Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Hits Record Revenue & Profit in 95th Anniversary Year
Despite global uncertainties, our financial performance soared: revenue surged by 14.8% to HK$108,713 million, core operating profit jumped 28.9%, and return on equity improved significantly to 24.7%.
- Revenue increased by 14.8% to HK$108,713 million, or by 18.5% on a constant exchange rate basis
- Core operating profit increased by 28.9% to HK$12,163 million despite macro uncertainties
- Return on equity improved by 820 basis points to 24.7%
- Hong Kong, Macau, and other markets experienced excellent business momentum with revenue climbing 45.6% year-on-year
- Prudent capital management with strong liquidity and net cash position
- Positive momentum from the progressive brand transformation to elevate brand desirability, customer experience, and sustain growth trajectory with new consumer-facing logos, brand website, and the signature CTF Rouge Collection.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is on 05.07.2024.
The price of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group at the time of the news was 1,1200EUR and was down -0,44 % compared with the
previous day.
Lesen Sie auch
0,00 %
-5,88 %
-11,11 %
-23,81 %
-34,88 %
-32,12 %
+29,64 %
+10,24 %
-21,95 %
ISIN:KYG211461085WKN:A1JQKP
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte