Stephanskirchen (ots) - Toni Kroos, Germany's most successful footballer and one

of the best in the world, becomes the new menswear testimonial for Marc O'Polo.



The aim of the collaboration is to strengthen the relevance of menswear for the

casual lifestyle brand, generating new customers, increasing brand desirability,

and sustainably increasing growth in the menswear category. The collaboration

kicks off with the Fall/Winter 2024 campaign, which will appear in all Marc

O'Polo countries and at all touch-points from the end of August, 2024. The

communication strategy includes a broad-based, wide-reaching media campaign.

This will be the biggest menswear activation in Marc O'Polo's history.







German national team, Toni Kroos is the most successful German footballer of all

time. His tremendous athletic performance, maximum perfection and outstanding

quality on the pitch have helped him to achieve the highest levels of

recognition and relevance at national and international level.



Outside of his soccer career, Toni Kroos stands for social responsibility with a

strong personality through the Toni Kroos Academy and his foundation and is

known as a family man. He also has an enormous media reach through his Instagram

account, with more than 45 million followers. Thanks to this remarkable overlap

in terms of brand values, he is the perfect match for a collaboration with Marc

O'Polo.



ABOUT MARC O'POLO



Founded in Stockholm in 1967, Marc O'Polo today stands for a contemporary

lifestyle that combines authentic modernity and innovation with a relaxed

Scandinavian spirit. The focus is on durable premium quality, sustainable design

and responsible action. The versatile product range includes the divisions Marc

O'Polo Modern Casual, Marc O'Polo DENIM, Marc O'Polo SHOES, Marc O'Polo

ACCESSORIES and the BODYWEAR, BEACHWEAR, EYEWEAR, HOME and JUNIOR licenses.

Special Capsule Collections and cooperations with international lifestyle brands

complete the portfolio and make statements on the pulse of time.



The products of Marc O'Polo SE, headquartered in Stephanskirchen/Germany, are

available in 41 countries through its own online shops. Around 2,300 retail and

franchise partners as well as own stores represent the brand nationally and

internationally in 60 countries.



