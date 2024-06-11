    checkAd

     53  0 Kommentare Fitch Upgrades Eleving Group to 'B' with Stable Outlook: 9.50% Bond till 10/26

    Fitch Ratings has elevated Eleving Group's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating from 'B-' to 'B', citing significant performance improvements, reduced leverage, and enhanced corporate governance.

    • Fitch Ratings upgraded Eleving Group's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from 'B-' to 'B' with a stable outlook and senior secured debt rating to 'B' with a Recovery Rating 'RR4'
    • Key drivers for the rating update were improvements in the Group’s performance in the last 24 months, lower leverage, longer business model stability, and access to debt capital markets
    • Eleving Group's progress in corporate governance and preparation for a possible IPO were seen as credit-positive by Fitch, strengthening creditor rights
    • Eleving Group has established an international supervisory board and plans to publish a dividend policy soon, building on previous progress following bond listing in Frankfurt and Riga
    • CEO Modestas Sudnius commented on the rating upgrade as a milestone for the company, highlighting achievements, strategy execution, and commitment to delivering sustainable value
    • Eleving Group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, with a multi-brand portfolio for vehicle and consumer finance, historical customer base exceeding 660,000 customers worldwide, and strong financial results in Q1 of 2024.

    The price of Unternehmensanleihe 9,50 % bis 10/26 at the time of the news was 98,13EUR and was up +0,54 % compared with the previous day.


    Lesen Sie auch

    Unternehmensanleihe 9,50 % bis 10/26

    0,00 %
    -5,00 %
    +3,26 %
    +6,74 %
    +11,76 %
    -5,94 %
    -5,94 %
    -5,94 %
    -5,94 %
    ISIN:XS2393240887WKN:A3KXK8






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Fitch Upgrades Eleving Group to 'B' with Stable Outlook: 9.50% Bond till 10/26 Fitch Ratings has elevated Eleving Group's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating from 'B-' to 'B', citing significant performance improvements, reduced leverage, and enhanced corporate governance.