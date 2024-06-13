London (ots/PRNewswire) - New nShift report encourages online retailers to

transform the delivery experience with multi-carrier capability



Online retailers risk reputational damage and lower cart conversions if they

attempt to outsource their delivery experience to just one or a small group of

carrier companies. This is the warning from nShift , the world's leading

provider of delivery and experience management ( DMXM ) solutions.



A new nShift guide explores how deliveries hold the keys to helping retailers

stand out from the crowd, keeping customers happy, and unlocking efficiencies.

Some 70% of online shoppers agree that a choice of delivery options at checkout

is important.1





" Creating customer choice and unlocking efficiencies: the power ofmulti-carrier delivery management (https://nshift.com/the-power-of-multi-carrier-delivery-management-download-the-guide) ", the new nShift guide, details thebenefits to retailers of supporting multiple carrier companies.1) Increased conversions - shoppers expect to find the shipping solution theyseek. For some, price is paramount. Others would prefer to collect theirdelivery from a pick up/drop off (PUDO) locker. When retailers team-up with arange of carriers, they can pick and choose which specific shipping solutionssuit the customer2) Boost delivery capacity - working with a range of transport partners makes iteasier to respond to shifting patterns of behavior and scale up during theall-important peak season3) Improve delivery quality and efficiency - when deploying a range of carriers,businesses can compare performance across the board. This gives the retailerreal data to negotiate rates and identify the best options for customers4) Grow beyond borders - shipping internationally requires relationships withcarrier companies that serve the relevant territories. And to create realconsumer choice in each market, retailers are likely to want to work with morethan one carrier partner in each country5) Build the brand and remarket to customers - when using a range of deliveryproviders, it makes sense for vendors to manage customer communicationsdirectly, to ensure consistency. Because people tend to open these messages morethan other communications from retailers, they create a perfect opportunity toweave in product plugsSean-Sherwin Smith , Product Director, Post Purchase at nShif t said, "In aworld of constantly rising consumer expectations, the delivery experiencematters more than ever. By grasping the opportunities and creating integrateddelivery and experience management, retailers can transform deliveries from aworld of boxes to a world of opportunity."Multi-carrier capability powers an outstanding delivery experience. It enablesretailers to offer real consumer choice, boost capacity and build their brandwith shoppers. It empowers retailers' logistics teams to make informedcomparisons between carrier companies, drive up quality and negotiate betterrates."Multi-carrier capability is at the heart of nShift's DMXM suite of solutions. Itprovides enterprise-grade delivery management with a library of 1000+ ready-madecarrier connections . nShift can connect retailers and consumers to over onemillion PUDO (pick up / drop off) locations. Retailers can automate thecarrier-booking and label-printing process. This helps retailers send out moreparcels, work with more carriers, and tightly control the delivery experience.nShift Checkout enables retailers to seamlessly display different deliveryoptions. It can be set up to reflect the look and feel of the retailer's webshop. Icons can be used to badge different delivery options.nShift has recently updated its checkout software. The latest version of nShiftCheckout enables retailers to offer personalized delivery options for eachcustomer. This includes the ability to A/B test different delivery options sothat they can discover what their customers really want. This creates usefuldata to increase conversions at checkout and negotiate the right arrangementswith carrier companies.1 Shopper Unlocked: inside the mind of 1,000 consumers(https://nshift.com/retail-week-shopper-unlocked) , Retail Week and nShift