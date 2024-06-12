MUNICH (ots) - Award-winning solar software platform, Enact Solar(https://enact.solar/) , will be exhibiting its updated platform (https://enact.solar/new-enact-solar-design-software-provides-automated-pv-proposal-generation/) at Intersolar Europe in Munich, the largest clean energy event in Europe fromJune 19-21. This follows the updated launch of the Enact platform for the Germanmarket and their official membership in the Deutsche Gesellschaft fürSolarenergie e.V. (https://enact.solar/enact-solar-joins-the-german-solar-energy-society-dsg-e-v-a-new-chapter-in-germanys-solar-journey/) (German Solar EnergySociety). The Enact team will exhibit its platform for European solar installersand offer a free informational session and live demonstration on Thursday, June20 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. CEST with beverages and snacks.Enact previously announced a significant update to its software aimed atoptimising the installer experience. The new features include auto heightdetection for roofs and obstacles such as surrounding trees, enhancing precisionin planning and shading analysis. Installers can now benefit from hourlysimulations of solar and storage charging cycles, custom contracts withe-signatures and dynamic pricing data to accelerate contract signing.Additionally, the software now supports planning for east-west facing PV panels,critical for European markets such as Germany, and includes components tailoredto these markets, such as a German language interface and special financingoptions.Enact's exhibition, which will include Enact's leadership team, will spotlighthow its platform can revolutionise the solar design and proposal experience forinstallers.About EnactEnact's software platform is designed to transform and accelerate clean energyadoption globally. Enact enables thousands of professionals in over 25 countriesto sell and deliver projects and manage solar assets for long-term performance.Enact is the only two-sided platform that allows both residential and commercialusers to simplify their entire solar and energy storage purchase and ownershipjourney, designed by Enact and delivered by local solar professionals.Contact:Manuel Tribolatimailto:manuel@enact-systems.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175262/5799346OTS: Enact Solar