Evotec SE: Key Takeaways from the 2024 Annual General Meeting
At the 2024 Annual General Meeting, Evotec SE saw most agenda items pass with overwhelming support. Dr. Duncan McHale and Wesley Wheeler joined the Supervisory Board, replacing Dr. Elaine Sullivan and Dr. Mario Polywka.
- Most agenda items adopted with great majority
- Dr Duncan McHale and Wesley Wheeler elected to the Supervisory Board, replacing Dr Elaine Sullivan and Dr Mario Polywka
- Shareholders approved proposals at the Annual General Meeting 2024
- Discharge of liability for Management Board and Supervisory Board members for 2023 financial year
- 58.18% of registered share capital represented at the Annual General Meeting 2024
- Evotec SE is a life science company with a unique business model and strategic activities in various therapeutic areas
The next important date, Ordinary General Meeting 2024, at Evotec is on 10.06.2024.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 8,7000EUR and was down -1,25 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.726,41PKT (-0,50 %).
