Fitch Ratings upgraded Eleving Group's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from 'B-' to 'B' with a stable outlook and senior secured debt rating to 'B' with a Recovery Rating 'RR4'

Key drivers for the rating update were improvements in the Group’s performance in the last 24 months, lower leverage, longer business model stability, and access to debt capital markets

Eleving Group's progress in corporate governance and preparation for a possible IPO were seen as credit-positive by Fitch, strengthening creditor rights

Eleving Group has established an international supervisory board and plans to publish a dividend policy soon, building on previous progress following bond listing in Frankfurt and Riga

CEO Modestas Sudnius commented on the rating upgrade as a milestone for the company, highlighting achievements, strategy execution, and commitment to delivering sustainable value

Eleving Group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, with a multi-brand portfolio for vehicle and consumer finance, historical customer base exceeding 660,000 customers worldwide, and strong financial results in Q1 of 2024.

The price of Unternehmensanleihe 9,50 % bis 10/26 at the time of the news was 98,13EUR and was up +0,54 % compared with the previous day.





