Taipei, Taiwan (ots) - ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd., (ECSIPC) is pleased to

announce its first participation in Power2Drive 2024 launch its comprehensive

intelligent EV Charging Solution for home, commercial and enterprise

applications, including AC Chargers and Charging Station Management System

(CSMS).



Smart 32A AC Chargers





ECSIPC introduces the Smart AC Chargers, Venus series and Mercury series,providing 32A single phase and three phase for European customers. Smart ACchargers are full certified with international standards such as OCPP 1.6, andupgradable for OCPP 2.0 for home and business use in parking lots, commercialfleets, residential areas, hotels, and shopping malls. The Smart AC Chargerintegrates with ECSIPC management software, allowing operators, systemintegrators and home users to control the AC charger conveniently remotely.The elegant and reliable Mercury AC Charger integrated with digital meter andRFID card readers for various commercial applications. With high strengthenclosure design, it is compliant with many safety standards, OCP / OVP / UVP /Surge Protection, and IP55 / IK10 rated dustproof and waterproof level foreither indoor or outdoor installation. The AC Charger features multiplenetworking connectivity via Ethernet, dual-band wireless and LTE to upload thecharging information from charger to cloud.ECSIPC will showcase the new model - Venus AC Charger receiving recognition fromworld's most prestigious design competition, iF Design Award 2024. The Venus ACCharger is not only compliant with OCPP1.6 & 2.0, but also upgradable forISO15118 Plug and Charge. Whether you are at any charging station, a parking lotor a shopping mall, you can enjoy a faster and safer charging experience at anycharging station through ISO15118. It is embedded with 5-inch colorful display,payment terminal for credit card and RFID identification for membership toprovide users friendly and high-efficient charging experience. The built-in RCDmodule ensures users' safety from electric shocks, eliminating the need foradditional Residual Current Circuit Breaker devices and saving money on the EVcharger setup.Intelligent Charging Station Management System (CSMS)ECSIPC Charging Station Management System (CSMS) is a customizedmulti-functional system for business operators remotely monitoring andcontrolling each smart charger, which is compliant with OCPP 1.6 internationalstandards. The CSMS is able to connect with the existing cloud service such asmembership or payment system to provide operators an easy and efficient chargingsystem. The CSMS also provides the mobile APP for users to manage theirchargers, including current status of each charger, real-time notifications fromchargers, and charging schedules setting. ECSIPC Intelligent CSMS allowsoperators, system integrators and home users to remotely control the AC chargerconveniently.About ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd (ECSIPC)ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd, (ECSIPC) is a subsidiary of ElitegroupComputer Systems (ECS), established in 2022. Building on 30 years' experience asa leading manufacturer with professional design and manufacturing capability,ECSIPC continues the strong core values of "Innovation, Trustworthy, andSustainability", which it aspires to deepen customer relationships throughinnovative competitiveness in value solutions for industrial applications, whilecommitting to creating a sustainable future through higher commercial operatingefficiency. ECS Industrial Computer combines a large global service network withthe existing channel resources of ECS, while integrating operational resourcessynergistically.