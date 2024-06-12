Toni Kroos becomes Marc O'Polo Testimonial (FOTO)
Stephanskirchen (ots) - Toni Kroos, Germany's most successful footballer and one
of the best in the world, becomes the new menswear testimonial for Marc O'Polo.
The aim of the collaboration is to strengthen the relevance of menswear for the
casual lifestyle brand, generating new customers, increasing brand desirability,
and sustainably increasing growth in the menswear category. The collaboration
kicks off with the Fall/Winter 2024 campaign, which will appear in all Marc
O'Polo countries and at all touch-points from the end of August, 2024. The
communication strategy includes a broad-based, wide-reaching media campaign.
This will be the biggest menswear activation in Marc O'Polo's history.
of the best in the world, becomes the new menswear testimonial for Marc O'Polo.
The aim of the collaboration is to strengthen the relevance of menswear for the
casual lifestyle brand, generating new customers, increasing brand desirability,
and sustainably increasing growth in the menswear category. The collaboration
kicks off with the Fall/Winter 2024 campaign, which will appear in all Marc
O'Polo countries and at all touch-points from the end of August, 2024. The
communication strategy includes a broad-based, wide-reaching media campaign.
This will be the biggest menswear activation in Marc O'Polo's history.
As a long time player for the world's biggest club, Real Madrid, and star of the
German national team, Toni Kroos is the most successful German footballer of all
time. His tremendous athletic performance, maximum perfection and outstanding
quality on the pitch have helped him to achieve the highest levels of
recognition and relevance at national and international level.
Outside of his soccer career, Toni Kroos stands for social responsibility with a
strong personality through the Toni Kroos Academy and his foundation and is
known as a family man. He also has an enormous media reach through his Instagram
account, with more than 45 million followers. Thanks to this remarkable overlap
in terms of brand values, he is the perfect match for a collaboration with Marc
O'Polo.
ABOUT MARC O'POLO
Founded in Stockholm in 1967, Marc O'Polo today stands for a contemporary
lifestyle that combines authentic modernity and innovation with a relaxed
Scandinavian spirit. The focus is on durable premium quality, sustainable design
and responsible action. The versatile product range includes the divisions Marc
O'Polo Modern Casual, Marc O'Polo DENIM, Marc O'Polo SHOES, Marc O'Polo
ACCESSORIES and the BODYWEAR, BEACHWEAR, EYEWEAR, HOME and JUNIOR licenses.
Special Capsule Collections and cooperations with international lifestyle brands
complete the portfolio and make statements on the pulse of time.
The products of Marc O'Polo SE, headquartered in Stephanskirchen/Germany, are
available in 41 countries through its own online shops. Around 2,300 retail and
franchise partners as well as own stores represent the brand nationally and
internationally in 60 countries.
Contact:
Albert Fetsch
Group Manager Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
MARC O'POLO SE
HOFGARTENSTRASSE 1 83071 STEPHANSKIRCHEN
T +49 8036 90-1676
M +49 172 8126 416
AlbertFetsch@marc-o-polo.com
WWW.MARC-O-POLO.COM
HEADQUARTERS: STEPHANSKIRCHEN GERMANY
REGISTER COURT: TRAUNSTEIN COMMERCIAL REGISTRY 31384
MANAGEMENT BOARD: MAXIMILIAN BÖCK, SUSANNE SCHWENGER, DR. PATRIC SPETHMANN,
MARKUS STAUDE-SKOWRONEK, DR. DIRK SCHNEIDER
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/127249/5799457
OTS: MARC O'POLO SE
German national team, Toni Kroos is the most successful German footballer of all
time. His tremendous athletic performance, maximum perfection and outstanding
quality on the pitch have helped him to achieve the highest levels of
recognition and relevance at national and international level.
Outside of his soccer career, Toni Kroos stands for social responsibility with a
strong personality through the Toni Kroos Academy and his foundation and is
known as a family man. He also has an enormous media reach through his Instagram
account, with more than 45 million followers. Thanks to this remarkable overlap
in terms of brand values, he is the perfect match for a collaboration with Marc
O'Polo.
ABOUT MARC O'POLO
Founded in Stockholm in 1967, Marc O'Polo today stands for a contemporary
lifestyle that combines authentic modernity and innovation with a relaxed
Scandinavian spirit. The focus is on durable premium quality, sustainable design
and responsible action. The versatile product range includes the divisions Marc
O'Polo Modern Casual, Marc O'Polo DENIM, Marc O'Polo SHOES, Marc O'Polo
ACCESSORIES and the BODYWEAR, BEACHWEAR, EYEWEAR, HOME and JUNIOR licenses.
Special Capsule Collections and cooperations with international lifestyle brands
complete the portfolio and make statements on the pulse of time.
The products of Marc O'Polo SE, headquartered in Stephanskirchen/Germany, are
available in 41 countries through its own online shops. Around 2,300 retail and
franchise partners as well as own stores represent the brand nationally and
internationally in 60 countries.
Contact:
Albert Fetsch
Group Manager Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
MARC O'POLO SE
HOFGARTENSTRASSE 1 83071 STEPHANSKIRCHEN
T +49 8036 90-1676
M +49 172 8126 416
AlbertFetsch@marc-o-polo.com
WWW.MARC-O-POLO.COM
HEADQUARTERS: STEPHANSKIRCHEN GERMANY
REGISTER COURT: TRAUNSTEIN COMMERCIAL REGISTRY 31384
MANAGEMENT BOARD: MAXIMILIAN BÖCK, SUSANNE SCHWENGER, DR. PATRIC SPETHMANN,
MARKUS STAUDE-SKOWRONEK, DR. DIRK SCHNEIDER
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/127249/5799457
OTS: MARC O'POLO SE
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen