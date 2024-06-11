GINDUMAC, a majority portfolio company of The Platform Group AG, acquires Wehrmann GmbH & Co. KG, a B2B platform for wood machinery.

GINDUMAC is Europe's leading B2B transaction platform for machinery in the metal and plastics processing industry.

The acquisition allows GINDUMAC to enter the wood processing machinery market and diversify its services.

Wehrmann has over 80 years of experience in the wood processing industry and has been a global B2B platform since 2010.

The acquisition is effective retroactively from January 1, 2024, and will be closed in June 2024.

The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 21 sectors, with 16 locations across Europe, and achieved pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million in 2023.

