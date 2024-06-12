Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE:INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digitalservices and consulting, today announced that it has been ranked, for the thirdconsecutive year, among the 100 most valuable brands in the world, according toKantar (https://www.kantar.com/) , the leading marketing data and analyticsbusiness, in its annual BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report released today(https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kantar.com%2Fcampaigns%2Fbrandz%2Fglobal&data=05%7C02%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7Cf69db6b79fee4bbc0f2708dc838809ff%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638529867507347549%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=cOTqhJQ8mh36WgXOM%2BZ20tcgbISV2jMcnVCp4OUQooE%3D&reserved=0) . Infosys is ranked as #74 most valuable brand in theworld and ranked as #20 most valuable global B2B technology brand."Even through a tough year of disruption and volatility globally, we stayedfocused on delivering on our brand promise and let our purpose point the way forInfosys. Through the uncertainties, our clients trusted us to help them navigatetheir next with cutting edge digital-first, cloud-first, and AI-first approach.We remained committed to amplifying human potential and creating the nextopportunity for all - people, businesses, and communities," said Sumit Virmani,EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys . "It's very heartening to berecognized for our endeavors and to be counted among the world's most valuablebrands," he added.This Kantar BrandZ recognition is a strong validation of the client trust thatInfosys has earned, and the relevance of its capabilities - especially indomains like enterprise AI where emerging technologies like generative AI andfoundational technologies like cloud continue to evolve by the day. The astuteinvestments that brand Infosys has made in nurturing sub brands, like InfosysTopaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) for generativeAI-powered solutions and Infosys Cobalt(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) for enterprise cloud, ispaying rich dividends. In fact, earlier this year, Infosys was ranked a top-3 ITservices brand globally, by Brand Finance, for the third year in a row.Martin Guerrieria, Head of Kantar BrandZ , said, "Kantar BrandZ data shows thatInfosys is among the top 6% of the most trusted brands in both India and the US.