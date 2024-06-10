Eleving Group appoints an international Supervisory Board - Lev Dolgatsjov, Derek Urben, and Marcis Grinis will execute the functions of the Supervisory Board - Responsibilities include contributing to future strategy, overseeing potential IPO, advising management, and enhancing corporate governance - Lev Dolgatsjov is an Estonian investment community and start-up ecosystem activist - Derek Urben is a U.S. investor with experience in growth equity funds - Marcis Grinis has experience in investment, technology, and finance, and is a co-founder of Eleving Group

Eleving Group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, focusing on financial inclusion and social mobility - The group's historical customer base exceeds 660,000 customers worldwide - Strong financial results in Q1 of 2024 with adjusted EBITDA of EUR 22.0 mln - Headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia with a governance structure in Luxembourg - Listed among Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies in 2020 and 2021

Lev Dolgatsjov is excited about the opportunities and challenges ahead in his new role - Derek Urben sees Eleving Group as an important solution for underserved markets - Marcis Grinis aims to strengthen corporate governance, achieve organic growth, and explore merger and acquisition opportunities - Eleving Group's net portfolio is EUR 330.5 million - The group has 2718 employees and closed Q1 of 2024 with strong financial results

Eleving Group was founded in Latvia in 2012 - The group's portfolio includes secured vehicle loans and unsecured consumer finance products - 57% of the group's portfolio is located in Europe, 30% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world

The price of Unternehmensanleihe 9,50 % bis 10/26 at the time of the news was 98,13EUR and was up +0,54 % compared with the previous day.





