The Platform Group AG held a successful Capital Markets Day in Frankfurt/Main with over 60 investors, bank representatives, and shareholders.

The event focused on TPG's M&A strategy, software development, and specific integration projects.

The Board of Directors expects positive mid-term development due to successful business performance in 2024, cost and efficiency programs, and acquisitions since January 2024.

Mid-term guidance includes a GMV of EUR 1.1 billion, sales of at least EUR 550 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7-10% for the 2025 financial year.

The Platform Group AG operates in 21 sectors with platform solutions, serving both B2B and B2C customers, and has made over 23 investments and acquisitions since 2020.

In 2023, the company achieved pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 22.6 million.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 10,200EUR and was up +2,05 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,150EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,49 % since publication.





