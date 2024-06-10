    checkAd

     33  0 Kommentare Evotec SE: Key Takeaways from the 2024 Annual General Meeting

    At the 2024 Annual General Meeting, Evotec SE saw most agenda items pass with overwhelming support. Dr. Duncan McHale and Wesley Wheeler joined the Supervisory Board, replacing Dr. Elaine Sullivan and Dr. Mario Polywka.

    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Most agenda items adopted with great majority
    • Dr Duncan McHale and Wesley Wheeler elected to the Supervisory Board, replacing Dr Elaine Sullivan and Dr Mario Polywka
    • Shareholders approved proposals at the Annual General Meeting 2024
    • Discharge of liability for Management Board and Supervisory Board members for 2023 financial year
    • 58.18% of registered share capital represented at the Annual General Meeting 2024
    • Evotec SE is a life science company with a unique business model and strategic activities in various therapeutic areas

    The next important date, Ordinary General Meeting 2024, at Evotec is on 10.06.2024.

    The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 8,7000EUR and was down -1,25 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.726,41PKT (-0,50 %).


    Lesen Sie auch

    Evotec

    -0,68 %
    +4,76 %
    -8,57 %
    -33,16 %
    -59,39 %
    -75,32 %
    -59,20 %
    +139,13 %
    +251,00 %
    ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Evotec SE: Key Takeaways from the 2024 Annual General Meeting At the 2024 Annual General Meeting, Evotec SE saw most agenda items pass with overwhelming support. Dr. Duncan McHale and Wesley Wheeler joined the Supervisory Board, replacing Dr. Elaine Sullivan and Dr. Mario Polywka.

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer