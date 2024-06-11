SAF-HOLLAND had a successful fiscal year 2023 - Significant dividend increase to EUR 0.85 per share approved - Group sales increased by 34.6% to EUR 2.1 billion - Adjusted EBIT margin improved from 8.0% to 9.6% - Shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the administration - All incumbent members of the Supervisory Board confirmed in office until 2028

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at SAF-HOLLAND is on 11.06.2024.

The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 17,380EUR and was down -1,86 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,360EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.879,36PKT (-0,94 %).





