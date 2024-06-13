ECSIPC Showcases Intelligent EV Charging Solutions at Power2Drive 2024 (FOTO)
Taipei, Taiwan (ots) - ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd., (ECSIPC) is pleased to
announce its first participation in Power2Drive 2024 launch its comprehensive
intelligent EV Charging Solution for home, commercial and enterprise
applications, including AC Chargers and Charging Station Management System
(CSMS).
Smart 32A AC Chargers
ECSIPC introduces the Smart AC Chargers, Venus series and Mercury series,
providing 32A single phase and three phase for European customers. Smart AC
chargers are full certified with international standards such as OCPP 1.6, and
upgradable for OCPP 2.0 for home and business use in parking lots, commercial
fleets, residential areas, hotels, and shopping malls. The Smart AC Charger
integrates with ECSIPC management software, allowing operators, system
integrators and home users to control the AC charger conveniently remotely.
The elegant and reliable Mercury AC Charger integrated with digital meter and
RFID card readers for various commercial applications. With high strength
enclosure design, it is compliant with many safety standards, OCP / OVP / UVP /
Surge Protection, and IP55 / IK10 rated dustproof and waterproof level for
either indoor or outdoor installation. The AC Charger features multiple
networking connectivity via Ethernet, dual-band wireless and LTE to upload the
charging information from charger to cloud.
ECSIPC will showcase the new model - Venus AC Charger receiving recognition from
world's most prestigious design competition, iF Design Award 2024. The Venus AC
Charger is not only compliant with OCPP1.6 & 2.0, but also upgradable for
ISO15118 Plug and Charge. Whether you are at any charging station, a parking lot
or a shopping mall, you can enjoy a faster and safer charging experience at any
charging station through ISO15118. It is embedded with 5-inch colorful display,
payment terminal for credit card and RFID identification for membership to
provide users friendly and high-efficient charging experience. The built-in RCD
module ensures users' safety from electric shocks, eliminating the need for
additional Residual Current Circuit Breaker devices and saving money on the EV
charger setup.
Intelligent Charging Station Management System (CSMS)
ECSIPC Charging Station Management System (CSMS) is a customized
multi-functional system for business operators remotely monitoring and
controlling each smart charger, which is compliant with OCPP 1.6 international
standards. The CSMS is able to connect with the existing cloud service such as
membership or payment system to provide operators an easy and efficient charging
system. The CSMS also provides the mobile APP for users to manage their
chargers, including current status of each charger, real-time notifications from
chargers, and charging schedules setting. ECSIPC Intelligent CSMS allows
operators, system integrators and home users to remotely control the AC charger
conveniently.
About ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd (ECSIPC)
ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd, (ECSIPC) is a subsidiary of Elitegroup
Computer Systems (ECS), established in 2022. Building on 30 years' experience as
a leading manufacturer with professional design and manufacturing capability,
ECSIPC continues the strong core values of "Innovation, Trustworthy, and
Sustainability", which it aspires to deepen customer relationships through
innovative competitiveness in value solutions for industrial applications, while
committing to creating a sustainable future through higher commercial operating
efficiency. ECS Industrial Computer combines a large global service network with
the existing channel resources of ECS, while integrating operational resources
synergistically. For further detailed information, please visit company website
at https://www.ecsipc.com/ .
Pressekontakt:
Company Name: ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd.
Contact Person: Ruby Chen
Email: mailto:ruby.chen@ecsipc.com
Address:Taipei City
Country: Taiwan
Website: http://www.ecsipc.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175326/5800390
OTS: ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd.
