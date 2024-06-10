SteelcoBelimed: New Powerhouse in Infection Control and Life Science
Belimed Infection Control, Belimed Life Science, and Steelco have joined forces to form SteelcoBelimed, a new venture poised to revolutionize the Infection Control and Life Science sectors.
- Joint venture between Belimed Infection Control, Belimed Life Science, and Steelco established under the name SteelcoBelimed - Metall Zug expects a one-off and EBIT-impacting book gain of CHF 65-70 million from the transaction - SteelcoBelimed aims to be a leading provider in the market and grow profitably - SteelcoBelimed combines resources to create an innovative player in the hospital/Infection Control and pharma/Life Science industries - Metall Zug holds 33% and Miele holds 67% of SteelcoBelimed - Christian Kluge from Miele is Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of SteelcoBelimed, with operational management by a mixed team from Belimed, Steelco, and Miele
- The joint venture will operate under the name SteelcoBelimed AG and aims to become the most innovative, reliable, and customer-centric supplier in the field of Infection Control and Life Science.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Metall Zug Namen-Akt (B) is on 08.08.2024.
