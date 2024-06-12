Infosys a Top 100 most valuable brand in the world by Kantar BrandZ; Ranked among the most-trusted brands in India and the US
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE:
INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital
services and consulting, today announced that it has been ranked, for the third
consecutive year, among the 100 most valuable brands in the world, according to
Kantar (https://www.kantar.com/) , the leading marketing data and analytics
business, in its annual BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report released today
(https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kantar.co
m%2Fcampaigns%2Fbrandz%2Fglobal&data=05%7C02%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7Cf69d
b6b79fee4bbc0f2708dc838809ff%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638529
867507347549%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI
6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=cOTqhJQ8mh36WgXOM%2BZ20tcgbISV2jMcnVC
p4OUQooE%3D&reserved=0) . Infosys is ranked as #74 most valuable brand in the
world and ranked as #20 most valuable global B2B technology brand.
"Even through a tough year of disruption and volatility globally, we stayed
focused on delivering on our brand promise and let our purpose point the way for
Infosys. Through the uncertainties, our clients trusted us to help them navigate
their next with cutting edge digital-first, cloud-first, and AI-first approach.
We remained committed to amplifying human potential and creating the next
opportunity for all - people, businesses, and communities," said Sumit Virmani,
EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys . "It's very heartening to be
recognized for our endeavors and to be counted among the world's most valuable
brands," he added.
This Kantar BrandZ recognition is a strong validation of the client trust that
Infosys has earned, and the relevance of its capabilities - especially in
domains like enterprise AI where emerging technologies like generative AI and
foundational technologies like cloud continue to evolve by the day. The astute
investments that brand Infosys has made in nurturing sub brands, like Infosys
Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) for generative
AI-powered solutions and Infosys Cobalt
(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) for enterprise cloud, is
paying rich dividends. In fact, earlier this year, Infosys was ranked a top-3 IT
services brand globally, by Brand Finance, for the third year in a row.
Martin Guerrieria, Head of Kantar BrandZ , said, "Kantar BrandZ data shows that
Infosys is among the top 6% of the most trusted brands in both India and the US.
INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital
services and consulting, today announced that it has been ranked, for the third
consecutive year, among the 100 most valuable brands in the world, according to
Kantar (https://www.kantar.com/) , the leading marketing data and analytics
business, in its annual BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report released today
(https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kantar.co
m%2Fcampaigns%2Fbrandz%2Fglobal&data=05%7C02%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7Cf69d
b6b79fee4bbc0f2708dc838809ff%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638529
867507347549%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI
6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=cOTqhJQ8mh36WgXOM%2BZ20tcgbISV2jMcnVC
p4OUQooE%3D&reserved=0) . Infosys is ranked as #74 most valuable brand in the
world and ranked as #20 most valuable global B2B technology brand.
"Even through a tough year of disruption and volatility globally, we stayed
focused on delivering on our brand promise and let our purpose point the way for
Infosys. Through the uncertainties, our clients trusted us to help them navigate
their next with cutting edge digital-first, cloud-first, and AI-first approach.
We remained committed to amplifying human potential and creating the next
opportunity for all - people, businesses, and communities," said Sumit Virmani,
EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys . "It's very heartening to be
recognized for our endeavors and to be counted among the world's most valuable
brands," he added.
This Kantar BrandZ recognition is a strong validation of the client trust that
Infosys has earned, and the relevance of its capabilities - especially in
domains like enterprise AI where emerging technologies like generative AI and
foundational technologies like cloud continue to evolve by the day. The astute
investments that brand Infosys has made in nurturing sub brands, like Infosys
Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) for generative
AI-powered solutions and Infosys Cobalt
(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) for enterprise cloud, is
paying rich dividends. In fact, earlier this year, Infosys was ranked a top-3 IT
services brand globally, by Brand Finance, for the third year in a row.
Martin Guerrieria, Head of Kantar BrandZ , said, "Kantar BrandZ data shows that
Infosys is among the top 6% of the most trusted brands in both India and the US.
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen