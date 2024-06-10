Most agenda items adopted with great majority

Dr Duncan McHale and Wesley Wheeler elected to the Supervisory Board, replacing Dr Elaine Sullivan and Dr Mario Polywka

Shareholders approved proposals at the Annual General Meeting 2024

Discharge of liability for Management Board and Supervisory Board members for 2023 financial year

58.18% of registered share capital represented at the Annual General Meeting 2024

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 8,7000EUR and was down -1,25 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.726,41PKT (-0,50 %).





