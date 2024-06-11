Bielefeld, Germany - Hyderabad, India (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

(https://nttdata-solutions.com/us/) , a company of NTT DATA and a leading global

IT service provider focused on the mid-market and SAP, announces the acquisition

of a majority stake in ProvenTech Pvt Ltd (https://proventech.in/) , Hyderabad,

Telangana, India. ProvenTech is specialized in providing cutting-edge

GenAI-driven Quality Management and Manufacturing solutions to Pharma,

Healthcare and Food industry, leveraging its own products, SAP© S/4HANA and

other enterprise software. Founded in 2020, the company offers a unique and

comprehensive portfolio including its own SaaS solutions, automation,

integration and advisory services to meet the diverse needs of the

pharmaceutical industry. ProvenTech is dedicated to transforming shopfloor

processes with advanced technologies such as SAP BTP and DataSphere, enabling

companies to quickly capture and leverage new opportunities and innovations.



NTT DATA Business Solutions Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary, and

ProvenTech have been collaborating for the past couple of years.By combining

ProvenTech's specialized capabilities with NTT DATA's global presence, the

acquisition will expand the market reach and innovation of both companies in the

Life Sciences sector.







industry. They have industry-specific niche skills, advanced technical expertise

and an innovative product portfolio," says Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA

Business Solutions and EVP NTT DATA, Inc. "With this acquisition, we are

accelerating our growth ambitions in India. At the same time, it is in line with

our strategy to continue to expand successfully in our focus industry

Pharma/Life Science. I am confident that ProvenTech's deep expertise and their

own software products will be an excellent complement to our SAP offerings

across multiple regions."



ProvenTech has a diverse portfolio of products and services tailored to the

unique needs of the pharmaceutical industry. The offered solutions ensure

seamless integration and optimal performance in critical manufacturing and

quality process areas, significantly improving operational efficiency and

compliance using Pharma / Industry 4.0 technologies.



"ProvenTech's outstanding product portfolio and innovative approach to the

pharmaceutical sector are a perfect fit with our strategic vision to optimize

the cross-selling of SAP ERP with enhanced pharmaceutical solutions in India and

APAC," says Sanjeev Deshpande, Managing Director - India, EVP - Head of APAC Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



