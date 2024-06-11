BMW Group Chooses SNP for Game-Changing SAP Transformation
BMW Group has embarked on a monumental journey to migrate over 30 source systems to SAP S/4HANA by 2030, and they’ve chosen SNP as their trusted partner. This collaboration promises efficiency, predictability, and high-quality results, leveraging SNP's cutting-edge migration factory and software platform. With a long-standing successful partnership, SNP's expertise will be pivotal in transforming BMW Group's SAP landscape, setting new industry standards along the way.
- SNP is a new partner for BMW Group's SAP transformation - BMW Group plans to migrate over 30 source systems to SAP S/4HANA in 50+ projects by 2030 - SNP's migration factory guarantees efficient, predictable, and high-quality results - The collaboration between BMW Group and SNP is long-standing and successful - SNP is providing BMW Group with its own data migration factory for the project - The factory approach based on SNP's software platform offers an efficient, predictable, and agile solution for customers
- SNP is a leading provider of software for digital transformations, automated data migrations, and data management in the SAP environment - SNP works with around 3,000 customers worldwide, including 20 of the DAX 40 and 103 of the Fortune 500 - The SNP Group has over 1,400 employees worldwide at 35 locations in 15 countries - SNP generated revenues of EUR 203.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year - More information is available at www.snpgroup.com - Press contact: Paola Krauss, Mobile: +49 172 72 95 928, Email: paola.krauss@snpgroup.com
- SNP is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany - SNP's Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge and the BLUEFIELD approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems - SNP's services help companies unlock the full potential of their data and shape their journey towards a digital future - SNP's software platform offers a solution for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely
- SNP has been entrusted with one of the world's largest SAP data migration programs by BMW Group - BMW Group plans to move its entire SAP landscape to S/4HANA by 2030 - SNP is providing BMW Group with its own data migration factory for the project - The factory will deliver more than 130 individual go-lives within six years - The factory approach is based on SNP's standardized migration approach and predefined service packages
- SAP data migrations to S/4HANA target systems are carried out using an industrialized approach that fully supports RISE with SAP - The collaboration between BMW Group and SNP is based on experience gained from successful projects and ongoing SAP S/4HANA projects at BMW Group - The companies agreed on a transparent and comprehensive package that guarantees reliable planning and flexibility - The factory will set new standards for efficiency and synergies - Managed jointly by BMW Group and SNP, the factory will support the implementation of a large number of parallel projects
- Jens Amail, CEO of SNP, expresses gratitude for BMW Group's trust and looks forward to taking the partnership to the next level - The success of BMW Group's transformation program is a top priority for the entire SNP team - The factory approach based on SNP's software platform offers an efficient, predictable, and agile solution for customers - SNP aims to deliver high-quality results for BMW Group's SAP transformation program - The collaboration between BMW Group and SNP is set to reach new levels of success and efficiency
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 27.06.2024.
The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 48,60EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
-1,02 %
+1,45 %
+3,59 %
+11,36 %
+45,83 %
-18,33 %
+60,13 %
+269,10 %
+118,96 %
ISIN:DE0007203705WKN:720370
