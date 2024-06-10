Munich (ots) - Lytran will participate in the Smarter E Europe 2024 from June19-21, 2024.Founded in 2002, Lytran is an outstanding national hi-tech enterprisespecializing in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of inverter controllers andpower & electronic technology. At the Smarter E Europe 2024, Lytran will bringexcellent solutions for micro energy storage system, hybrid energy storagesystem, and commercial energy storage system, with products including microinverters, micro solar energy storage battery, and all-in-one single-phaseenergy storage.With the philosophy of being "customer-oriented, quality-driven, andtechnology-focused", Lytran is committed to bringing people a green, low-carbon,and comfortable high-quality life.Pressekontakt:Website: lytran.com.cnContact person: Lufy XuEmail: mailto:overseasales-2@lytran.netAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175061/5797371OTS: Zhong Shan Lytran Intelligent Electronics Co., Ltd.