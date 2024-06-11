    checkAd

    Ústí nad Labem, Czech Republic (ots) - Surge protection devices (SPD) are
    essential for designers and investors who want to ensure the long-term
    protection and safety of their photovoltaic installations. Installations of
    photovoltaic systems without surge protection devices can be lost with just one
    single lightning strike. SALTEK provides complete solutions for all types of
    photovoltaic projects. Its products are tested and certificated by the VDE
    Institute - an independent body confirming that products are state-of-the-art
    and guarantee safety for the user.

    Surge protection devices (SPD) developed specifically for photovoltaic systems
    are an essential part of installations. SALTEK is a Czech company specializing
    in the development and production of a comprehensive range of lightning
    arresters and surge protectors for low-voltage networks, photovoltaic systems,
    informatics, measurement and regulation, and telecommunications.

    - Maximum protection: Surge protection devices effectively protect photovoltaic
    systems from damage caused by overvoltage that may occur during a storm or
    lightning strike.
    - Investment preservation: Installing surge protection is key to protecting
    financial investments in photovoltaic projects, minimizing the risk of
    expensive repairs and outages.
    - Easy integration: Our equipment is designed for easy integration into existing
    and new photovoltaic systems without the need for complex modifications.
    - Long life: SPD is made of high quality materials to ensure long life and
    reliability and is VDE certified.
    - Environmental sustainability: The protection of photovoltaic systems
    contributes to maintaining their long-term efficiency and thus to the support
    of ecologically sustainable energy sources.

    Surge protection is a critical component that can save entire PV projects from
    catastrophic damage. More information about the products can be found at
    www.saltek.eu/photovoltaic (https://www.saltek.eu/en/products/spd-for-dc-and-pv?
    utm_source=InterSolar&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=PV)

