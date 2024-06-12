    checkAd

     DSG e.V. Member Enact to Exhibit Updated Solar and Energy Storage Software at Intersolar Europe 2024

    MUNICH (ots) - Award-winning solar software platform, Enact Solar
    (https://enact.solar/) , will be exhibiting its updated platform (https://enact.
    solar/new-enact-solar-design-software-provides-automated-pv-proposal-generation/
    ) at Intersolar Europe in Munich, the largest clean energy event in Europe from
    June 19-21. This follows the updated launch of the Enact platform for the German
    market and their official membership in the Deutsche Gesellschaft für
    Solarenergie e.V. (https://enact.solar/enact-solar-joins-the-german-solar-energy
    -society-dsg-e-v-a-new-chapter-in-germanys-solar-journey/) (German Solar Energy
    Society). The Enact team will exhibit its platform for European solar installers
    and offer a free informational session and live demonstration on Thursday, June
    20 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. CEST with beverages and snacks.

    Enact previously announced a significant update to its software aimed at
    optimising the installer experience. The new features include auto height
    detection for roofs and obstacles such as surrounding trees, enhancing precision
    in planning and shading analysis. Installers can now benefit from hourly
    simulations of solar and storage charging cycles, custom contracts with
    e-signatures and dynamic pricing data to accelerate contract signing.
    Additionally, the software now supports planning for east-west facing PV panels,
    critical for European markets such as Germany, and includes components tailored
    to these markets, such as a German language interface and special financing
    options.

    Enact's exhibition, which will include Enact's leadership team, will spotlight
    how its platform can revolutionise the solar design and proposal experience for
    installers.

    About Enact

    Enact's software platform is designed to transform and accelerate clean energy
    adoption globally. Enact enables thousands of professionals in over 25 countries
    to sell and deliver projects and manage solar assets for long-term performance.
    Enact is the only two-sided platform that allows both residential and commercial
    users to simplify their entire solar and energy storage purchase and ownership
    journey, designed by Enact and delivered by local solar professionals.

    Contact:

    Manuel Tribolati
    mailto:manuel@enact-systems.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175262/5799346
    OTS: Enact Solar




