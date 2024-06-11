    checkAd

     97  0 Kommentare NTT DATA Acquires Majority Stake in ProvenTech / Strengthening its Pharma/Life Science Expertise and Software Portfolio in India

    Bielefeld, Germany - Hyderabad, India (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
    (https://nttdata-solutions.com/us/) , a company of NTT DATA and a leading global
    IT service provider focused on the mid-market and SAP, announces the acquisition
    of a majority stake in ProvenTech Pvt Ltd (https://proventech.in/) , Hyderabad,
    Telangana, India. ProvenTech is specialized in providing cutting-edge
    GenAI-driven Quality Management and Manufacturing solutions to Pharma,
    Healthcare and Food industry, leveraging its own products, SAP© S/4HANA and
    other enterprise software. Founded in 2020, the company offers a unique and
    comprehensive portfolio including its own SaaS solutions, automation,
    integration and advisory services to meet the diverse needs of the
    pharmaceutical industry. ProvenTech is dedicated to transforming shopfloor
    processes with advanced technologies such as SAP BTP and DataSphere, enabling
    companies to quickly capture and leverage new opportunities and innovations.

    NTT DATA Business Solutions Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary, and
    ProvenTech have been collaborating for the past couple of years.By combining
    ProvenTech's specialized capabilities with NTT DATA's global presence, the
    acquisition will expand the market reach and innovation of both companies in the
    Life Sciences sector.

    "Together with ProvenTech, we can play a leading role in the pharmaceutical
    industry. They have industry-specific niche skills, advanced technical expertise
    and an innovative product portfolio," says Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA
    Business Solutions and EVP NTT DATA, Inc. "With this acquisition, we are
    accelerating our growth ambitions in India. At the same time, it is in line with
    our strategy to continue to expand successfully in our focus industry
    Pharma/Life Science. I am confident that ProvenTech's deep expertise and their
    own software products will be an excellent complement to our SAP offerings
    across multiple regions."

    ProvenTech has a diverse portfolio of products and services tailored to the
    unique needs of the pharmaceutical industry. The offered solutions ensure
    seamless integration and optimal performance in critical manufacturing and
    quality process areas, significantly improving operational efficiency and
    compliance using Pharma / Industry 4.0 technologies.

    "ProvenTech's outstanding product portfolio and innovative approach to the
    pharmaceutical sector are a perfect fit with our strategic vision to optimize
    the cross-selling of SAP ERP with enhanced pharmaceutical solutions in India and
    APAC," says Sanjeev Deshpande, Managing Director - India, EVP - Head of APAC
    Seite 1 von 2



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    NTT DATA Acquires Majority Stake in ProvenTech / Strengthening its Pharma/Life Science Expertise and Software Portfolio in India NTT DATA Business Solutions AG (https://nttdata-solutions.com/us/) , a company of NTT DATA and a leading global IT service provider focused on the mid-market and SAP, announces the acquisition of a majority stake in ProvenTech Pvt Ltd …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer