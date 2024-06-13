Munich (ots) -



- After the first edition of the We Choose Earth Conference, with almost three

thousand participants from 16 countries, the global energy player EDP holds

the second conference on June 20th that wants to inspire a collective change

towards a more sustainable future.

- Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, actress and UN ambassador Cate

Blanchett, and other global influential will join EDP's spokespeople on stage

live from Munich.



EDP, a global energy leader with a strong presence in the European energy

transition, is hosting on June 20th the 2nd edition of We Choose Earth Tour 2024

(https://www.edp.com/en/about-us/we-choose-earth-tour) in Munich, Germany. This

conference aims to inspire individuals and the public and private sectors to

strive for a greener and more sustainable future for our planet by bringing

together diverse and influential global voices creating a meaningful impact in

their areas of expertise.







Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. All proceeds from the ticket sales will go to One

Tree Planted (https://onetreeplanted.org/) , a global non-profit organization

that works to protect the environment through reforestation projects worldwide.

Participants can buy tickets to attend in person in this link (https://www.event

brite.pt/e/we-choose-earth-tour-24-munich-the-smarter-e-europe-tickets-876479562

967) or attend online by registering here (https://www.eventbrite.pt/e/we-choose

-earth-tour-24-munich-live-streaming-tickets-871734089127) .



Cate Blanchett, an Oscar-winner actress recognized for her versatile work in

independent films and blockbusters, is the co-creator and co-host of Climate of

Change, a podcast featuring interviews with experts and special guests

discussing the biggest challenges humankind faces with the climate crisis. Cate

is also a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).



Ban Ki-moon is a former Secretary-General of the United Nations who is

recognized for mobilizing political leaders on global challenges such as

prioritizing sustainable development, urgent action on climate change, and

energy transition. Ban Ki-moon was crucial in promoting international

cooperation on environmental issues and negotiating key agreements such as the

Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He was also named

one of the "Top 100 Global Thinkers" by Foreign Policy and recognized as one of

Forbes's most influential people.



Also present at the event will be Vincent Stanley , a prominent figure from

Also present at the event will be Vincent Stanley , a prominent figure from
Patagonia, a company known for integrating nature into its business model.



