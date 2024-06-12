    checkAd

     29  0 Kommentare hGears AG: Shareholders Greenlight All Proposals at Annual Meeting

    hGears AG Group's third Annual General Meeting as a listed company saw 70.04% of share capital represented. All resolutions passed, with CEO Sven Arend addressing the year's challenges and future growth in the e-Bike sector.

    • hGears AG Group held its third Annual General Meeting as a listed company - 70.04% of the share capital were represented at the 2024 AGM - All proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders - CEO Sven Arend discussed the challenges and changes of the financial year - The company confirmed its forecast for 2024 with sales between EUR 100-110 million - hGears is aiming for strong growth in the e-Bike business area, expecting consolidated sales of around EUR 150-180 million in the next three to five years


    hGears

    ISIN:DE000A3CMGN3WKN:A3CMGN


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
