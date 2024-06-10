Chartgalerie - Kryptowährungen mit bester Performance in der Woche 24/24
Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten stellen wir Ihnen die Top20 Kryptowährungen mit ihrer Performance vor.
Jeden Montag um 06:00 stellen wir Ihnen die spannendsten Werte vor. Abonnieren Sie jetzt den Autor um stets auf dem Laufenden zu sein.
Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, kumulierten Wertpapier Darstellung!
AGI zu USD
Wochenperformance: +90,17 %
Wochenperformance: +90,17 %
Platz 1
BUSD zu USD
Wochenperformance: +66,50 %
Wochenperformance: +66,50 %
Platz 2
STX zu USD
Wochenperformance: +20,99 %
Wochenperformance: +20,99 %
Platz 3
POLYX zu USD
Wochenperformance: +18,36 %
Wochenperformance: +18,36 %
Platz 4
ROSE zu USD
Wochenperformance: +18,13 %
Wochenperformance: +18,13 %
Platz 5
XMR zu USD
Wochenperformance: +15,70 %
Wochenperformance: +15,70 %
Platz 6
INJ zu USD
Wochenperformance: +10,72 %
Wochenperformance: +10,72 %
Platz 7
FLOKI zu USD
Wochenperformance: +10,35 %
Wochenperformance: +10,35 %
Platz 8
BNB zu USD
Wochenperformance: +9,36 %
Wochenperformance: +9,36 %
Platz 9
HT zu USD
Wochenperformance: +6,48 %
Wochenperformance: +6,48 %
Platz 10
TRX zu USD
Wochenperformance: +3,54 %
Wochenperformance: +3,54 %
Platz 11
GMX zu USD
Wochenperformance: +3,50 %
Wochenperformance: +3,50 %
Platz 12
SUI zu USD
Wochenperformance: +3,49 %
Wochenperformance: +3,49 %
Platz 13
KCS zu USD
Wochenperformance: +3,38 %
Wochenperformance: +3,38 %
Platz 14
TONCOIN zu USD
Wochenperformance: +3,23 %
Wochenperformance: +3,23 %
Platz 15
FIL zu USD
Wochenperformance: +3,16 %
Wochenperformance: +3,16 %
Platz 16
GT zu USD
Wochenperformance: +2,78 %
Wochenperformance: +2,78 %
Platz 17
ASTR zu USD
Wochenperformance: +1,89 %
Wochenperformance: +1,89 %
Platz 18
BTC zu USD
Wochenperformance: +1,81 %
Wochenperformance: +1,81 %
Platz 19
CAKE zu USD
Wochenperformance: +1,75 %
Wochenperformance: +1,75 %
Platz 20
Der Bitcoin hat eine Wochenperformance von +1,81 %. ETH zu USD weißt eine Wochenperformance von -2,86 % auf. SOL zu USD änderte sich auf Wochensicht um -2,42 %.
Lesen Sie auch
Aktuelle Themen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
20 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte