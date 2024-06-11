SALTEK surge protection as the key to protect your investment into photovoltaic projects (FOTO)
Ústí nad Labem, Czech Republic (ots) - Surge protection devices (SPD) are
essential for designers and investors who want to ensure the long-term
protection and safety of their photovoltaic installations. Installations of
photovoltaic systems without surge protection devices can be lost with just one
single lightning strike. SALTEK provides complete solutions for all types of
photovoltaic projects. Its products are tested and certificated by the VDE
Institute - an independent body confirming that products are state-of-the-art
and guarantee safety for the user.
Surge protection devices (SPD) developed specifically for photovoltaic systems
are an essential part of installations. SALTEK is a Czech company specializing
in the development and production of a comprehensive range of lightning
arresters and surge protectors for low-voltage networks, photovoltaic systems,
informatics, measurement and regulation, and telecommunications.
essential for designers and investors who want to ensure the long-term
protection and safety of their photovoltaic installations. Installations of
photovoltaic systems without surge protection devices can be lost with just one
single lightning strike. SALTEK provides complete solutions for all types of
photovoltaic projects. Its products are tested and certificated by the VDE
Institute - an independent body confirming that products are state-of-the-art
and guarantee safety for the user.
Surge protection devices (SPD) developed specifically for photovoltaic systems
are an essential part of installations. SALTEK is a Czech company specializing
in the development and production of a comprehensive range of lightning
arresters and surge protectors for low-voltage networks, photovoltaic systems,
informatics, measurement and regulation, and telecommunications.
- Maximum protection: Surge protection devices effectively protect photovoltaic
systems from damage caused by overvoltage that may occur during a storm or
lightning strike.
- Investment preservation: Installing surge protection is key to protecting
financial investments in photovoltaic projects, minimizing the risk of
expensive repairs and outages.
- Easy integration: Our equipment is designed for easy integration into existing
and new photovoltaic systems without the need for complex modifications.
- Long life: SPD is made of high quality materials to ensure long life and
reliability and is VDE certified.
- Environmental sustainability: The protection of photovoltaic systems
contributes to maintaining their long-term efficiency and thus to the support
of ecologically sustainable energy sources.
Surge protection is a critical component that can save entire PV projects from
catastrophic damage. More information about the products can be found at
www.saltek.eu/photovoltaic (https://www.saltek.eu/en/products/spd-for-dc-and-pv?
utm_source=InterSolar&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=PV)
Pressekontakt:
Pavla Kutlu | Manager of marketing communication | mobile: +420 720 827 202 |
e-mail: p.kutlu@saltek.cz
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175242/5798658
OTS: SALTEK s.r.o.
systems from damage caused by overvoltage that may occur during a storm or
lightning strike.
- Investment preservation: Installing surge protection is key to protecting
financial investments in photovoltaic projects, minimizing the risk of
expensive repairs and outages.
- Easy integration: Our equipment is designed for easy integration into existing
and new photovoltaic systems without the need for complex modifications.
- Long life: SPD is made of high quality materials to ensure long life and
reliability and is VDE certified.
- Environmental sustainability: The protection of photovoltaic systems
contributes to maintaining their long-term efficiency and thus to the support
of ecologically sustainable energy sources.
Surge protection is a critical component that can save entire PV projects from
catastrophic damage. More information about the products can be found at
www.saltek.eu/photovoltaic (https://www.saltek.eu/en/products/spd-for-dc-and-pv?
utm_source=InterSolar&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=PV)
Pressekontakt:
Pavla Kutlu | Manager of marketing communication | mobile: +420 720 827 202 |
e-mail: p.kutlu@saltek.cz
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175242/5798658
OTS: SALTEK s.r.o.
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen