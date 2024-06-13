    checkAd

    Munich (ots) -

    - After the first edition of the We Choose Earth Conference, with almost three
    thousand participants from 16 countries, the global energy player EDP holds
    the second conference on June 20th that wants to inspire a collective change
    towards a more sustainable future.
    - Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, actress and UN ambassador Cate
    Blanchett, and other global influential will join EDP's spokespeople on stage
    live from Munich.

    EDP, a global energy leader with a strong presence in the European energy
    transition, is hosting on June 20th the 2nd edition of We Choose Earth Tour 2024
    (https://www.edp.com/en/about-us/we-choose-earth-tour) in Munich, Germany. This
    conference aims to inspire individuals and the public and private sectors to
    strive for a greener and more sustainable future for our planet by bringing
    together diverse and influential global voices creating a meaningful impact in
    their areas of expertise.

    This edition will gather key speakers such as Cate Blanchett and former UN
    Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. All proceeds from the ticket sales will go to One
    Tree Planted (https://onetreeplanted.org/) , a global non-profit organization
    that works to protect the environment through reforestation projects worldwide.
    Participants can buy tickets to attend in person in this link (https://www.event
    brite.pt/e/we-choose-earth-tour-24-munich-the-smarter-e-europe-tickets-876479562
    967) or attend online by registering here (https://www.eventbrite.pt/e/we-choose
    -earth-tour-24-munich-live-streaming-tickets-871734089127) .

    Cate Blanchett, an Oscar-winner actress recognized for her versatile work in
    independent films and blockbusters, is the co-creator and co-host of Climate of
    Change, a podcast featuring interviews with experts and special guests
    discussing the biggest challenges humankind faces with the climate crisis. Cate
    is also a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

    Ban Ki-moon is a former Secretary-General of the United Nations who is
    recognized for mobilizing political leaders on global challenges such as
    prioritizing sustainable development, urgent action on climate change, and
    energy transition. Ban Ki-moon was crucial in promoting international
    cooperation on environmental issues and negotiating key agreements such as the
    Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He was also named
    one of the "Top 100 Global Thinkers" by Foreign Policy and recognized as one of
    Forbes's most influential people.

    Also present at the event will be Vincent Stanley , a prominent figure from
    Patagonia, a company known for integrating nature into its business model. This
