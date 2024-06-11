Ústí nad Labem, Czech Republic (ots) - Surge protection devices (SPD) are

essential for designers and investors who want to ensure the long-term

protection and safety of their photovoltaic installations. Installations of

photovoltaic systems without surge protection devices can be lost with just one

single lightning strike. SALTEK provides complete solutions for all types of

photovoltaic projects. Its products are tested and certificated by the VDE

Institute - an independent body confirming that products are state-of-the-art

and guarantee safety for the user.



Surge protection devices (SPD) developed specifically for photovoltaic systems

are an essential part of installations. SALTEK is a Czech company specializing

in the development and production of a comprehensive range of lightning

arresters and surge protectors for low-voltage networks, photovoltaic systems,

informatics, measurement and regulation, and telecommunications.







systems from damage caused by overvoltage that may occur during a storm or

lightning strike.

- Investment preservation: Installing surge protection is key to protecting

financial investments in photovoltaic projects, minimizing the risk of

expensive repairs and outages.

- Easy integration: Our equipment is designed for easy integration into existing

and new photovoltaic systems without the need for complex modifications.

- Long life: SPD is made of high quality materials to ensure long life and

reliability and is VDE certified.

- Environmental sustainability: The protection of photovoltaic systems

contributes to maintaining their long-term efficiency and thus to the support

of ecologically sustainable energy sources.



Surge protection is a critical component that can save entire PV projects from

catastrophic damage. More information about the products can be found at

www.saltek.eu/photovoltaic (https://www.saltek.eu/en/products/spd-for-dc-and-pv?

utm_source=InterSolar&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=PV)



Pressekontakt:



Pavla Kutlu | Manager of marketing communication | mobile: +420 720 827 202 |

e-mail: p.kutlu@saltek.cz



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175242/5798658

OTS: SALTEK s.r.o.





- Maximum protection: Surge protection devices effectively protect photovoltaicsystems from damage caused by overvoltage that may occur during a storm orlightning strike.- Investment preservation: Installing surge protection is key to protectingfinancial investments in photovoltaic projects, minimizing the risk ofexpensive repairs and outages.- Easy integration: Our equipment is designed for easy integration into existingand new photovoltaic systems without the need for complex modifications.- Long life: SPD is made of high quality materials to ensure long life andreliability and is VDE certified.- Environmental sustainability: The protection of photovoltaic systemscontributes to maintaining their long-term efficiency and thus to the supportof ecologically sustainable energy sources.Surge protection is a critical component that can save entire PV projects fromcatastrophic damage. More information about the products can be found atwww.saltek.eu/photovoltaic (https://www.saltek.eu/en/products/spd-for-dc-and-pv?utm_source=InterSolar&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=PV)Pressekontakt:Pavla Kutlu | Manager of marketing communication | mobile: +420 720 827 202 |e-mail: p.kutlu@saltek.czAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175242/5798658OTS: SALTEK s.r.o.