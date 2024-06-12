Revenue Soars in 2023: Company Eyes Prime Standard Uplisting on Frankfurt Exchange
In a remarkable year, ParTec AG saw its revenue soar by 165%, secured a groundbreaking contract for Europe's first exascale supercomputer, and ventured into quantum computing with a new Munich facility.
- ParTec AG's revenue increased by around 165% from EUR 36.1 million to EUR 95.7 million in 2023
- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for ParTec AG totaled EUR 740.2 million, primarily due to the valuation of the ParTec patent portfolio
- ParTec was awarded the contract for the construction of the first exascale supercomputer in Europe, "JUPITER", with an order volume of around 300 million euros
- ParTec is expanding its value chain to include quantum computers, with a new production facility in Munich set to start operations in the second half of 2024
- ParTec developed QBridge, a software solution for seamless embedding of high-performance and quantum computers
- ParTec is considering financing options, including a possible uplisting to the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to attract more investors and analysts.
