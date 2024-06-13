    checkAd

     65  0 Kommentare ECSIPC Showcases Intelligent EV Charging Solutions at Power2Drive 2024 (FOTO)

    Taipei, Taiwan (ots) - ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd., (ECSIPC) is pleased to
    announce its first participation in Power2Drive 2024 launch its comprehensive
    intelligent EV Charging Solution for home, commercial and enterprise
    applications, including AC Chargers and Charging Station Management System
    (CSMS).

    Smart 32A AC Chargers

    ECSIPC introduces the Smart AC Chargers, Venus series and Mercury series,
    providing 32A single phase and three phase for European customers. Smart AC
    chargers are full certified with international standards such as OCPP 1.6, and
    upgradable for OCPP 2.0 for home and business use in parking lots, commercial
    fleets, residential areas, hotels, and shopping malls. The Smart AC Charger
    integrates with ECSIPC management software, allowing operators, system
    integrators and home users to control the AC charger conveniently remotely.

    The elegant and reliable Mercury AC Charger integrated with digital meter and
    RFID card readers for various commercial applications. With high strength
    enclosure design, it is compliant with many safety standards, OCP / OVP / UVP /
    Surge Protection, and IP55 / IK10 rated dustproof and waterproof level for
    either indoor or outdoor installation. The AC Charger features multiple
    networking connectivity via Ethernet, dual-band wireless and LTE to upload the
    charging information from charger to cloud.

    ECSIPC will showcase the new model - Venus AC Charger receiving recognition from
    world's most prestigious design competition, iF Design Award 2024. The Venus AC
    Charger is not only compliant with OCPP1.6 & 2.0, but also upgradable for
    ISO15118 Plug and Charge. Whether you are at any charging station, a parking lot
    or a shopping mall, you can enjoy a faster and safer charging experience at any
    charging station through ISO15118. It is embedded with 5-inch colorful display,
    payment terminal for credit card and RFID identification for membership to
    provide users friendly and high-efficient charging experience. The built-in RCD
    module ensures users' safety from electric shocks, eliminating the need for
    additional Residual Current Circuit Breaker devices and saving money on the EV
    charger setup.

    Intelligent Charging Station Management System (CSMS)

    ECSIPC Charging Station Management System (CSMS) is a customized
    multi-functional system for business operators remotely monitoring and
    controlling each smart charger, which is compliant with OCPP 1.6 international
    standards. The CSMS is able to connect with the existing cloud service such as
    membership or payment system to provide operators an easy and efficient charging
    system. The CSMS also provides the mobile APP for users to manage their
    chargers, including current status of each charger, real-time notifications from
    chargers, and charging schedules setting. ECSIPC Intelligent CSMS allows
    operators, system integrators and home users to remotely control the AC charger
    conveniently.

    About ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd (ECSIPC)

    ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd, (ECSIPC) is a subsidiary of Elitegroup
    Computer Systems (ECS), established in 2022. Building on 30 years' experience as
    a leading manufacturer with professional design and manufacturing capability,
    ECSIPC continues the strong core values of "Innovation, Trustworthy, and
    Sustainability", which it aspires to deepen customer relationships through
    innovative competitiveness in value solutions for industrial applications, while
    committing to creating a sustainable future through higher commercial operating
    efficiency. ECS Industrial Computer combines a large global service network with
    the existing channel resources of ECS, while integrating operational resources
    synergistically. For further detailed information, please visit company website
    at https://www.ecsipc.com/ .

    Pressekontakt:

    Company Name: ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd.
    Contact Person: Ruby Chen
    Email: mailto:ruby.chen@ecsipc.com
    Address:Taipei City
    Country: Taiwan
    Website: http://www.ecsipc.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175326/5800390
    OTS: ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd.



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    ECSIPC Showcases Intelligent EV Charging Solutions at Power2Drive 2024 (FOTO) ECS Industrial Computer Co., Ltd., (ECSIPC) is pleased to announce its first participation in Power2Drive 2024 launch its comprehensive intelligent EV Charging Solution for home, commercial and enterprise applications, including AC Chargers and …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer