     SteelcoBelimed: New Powerhouse in Infection Control and Life Science

    Belimed Infection Control, Belimed Life Science, and Steelco have joined forces to form SteelcoBelimed, a new venture poised to revolutionize the Infection Control and Life Science sectors.

    • Joint venture between Belimed Infection Control, Belimed Life Science, and Steelco established under the name SteelcoBelimed - Metall Zug expects a one-off and EBIT-impacting book gain of CHF 65-70 million from the transaction - SteelcoBelimed aims to be a leading provider in the market and grow profitably - SteelcoBelimed combines resources to create an innovative player in the hospital/Infection Control and pharma/Life Science industries - Metall Zug holds 33% and Miele holds 67% of SteelcoBelimed - Christian Kluge from Miele is Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of SteelcoBelimed, with operational management by a mixed team from Belimed, Steelco, and Miele
    • The joint venture will operate under the name SteelcoBelimed AG and aims to become the most innovative, reliable, and customer-centric supplier in the field of Infection Control and Life Science.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Metall Zug Namen-Akt (B) is on 08.08.2024.


