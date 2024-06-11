MPH Health Care AG announces preliminary IFRS consolidated results for Q1 2024 - Net asset value per share increased by 34% to EUR 58.77 - Equity increased slightly to EUR 251.6 million with an equity ratio of 94.3% - Operating result improved from EUR -33.93 million to EUR 0.71 million - Investments in M1 Kliniken AG and CR Energy AG were successful in Q1 2024 - CR Energy AG proposes increasing share capital by issuing bonus shares at a ratio of 1:3

The price of MPH Health Care at the time of the news was 33,50EUR and was up +1,21 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,49 % since publication.





