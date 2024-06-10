Karl Haider, Executive Board Chairman of Semperit AG Holding, will not extend his contract beyond March 31, 2025.

Haider plans to focus more on non-executive tasks in the future.

He was appointed to the Executive Board on January 11, 2022, and will continue his role until the end of his current mandate.

The Supervisory Board will immediately begin the search for Haider's successor.

Semperit AG Holding is an international company specializing in high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers.

In the 2023 financial year, Semperit Group generated revenue of EUR 721.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 71.8 million.

