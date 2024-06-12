Clenergy EV's network expands its network in Mainland Europe (FOTO)
Pencoed, Wales (ots) - Clenergy EV has announced a massive expansion of its EV
charging network, greatly increasing its coverage in mainland Europe and beyond.
Due to launch in just a few weeks, its range of EV Roaming partnerships will
allow drivers to access a wider range of PAYG chargers, with the option to pay
with contactless cards on enabled chargers.
The EV Roaming partnerships that enabled this expansion include the likes of
GreenFlux, Osprey, FastNed, Ionity, EVBox, Allego, Total Energies, Shell
Recharge, Virta, and more. These partnerships will allow Clenergy EV drivers to
collate, connect, and charge their EV instantly from a huge range of chargers
across some of the most popular networks in the world. The new network coverage
will allow Clenergy EV drivers to access over 250,000 charge points across 42
European countries.
charging network, greatly increasing its coverage in mainland Europe and beyond.
Due to launch in just a few weeks, its range of EV Roaming partnerships will
allow drivers to access a wider range of PAYG chargers, with the option to pay
with contactless cards on enabled chargers.
The EV Roaming partnerships that enabled this expansion include the likes of
GreenFlux, Osprey, FastNed, Ionity, EVBox, Allego, Total Energies, Shell
Recharge, Virta, and more. These partnerships will allow Clenergy EV drivers to
collate, connect, and charge their EV instantly from a huge range of chargers
across some of the most popular networks in the world. The new network coverage
will allow Clenergy EV drivers to access over 250,000 charge points across 42
European countries.
Of the 100,000s of chargers available in mainland Europe, Clenergy EV's latest
partnerships will bring the total to approximately 30,000 in the Netherlands;
12,000 in Germany; around 13,000 in France; 1,150 in Switzerland; and 150 in
Austria. The total figure across its entire network will be closer to 250,000
chargers.
The development is part of Clenergy EV's mission to enhance the EV charging
experience for everyone. It is providing simple EV charging, and tackling
negative perceptions of EV driving by putting a better and more accessible
charging experience for users at the heart of its offering.
Clenergy EV's e-mobility drive isn't just going one way, however. Recent deals
with networks like Paua, Octopus Electroverse, and GreenFlux will see Clenergy
EV chargers shared the other way, with users of each network able to charge
across Clenergy EV charging stations too.
Aside from furthering commitments to a fair and open charging network across the
continent, this also gives those operating charge points on the Clenergy EV
network visibility to millions of drivers they may otherwise have yet to reach.
Will David, CEO and founder of Clenergy EV commented: "Adding this EV Roaming
offering to our drivers was a massive milestone for us. Too often we hear of
'lack of available chargers' and 'juggling multiple apps' as barriers to EV
adoption, and markers of a poor EV charging experience. We wanted to change
that."
"By partnering with some of the largest charging networks in Europe, we take a
momentous step in providing a universal charging network for our drivers. With
charging available at more than 250,000 stations across 42 European countries,
and more deals to improve that number on the way, we hope to bring an end to
range and charge anxiety for our drivers. Improving the EV charging experience
for all."
ABOUT CLENERGY EV
Clenergy EV software gives customers the power, flexibility, and control to
manage their evolving charging needs while saving time, minimising running
costs, and reducing carbon footprint. With features such as contactless payment,
driver roaming, and maintenance oversight to support network reliability, the
company's software currently resides on thousands of fleet and public charge
points and is used by 100,000s of drivers across the UK and Europe.
Clenergy EV is used directly or as a white-label solution to manage and maintain
EV networks in line with government or state regulations across a wide range of
sectors including the NHS, transport, local authorities, police, the fire
service, food, pharmaceuticals and more.
To find out more visit our new, revamped website: https://www.clenergy-ev.com/
Press Contact:
Jo Denner, mailto:jo.denner@clenergy-ev.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175312/5799920
OTS: Clenergy EV Ltd.
partnerships will bring the total to approximately 30,000 in the Netherlands;
12,000 in Germany; around 13,000 in France; 1,150 in Switzerland; and 150 in
Austria. The total figure across its entire network will be closer to 250,000
chargers.
The development is part of Clenergy EV's mission to enhance the EV charging
experience for everyone. It is providing simple EV charging, and tackling
negative perceptions of EV driving by putting a better and more accessible
charging experience for users at the heart of its offering.
Clenergy EV's e-mobility drive isn't just going one way, however. Recent deals
with networks like Paua, Octopus Electroverse, and GreenFlux will see Clenergy
EV chargers shared the other way, with users of each network able to charge
across Clenergy EV charging stations too.
Aside from furthering commitments to a fair and open charging network across the
continent, this also gives those operating charge points on the Clenergy EV
network visibility to millions of drivers they may otherwise have yet to reach.
Will David, CEO and founder of Clenergy EV commented: "Adding this EV Roaming
offering to our drivers was a massive milestone for us. Too often we hear of
'lack of available chargers' and 'juggling multiple apps' as barriers to EV
adoption, and markers of a poor EV charging experience. We wanted to change
that."
"By partnering with some of the largest charging networks in Europe, we take a
momentous step in providing a universal charging network for our drivers. With
charging available at more than 250,000 stations across 42 European countries,
and more deals to improve that number on the way, we hope to bring an end to
range and charge anxiety for our drivers. Improving the EV charging experience
for all."
ABOUT CLENERGY EV
Clenergy EV software gives customers the power, flexibility, and control to
manage their evolving charging needs while saving time, minimising running
costs, and reducing carbon footprint. With features such as contactless payment,
driver roaming, and maintenance oversight to support network reliability, the
company's software currently resides on thousands of fleet and public charge
points and is used by 100,000s of drivers across the UK and Europe.
Clenergy EV is used directly or as a white-label solution to manage and maintain
EV networks in line with government or state regulations across a wide range of
sectors including the NHS, transport, local authorities, police, the fire
service, food, pharmaceuticals and more.
To find out more visit our new, revamped website: https://www.clenergy-ev.com/
Press Contact:
Jo Denner, mailto:jo.denner@clenergy-ev.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175312/5799920
OTS: Clenergy EV Ltd.
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen