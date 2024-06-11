    checkAd

     29  0 Kommentare Germany Leads Europe, Second in World in EV Production

    Berlin (ots) - The German automotive industry association VDA says that 995,000
    purely electric vehicles rolled off German assembly lines in 2023.

    All told, some 1.27 million purely electric (BEV) and hybrid (PHEV) vehicles
    were made in Germany in 2023, the second highest number in the world behind
    China. China dominates global EV production, but the vast majority of its cars
    are sold domestically. By contrast 76 percent of German EVs are sold abroad.

    The US is the world's third largest maker of EVs. Germany leads Europe with more
    electric vehicles produced than second-placed Spain (256,000) and France
    (225,000) put together.

    "Germany is leading the way in Europe's transition to clean mobility, producing
    nearly a million purely electric vehicles last year" says Germany Trade & Invest
    automotive expert Stefan Di Bitonto. "Almost 800,000 people in Germany work in
    the German automobile industry creating the mobility of the future. Germany is
    also the global leader in innovation in electric propulsion. One third of
    patents in this area come from Germany."

    Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
    business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
    Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
    companies do business abroad.

    Contact:

    Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager
    Germany Trade & Invest
    Friedrichstrasse 60
    10117 Berlin, Germany

    mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.de
    +49 1796873724

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5798892
    OTS: Germany Trade & Invest



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Germany Leads Europe, Second in World in EV Production The German automotive industry association VDA says that 995,000 purely electric vehicles rolled off German assembly lines in 2023. All told, some 1.27 million purely electric (BEV) and hybrid (PHEV) vehicles were made in Germany in 2023, the second …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer