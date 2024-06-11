Germany Leads Europe, Second in World in EV Production
Berlin (ots) - The German automotive industry association VDA says that 995,000
purely electric vehicles rolled off German assembly lines in 2023.
All told, some 1.27 million purely electric (BEV) and hybrid (PHEV) vehicles
were made in Germany in 2023, the second highest number in the world behind
China. China dominates global EV production, but the vast majority of its cars
are sold domestically. By contrast 76 percent of German EVs are sold abroad.
purely electric vehicles rolled off German assembly lines in 2023.
All told, some 1.27 million purely electric (BEV) and hybrid (PHEV) vehicles
were made in Germany in 2023, the second highest number in the world behind
China. China dominates global EV production, but the vast majority of its cars
are sold domestically. By contrast 76 percent of German EVs are sold abroad.
The US is the world's third largest maker of EVs. Germany leads Europe with more
electric vehicles produced than second-placed Spain (256,000) and France
(225,000) put together.
"Germany is leading the way in Europe's transition to clean mobility, producing
nearly a million purely electric vehicles last year" says Germany Trade & Invest
automotive expert Stefan Di Bitonto. "Almost 800,000 people in Germany work in
the German automobile industry creating the mobility of the future. Germany is
also the global leader in innovation in electric propulsion. One third of
patents in this area come from Germany."
Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
companies do business abroad.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin, Germany
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.de
+49 1796873724
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5798892
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
electric vehicles produced than second-placed Spain (256,000) and France
(225,000) put together.
"Germany is leading the way in Europe's transition to clean mobility, producing
nearly a million purely electric vehicles last year" says Germany Trade & Invest
automotive expert Stefan Di Bitonto. "Almost 800,000 people in Germany work in
the German automobile industry creating the mobility of the future. Germany is
also the global leader in innovation in electric propulsion. One third of
patents in this area come from Germany."
Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
companies do business abroad.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin, Germany
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.de
+49 1796873724
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5798892
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen