DSG e.V. Member Enact to Exhibit Updated Solar and Energy Storage Software at Intersolar Europe 2024
MUNICH (ots) - Award-winning solar software platform, Enact Solar
(https://enact.solar/) , will be exhibiting its updated platform (https://enact.
solar/new-enact-solar-design-software-provides-automated-pv-proposal-generation/
) at Intersolar Europe in Munich, the largest clean energy event in Europe from
June 19-21. This follows the updated launch of the Enact platform for the German
market and their official membership in the Deutsche Gesellschaft für
Solarenergie e.V. (https://enact.solar/enact-solar-joins-the-german-solar-energy
-society-dsg-e-v-a-new-chapter-in-germanys-solar-journey/) (German Solar Energy
Society). The Enact team will exhibit its platform for European solar installers
and offer a free informational session and live demonstration on Thursday, June
20 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. CEST with beverages and snacks.
Enact previously announced a significant update to its software aimed at
optimising the installer experience. The new features include auto height
detection for roofs and obstacles such as surrounding trees, enhancing precision
in planning and shading analysis. Installers can now benefit from hourly
simulations of solar and storage charging cycles, custom contracts with
e-signatures and dynamic pricing data to accelerate contract signing.
Additionally, the software now supports planning for east-west facing PV panels,
critical for European markets such as Germany, and includes components tailored
to these markets, such as a German language interface and special financing
options.
Enact's exhibition, which will include Enact's leadership team, will spotlight
how its platform can revolutionise the solar design and proposal experience for
installers.
About Enact
Enact's software platform is designed to transform and accelerate clean energy
adoption globally. Enact enables thousands of professionals in over 25 countries
to sell and deliver projects and manage solar assets for long-term performance.
Enact is the only two-sided platform that allows both residential and commercial
users to simplify their entire solar and energy storage purchase and ownership
journey, designed by Enact and delivered by local solar professionals.
Contact:
Manuel Tribolati
mailto:manuel@enact-systems.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175262/5799346
OTS: Enact Solar
