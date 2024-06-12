Pencoed, Wales (ots) - Clenergy EV has announced a massive expansion of its EV

charging network, greatly increasing its coverage in mainland Europe and beyond.

Due to launch in just a few weeks, its range of EV Roaming partnerships will

allow drivers to access a wider range of PAYG chargers, with the option to pay

with contactless cards on enabled chargers.



The EV Roaming partnerships that enabled this expansion include the likes of

GreenFlux, Osprey, FastNed, Ionity, EVBox, Allego, Total Energies, Shell

Recharge, Virta, and more. These partnerships will allow Clenergy EV drivers to

collate, connect, and charge their EV instantly from a huge range of chargers

across some of the most popular networks in the world. The new network coverage

will allow Clenergy EV drivers to access over 250,000 charge points across 42

European countries.





Of the 100,000s of chargers available in mainland Europe, Clenergy EV's latestpartnerships will bring the total to approximately 30,000 in the Netherlands;12,000 in Germany; around 13,000 in France; 1,150 in Switzerland; and 150 inAustria. The total figure across its entire network will be closer to 250,000chargers.The development is part of Clenergy EV's mission to enhance the EV chargingexperience for everyone. It is providing simple EV charging, and tacklingnegative perceptions of EV driving by putting a better and more accessiblecharging experience for users at the heart of its offering.Clenergy EV's e-mobility drive isn't just going one way, however. Recent dealswith networks like Paua, Octopus Electroverse, and GreenFlux will see ClenergyEV chargers shared the other way, with users of each network able to chargeacross Clenergy EV charging stations too.Aside from furthering commitments to a fair and open charging network across thecontinent, this also gives those operating charge points on the Clenergy EVnetwork visibility to millions of drivers they may otherwise have yet to reach.Will David, CEO and founder of Clenergy EV commented: "Adding this EV Roamingoffering to our drivers was a massive milestone for us. Too often we hear of'lack of available chargers' and 'juggling multiple apps' as barriers to EVadoption, and markers of a poor EV charging experience. We wanted to changethat.""By partnering with some of the largest charging networks in Europe, we take amomentous step in providing a universal charging network for our drivers. Withcharging available at more than 250,000 stations across 42 European countries,and more deals to improve that number on the way, we hope to bring an end torange and charge anxiety for our drivers. Improving the EV charging experiencefor all."ABOUT CLENERGY EVClenergy EV software gives customers the power, flexibility, and control tomanage their evolving charging needs while saving time, minimising runningcosts, and reducing carbon footprint. With features such as contactless payment,driver roaming, and maintenance oversight to support network reliability, thecompany's software currently resides on thousands of fleet and public chargepoints and is used by 100,000s of drivers across the UK and Europe.Clenergy EV is used directly or as a white-label solution to manage and maintainEV networks in line with government or state regulations across a wide range ofsectors including the NHS, transport, local authorities, police, the fireservice, food, pharmaceuticals and more.To find out more visit our new, revamped website: https://www.clenergy-ev.com/Press Contact:Jo Denner, mailto:jo.denner@clenergy-ev.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175312/5799920OTS: Clenergy EV Ltd.