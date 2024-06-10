Eleving Group Appoints Global Supervisory Board, Launches 9.50% Bond till 10/26
Eleving Group has announced the formation of an international Supervisory Board, featuring Lev Dolgatsjov, Derek Urben, and Marcis Grinis. This board will steer future strategy, oversee a potential IPO, and enhance corporate governance.
- Lev Dolgatsjov is excited about the opportunities and challenges ahead in his new role - Derek Urben sees Eleving Group as an important solution for underserved markets - Marcis Grinis aims to strengthen corporate governance, achieve organic growth, and explore merger and acquisition opportunities - Eleving Group's net portfolio is EUR 330.5 million - The group has 2718 employees and closed Q1 of 2024 with strong financial results
- Eleving Group was founded in Latvia in 2012 - The group's portfolio includes secured vehicle loans and unsecured consumer finance products - 57% of the group's portfolio is located in Europe, 30% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world - The group ensures efficient and transparent business management with headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia - Listed among Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies in 2020 and 2021
The price of Unternehmensanleihe 9,50 % bis 10/26 at the time of the news was 98,13EUR and was up +0,54 % compared with the
previous day.
ISIN:XS2393240887WKN:A3KXK8
