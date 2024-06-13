MGI – Media and Games Invest Registered (A) Rebrands to Verve
MGI – Media and Games Invest SE has rebranded to Verve as of June 13, 2024. Verve is a dynamic digital media company specializing in AI-driven ad-software, prioritizing responsible advertising and consumer privacy.
- MGI – Media and Games Invest SE has officially changed its name to Verve, effective immediately as of June 13, 2024.
- Verve is a fast-growing, profitable digital media company providing AI-driven ad-software solutions, focusing on responsible advertising and emerging media channels.
- Verve aims to create a more efficient marketplace for advertisers, agencies, and publishers by reducing intermediaries and enhancing transparency, leveraging AI and proprietary first-party data.
- Verve prioritizes consumer privacy, ad quality/safety, and sustainability, employing a privacy-by-design approach and collaborating with trusted partners to ensure brand safety.
- Verve focuses on high-growth media segments such as mobile apps, Connected TV (CTV), and Digital Out of Home (DOOH), and has become a leader in Mobile In-App advertising.
- Verve has over 700 employees worldwide, generates 322 million euros in annual revenue, and achieved 21% organic growth in Q1 2024 with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27%.
The price of MGI - Media and Games Invest Registered (A) at the time of the news was 1,5850EUR and was down -3,47 % compared
with the previous day.
ISIN:SE0018538068WKN:A3D3A1
