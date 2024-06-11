Stabilus SE adjusts its forecast for fiscal year 2024, now expecting revenues between €1.3 billion and €1.35 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.7% to 12.3%.

The original forecast was €1.4 billion to €1.5 billion in revenues and an adjusted EBIT margin of 13% to 14%.

The adjustment is due to weaker-than-expected revenue development in Q3 FY2024 and a muted outlook for Q4 FY2024.

Lower call-off quantities in the Automotive and Commercial Vehicles segments are the primary reasons for the forecast adjustment.

The expected recovery in the second half of FY2024 will not materialize according to the Management Board’s current assessment.

The announcement was made on June 11, 2024, and is disclosed according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The next important date, Quarterly Report Q3 FY2024, at Stabilus is on 29.07.2024.

The price of Stabilus at the time of the news was 53,75EUR and was down -6,28 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,40 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.503,12PKT (-0,99 %).





