Fitch Upgrades Eleving Group to 'B' with Stable Outlook: 9.50% Bond till 10/26
Fitch Ratings has elevated Eleving Group's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating from 'B-' to 'B', citing significant performance improvements, reduced leverage, and enhanced corporate governance.
- Fitch Ratings upgraded Eleving Group's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from 'B-' to 'B' with a stable outlook and senior secured debt rating to 'B' with a Recovery Rating 'RR4'
- Key drivers for the rating update were improvements in the Group’s performance in the last 24 months, lower leverage, longer business model stability, and access to debt capital markets
- Eleving Group's progress in corporate governance and preparation for a possible IPO were seen as credit-positive by Fitch, strengthening creditor rights
- Eleving Group has established an international supervisory board and plans to publish a dividend policy soon, building on previous progress following bond listing in Frankfurt and Riga
- CEO Modestas Sudnius commented on the rating upgrade as a milestone for the company, highlighting achievements, strategy execution, and commitment to delivering sustainable value
- Eleving Group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, with a multi-brand portfolio for vehicle and consumer finance, historical customer base exceeding 660,000 customers worldwide, and strong financial results in Q1 of 2024.
The price of Unternehmensanleihe 9,50 % bis 10/26 at the time of the news was 98,13EUR and was up +0,54 % compared with the
previous day.
-5,00 %
+3,26 %
+6,74 %
+11,76 %
-5,94 %
-5,94 %
-5,94 %
-5,94 %
-5,94 %
ISIN:XS2393240887WKN:A3KXK8
