Registrations now open for conference gathering global voices on the future of the planet (FOTO)
Munich (ots) -
- After the first edition of the We Choose Earth Conference, with almost three
thousand participants from 16 countries, the global energy player EDP holds
the second conference on June 20th that wants to inspire a collective change
towards a more sustainable future.
- Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, actress and UN ambassador Cate
Blanchett, and other global influential will join EDP's spokespeople on stage
live from Munich.
EDP, a global energy leader with a strong presence in the European energy
transition, is hosting on June 20th the 2nd edition of We Choose Earth Tour 2024
(https://www.edp.com/en/about-us/we-choose-earth-tour) in Munich, Germany. This
conference aims to inspire individuals and the public and private sectors to
strive for a greener and more sustainable future for our planet by bringing
together diverse and influential global voices creating a meaningful impact in
their areas of expertise.
- After the first edition of the We Choose Earth Conference, with almost three
thousand participants from 16 countries, the global energy player EDP holds
the second conference on June 20th that wants to inspire a collective change
towards a more sustainable future.
- Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, actress and UN ambassador Cate
Blanchett, and other global influential will join EDP's spokespeople on stage
live from Munich.
EDP, a global energy leader with a strong presence in the European energy
transition, is hosting on June 20th the 2nd edition of We Choose Earth Tour 2024
(https://www.edp.com/en/about-us/we-choose-earth-tour) in Munich, Germany. This
conference aims to inspire individuals and the public and private sectors to
strive for a greener and more sustainable future for our planet by bringing
together diverse and influential global voices creating a meaningful impact in
their areas of expertise.
This edition will gather key speakers such as Cate Blanchett and former UN
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. All proceeds from the ticket sales will go to One
Tree Planted (https://onetreeplanted.org/) , a global non-profit organization
that works to protect the environment through reforestation projects worldwide.
Participants can buy tickets to attend in person in this link (https://www.event
brite.pt/e/we-choose-earth-tour-24-munich-the-smarter-e-europe-tickets-876479562
967) or attend online by registering here (https://www.eventbrite.pt/e/we-choose
-earth-tour-24-munich-live-streaming-tickets-871734089127) .
Cate Blanchett, an Oscar-winner actress recognized for her versatile work in
independent films and blockbusters, is the co-creator and co-host of Climate of
Change, a podcast featuring interviews with experts and special guests
discussing the biggest challenges humankind faces with the climate crisis. Cate
is also a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).
Ban Ki-moon is a former Secretary-General of the United Nations who is
recognized for mobilizing political leaders on global challenges such as
prioritizing sustainable development, urgent action on climate change, and
energy transition. Ban Ki-moon was crucial in promoting international
cooperation on environmental issues and negotiating key agreements such as the
Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He was also named
one of the "Top 100 Global Thinkers" by Foreign Policy and recognized as one of
Forbes's most influential people.
Also present at the event will be Vincent Stanley , a prominent figure from
Patagonia, a company known for integrating nature into its business model. This
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. All proceeds from the ticket sales will go to One
Tree Planted (https://onetreeplanted.org/) , a global non-profit organization
that works to protect the environment through reforestation projects worldwide.
Participants can buy tickets to attend in person in this link (https://www.event
brite.pt/e/we-choose-earth-tour-24-munich-the-smarter-e-europe-tickets-876479562
967) or attend online by registering here (https://www.eventbrite.pt/e/we-choose
-earth-tour-24-munich-live-streaming-tickets-871734089127) .
Cate Blanchett, an Oscar-winner actress recognized for her versatile work in
independent films and blockbusters, is the co-creator and co-host of Climate of
Change, a podcast featuring interviews with experts and special guests
discussing the biggest challenges humankind faces with the climate crisis. Cate
is also a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).
Ban Ki-moon is a former Secretary-General of the United Nations who is
recognized for mobilizing political leaders on global challenges such as
prioritizing sustainable development, urgent action on climate change, and
energy transition. Ban Ki-moon was crucial in promoting international
cooperation on environmental issues and negotiating key agreements such as the
Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He was also named
one of the "Top 100 Global Thinkers" by Foreign Policy and recognized as one of
Forbes's most influential people.
Also present at the event will be Vincent Stanley , a prominent figure from
Patagonia, a company known for integrating nature into its business model. This
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen