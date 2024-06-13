MGI – Media and Games Invest Registered (A) Rebrands to Verve
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE has rebranded to Verve, marking a new chapter in its journey as a leading digital media company. Verve specializes in AI-driven ad-software solutions, committed to responsible, data-driven advertising.
- MGI - Media and Games Invest SE has officially changed its name to Verve with immediate effect - Verve is a digital media company providing AI-driven ad-software solutions - CEO Remco Westermann stated that the rebranding represents a commitment to responsible, data-driven advertising solutions - Verve focuses on enabling better outcomes for brands, agencies, and publishers with responsible advertising solutions - Verve has over 700 employees worldwide and a programmatic ad-software platform integrated into over 20,000 apps - Verve generates 322 million euros in annual revenue, with almost 70% coming from North America
- Verve is a fast-growing, profitable digital media company that provides AI-driven ad-software solutions - The company focuses on enabling better outcomes for brands, agencies, and publishers with responsible advertising solutions - Verve has over 700 employees worldwide and a programmatic ad-software platform integrated into over 20,000 apps - Verve generates 322 million euros in annual revenue, with almost 70% coming from North America - Verve ended 2023 with 16% organic growth in Q4 and achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27% in Q1 2024 - The responsible persons for the information in this release can be contacted for further information.
The price of MGI - Media and Games Invest Registered (A) at the time of the news was 1,5870EUR and was down -3,35 % compared
with the previous day.
ISIN:SE0018538068WKN:A3D3A1
