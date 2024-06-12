    checkAd

     Lesaffre reinforces its presence in savory ingredients market by acquiring dsm-firmenich's yeast extract business

    Lille, France (ots/PRNewswire) - Lesaffre, an independent key global player in
    fermentation and microorganisms, announces today the signing of a transaction
    with dsm-firmenich, a leading innovator in nutrition, health and beauty,
    regarding its yeast extract business.

    Lesaffre and dsm-firmenich have reached agreement for a multi-part collaboration
    in yeast derivatives serving the savory ingredients space. Lesaffre will acquire
    dsm firmenich's yeast extract go-to-market organization and know-how, enabling
    production of dsm-firmenich's yeast extract products in Lesaffre's global
    manufacturing network.

    This acquisition of talent and know-how and a technology partnership with
    dsm-firmenich will strengthen Lesaffre's trajectory in the savory ingredients
    market, bolstering its current R&D expertise and expanding its range of
    high-quality products. Acquiring dsm-firmenich's yeast extract processing
    technologies will enable Lesaffre to better serve customers in savory and other
    fermentation-based applications.

    It is a transformative strategic step for Biospringer by Lesaffre, a global
    provider of innovative natural origin solutions from yeast fermentation.
    Biospringer will offer to its customers a wider range of products and solutions
    to improve taste, texture, and other desired properties in their various food
    applications.

    For Brice-Audren Riché, CEO of Lesaffre , "This transaction completely fits in
    our strategy to become a true global specialist in yeast extracts and
    derivatives for the savory ingredients market. Close to our customers on all
    continents, we develop tailored solutions fitting to local cultures, consumer
    tastes and market trends. To maintain excellence in biomanufacturing, we also
    have invested in the last few years in new biosciences technologies including
    high-throughput strain screening. The collaboration with dsm-firmenich will help
    us keep pace in an ever-progressing industry and allow us to expand our business
    by integrating great people and new in-house supply capabilities. We very much
    look forward to welcome dsm-firmenich employees within our Group to pave with
    them the way for sustained growth and expanded customer diversification."

    For Patrick Niels, dsm-firmenich BU President Taste, Texture & Health, ''With a
    similar history of more than 150 years of purpose driven biotechnology R&D and
    innovation, to nourish people and our planet, we have found the perfect home for
    our yeast extract business and those employees who will join Lesaffre, where
    they will have the opportunity to further develop their careers. With this
    transaction, our customers are ensured of continuity of supply of the products
    and product brands they like and are used to - but now as part of Lesaffre's
    portfolio of innovative food solutions. We look forward to continuing to work
    closely with Lesaffre on the development of yeast extract knowledge and
    expertise through the technology partnership agreement."

    dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam.
    Lesaffre and dsm-firmenich hope to close the transaction by the end of the year.
    Closing remains subject to the customary regulatory approvals and works council
    consultations at dsm-firmenich.

    ABOUT LESAFFRE Lesaffre is a key global player in fermentation for more than a
    century with a 3-billion-euro turnover. Established on all continents through 80
    production sites in 50 countries, it counts 11,000 employees and more than 96
    nationalities. On the strength of this experience and diversity, we work with
    customers, partners and researchers to find ever more relevant answers to the
    needs of food, health, naturalness and respect for our environment. Thus, every
    day, we explore and reveal the infinite potential of microorganisms.

    To nourish 9 billion people, in a healthy way, in 2050 by making the most of our
    planet's resources is a major and unprecedented issue. We believe that
    fermentation is one of the most promising answers to this challenge.

    Lesaffre - Working together to better nourish and protect the planet

    More information on https://www.lesaffre.com/

    Join us in conversation on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/lesaffre/)
    and on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Lesaffre_Group)

    ABOUT BIOSPRINGER BY LESAFFRE Biospringer by Lesaffre is a key global producer
    of natural origin yeast ingredients for the food industry.

    Its comprehensive products range includes yeast extracts, dried food yeasts,
    yeast-based flavors and more.

    Press contact:

    Lesaffre - Jean-Clément Vergeau - mailto:press@lesaffre.com

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893479/Lesaffre_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lesaffre-reinf
    orces-its-presence-in-savory-ingredients-market-by-acquiring-dsm-firmenichs-yeas
    t-extract-business-302170416.html

    Contact:

    +33 6.74.83.02.54

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172605/5799272
    OTS: Lesaffre



