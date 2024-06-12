    checkAd

    Stephanskirchen (ots) - Toni Kroos, Germany's most successful footballer and one
    of the best in the world, becomes the new menswear testimonial for Marc O'Polo.

    The aim of the collaboration is to strengthen the relevance of menswear for the
    casual lifestyle brand, generating new customers, increasing brand desirability,
    and sustainably increasing growth in the menswear category. The collaboration
    kicks off with the Fall/Winter 2024 campaign, which will appear in all Marc
    O'Polo countries and at all touch-points from the end of August, 2024. The
    communication strategy includes a broad-based, wide-reaching media campaign.
    This will be the biggest menswear activation in Marc O'Polo's history.

    As a long time player for the world's biggest club, Real Madrid, and star of the
    German national team, Toni Kroos is the most successful German footballer of all
    time. His tremendous athletic performance, maximum perfection and outstanding
    quality on the pitch have helped him to achieve the highest levels of
    recognition and relevance at national and international level.

    Outside of his soccer career, Toni Kroos stands for social responsibility with a
    strong personality through the Toni Kroos Academy and his foundation and is
    known as a family man. He also has an enormous media reach through his Instagram
    account, with more than 45 million followers. Thanks to this remarkable overlap
    in terms of brand values, he is the perfect match for a collaboration with Marc
    O'Polo.

    ABOUT MARC O'POLO

    Founded in Stockholm in 1967, Marc O'Polo today stands for a contemporary
    lifestyle that combines authentic modernity and innovation with a relaxed
    Scandinavian spirit. The focus is on durable premium quality, sustainable design
    and responsible action. The versatile product range includes the divisions Marc
    O'Polo Modern Casual, Marc O'Polo DENIM, Marc O'Polo SHOES, Marc O'Polo
    ACCESSORIES and the BODYWEAR, BEACHWEAR, EYEWEAR, HOME and JUNIOR licenses.
    Special Capsule Collections and cooperations with international lifestyle brands
    complete the portfolio and make statements on the pulse of time.

    The products of Marc O'Polo SE, headquartered in Stephanskirchen/Germany, are
    available in 41 countries through its own online shops. Around 2,300 retail and
    franchise partners as well as own stores represent the brand nationally and
    internationally in 60 countries.

