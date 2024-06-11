33 0 Kommentare BMW Group Chooses SNP for Game-Changing SAP Transformation

BMW Group has embarked on a monumental journey to migrate over 30 source systems to SAP S/4HANA by 2030, and they’ve chosen SNP as their trusted partner. This collaboration promises efficiency, predictability, and high-quality results, leveraging SNP's cutting-edge migration factory and software platform. With a long-standing successful partnership, SNP's expertise will be pivotal in transforming BMW Group's SAP landscape, setting new industry standards along the way.

