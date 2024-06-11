MPH Health Care AG: Impressive Q1 2024 Results Revealed
MPH Health Care AG reveals promising Q1 2024 results: net asset value per share surged by 34%, equity rose to EUR 251.6 million, and operating results turned positive. Successful investments boost optimism.
- MPH Health Care AG announces preliminary IFRS consolidated results for Q1 2024 - Net asset value per share increased by 34% to EUR 58.77 - Equity increased slightly to EUR 251.6 million with an equity ratio of 94.3% - Operating result improved from EUR -33.93 million to EUR 0.71 million - Investments in M1 Kliniken AG and CR Energy AG were successful in Q1 2024 - CR Energy AG proposes increasing share capital by issuing bonus shares at a ratio of 1:3
The price of MPH Health Care at the time of the news was 33,50EUR and was up +1,21 % compared with the previous day.
9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,49 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
+1,20 %
-4,65 %
+41,38 %
+34,98 %
+101,23 %
+10,07 %
-21,90 %
+4,89 %
+11,52 %
ISIN:DE000A289V03WKN:A289V0
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte