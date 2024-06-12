    checkAd

     101  0 Kommentare Infosys a Top 100 most valuable brand in the world by Kantar BrandZ; Ranked among the most-trusted brands in India and the US

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE:
    INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital
    services and consulting, today announced that it has been ranked, for the third
    consecutive year, among the 100 most valuable brands in the world, according to
    Kantar (https://www.kantar.com/) , the leading marketing data and analytics
    business, in its annual BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report released today
    (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kantar.co
    m%2Fcampaigns%2Fbrandz%2Fglobal&data=05%7C02%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7Cf69d
    b6b79fee4bbc0f2708dc838809ff%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638529
    867507347549%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI
    6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=cOTqhJQ8mh36WgXOM%2BZ20tcgbISV2jMcnVC
    p4OUQooE%3D&reserved=0) . Infosys is ranked as #74 most valuable brand in the
    world and ranked as #20 most valuable global B2B technology brand.

    "Even through a tough year of disruption and volatility globally, we stayed
    focused on delivering on our brand promise and let our purpose point the way for
    Infosys. Through the uncertainties, our clients trusted us to help them navigate
    their next with cutting edge digital-first, cloud-first, and AI-first approach.
    We remained committed to amplifying human potential and creating the next
    opportunity for all - people, businesses, and communities," said Sumit Virmani,
    EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys . "It's very heartening to be
    recognized for our endeavors and to be counted among the world's most valuable
    brands," he added.

    This Kantar BrandZ recognition is a strong validation of the client trust that
    Infosys has earned, and the relevance of its capabilities - especially in
    domains like enterprise AI where emerging technologies like generative AI and
    foundational technologies like cloud continue to evolve by the day. The astute
    investments that brand Infosys has made in nurturing sub brands, like Infosys
    Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) for generative
    AI-powered solutions and Infosys Cobalt
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) for enterprise cloud, is
    paying rich dividends. In fact, earlier this year, Infosys was ranked a top-3 IT
    services brand globally, by Brand Finance, for the third year in a row.

    Martin Guerrieria, Head of Kantar BrandZ , said, "Kantar BrandZ data shows that
    Infosys is among the top 6% of the most trusted brands in both India and the US.
    Seite 1 von 3




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Infosys a Top 100 most valuable brand in the world by Kantar BrandZ; Ranked among the most-trusted brands in India and the US Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been ranked, for the third consecutive year, among the 100 most valuable brands …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer