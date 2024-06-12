Lille, France (ots/PRNewswire) - Lesaffre, an independent key global player in

fermentation and microorganisms, announces today the signing of a transaction

with dsm-firmenich, a leading innovator in nutrition, health and beauty,

regarding its yeast extract business.



Lesaffre and dsm-firmenich have reached agreement for a multi-part collaboration

in yeast derivatives serving the savory ingredients space. Lesaffre will acquire

dsm firmenich's yeast extract go-to-market organization and know-how, enabling

production of dsm-firmenich's yeast extract products in Lesaffre's global

manufacturing network.





This acquisition of talent and know-how and a technology partnership withdsm-firmenich will strengthen Lesaffre's trajectory in the savory ingredientsmarket, bolstering its current R&D expertise and expanding its range ofhigh-quality products. Acquiring dsm-firmenich's yeast extract processingtechnologies will enable Lesaffre to better serve customers in savory and otherfermentation-based applications.It is a transformative strategic step for Biospringer by Lesaffre, a globalprovider of innovative natural origin solutions from yeast fermentation.Biospringer will offer to its customers a wider range of products and solutionsto improve taste, texture, and other desired properties in their various foodapplications.For Brice-Audren Riché, CEO of Lesaffre , "This transaction completely fits inour strategy to become a true global specialist in yeast extracts andderivatives for the savory ingredients market. Close to our customers on allcontinents, we develop tailored solutions fitting to local cultures, consumertastes and market trends. To maintain excellence in biomanufacturing, we alsohave invested in the last few years in new biosciences technologies includinghigh-throughput strain screening. The collaboration with dsm-firmenich will helpus keep pace in an ever-progressing industry and allow us to expand our businessby integrating great people and new in-house supply capabilities. We very muchlook forward to welcome dsm-firmenich employees within our Group to pave withthem the way for sustained growth and expanded customer diversification."For Patrick Niels, dsm-firmenich BU President Taste, Texture & Health, ''With asimilar history of more than 150 years of purpose driven biotechnology R&D andinnovation, to nourish people and our planet, we have found the perfect home forour yeast extract business and those employees who will join Lesaffre, wherethey will have the opportunity to further develop their careers. With thistransaction, our customers are ensured of continuity of supply of the productsand product brands they like and are used to - but now as part of Lesaffre'sportfolio of innovative food solutions. We look forward to continuing to workclosely with Lesaffre on the development of yeast extract knowledge andexpertise through the technology partnership agreement."dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam.Lesaffre and dsm-firmenich hope to close the transaction by the end of the year.Closing remains subject to the customary regulatory approvals and works councilconsultations at dsm-firmenich.