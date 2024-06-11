NTT DATA Acquires Majority Stake in ProvenTech / Strengthening its Pharma/Life Science Expertise and Software Portfolio in India
Bielefeld, Germany - Hyderabad, India (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
(https://nttdata-solutions.com/us/) , a company of NTT DATA and a leading global
IT service provider focused on the mid-market and SAP, announces the acquisition
of a majority stake in ProvenTech Pvt Ltd (https://proventech.in/) , Hyderabad,
Telangana, India. ProvenTech is specialized in providing cutting-edge
GenAI-driven Quality Management and Manufacturing solutions to Pharma,
Healthcare and Food industry, leveraging its own products, SAP© S/4HANA and
other enterprise software. Founded in 2020, the company offers a unique and
comprehensive portfolio including its own SaaS solutions, automation,
integration and advisory services to meet the diverse needs of the
pharmaceutical industry. ProvenTech is dedicated to transforming shopfloor
processes with advanced technologies such as SAP BTP and DataSphere, enabling
companies to quickly capture and leverage new opportunities and innovations.
NTT DATA Business Solutions Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary, and
ProvenTech have been collaborating for the past couple of years.By combining
ProvenTech's specialized capabilities with NTT DATA's global presence, the
acquisition will expand the market reach and innovation of both companies in the
Life Sciences sector.
"Together with ProvenTech, we can play a leading role in the pharmaceutical
industry. They have industry-specific niche skills, advanced technical expertise
and an innovative product portfolio," says Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA
Business Solutions and EVP NTT DATA, Inc. "With this acquisition, we are
accelerating our growth ambitions in India. At the same time, it is in line with
our strategy to continue to expand successfully in our focus industry
Pharma/Life Science. I am confident that ProvenTech's deep expertise and their
own software products will be an excellent complement to our SAP offerings
across multiple regions."
ProvenTech has a diverse portfolio of products and services tailored to the
unique needs of the pharmaceutical industry. The offered solutions ensure
seamless integration and optimal performance in critical manufacturing and
quality process areas, significantly improving operational efficiency and
compliance using Pharma / Industry 4.0 technologies.
"ProvenTech's outstanding product portfolio and innovative approach to the
pharmaceutical sector are a perfect fit with our strategic vision to optimize
the cross-selling of SAP ERP with enhanced pharmaceutical solutions in India and
APAC," says Sanjeev Deshpande, Managing Director - India, EVP - Head of APAC
