Berlin (ots) - The German automotive industry association VDA says that 995,000

purely electric vehicles rolled off German assembly lines in 2023.



All told, some 1.27 million purely electric (BEV) and hybrid (PHEV) vehicles

were made in Germany in 2023, the second highest number in the world behind

China. China dominates global EV production, but the vast majority of its cars

are sold domestically. By contrast 76 percent of German EVs are sold abroad.







electric vehicles produced than second-placed Spain (256,000) and France

(225,000) put together.



"Germany is leading the way in Europe's transition to clean mobility, producing

nearly a million purely electric vehicles last year" says Germany Trade & Invest

automotive expert Stefan Di Bitonto. "Almost 800,000 people in Germany work in

the German automobile industry creating the mobility of the future. Germany is

also the global leader in innovation in electric propulsion. One third of

patents in this area come from Germany."



Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international

business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate

Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German

companies do business abroad.



