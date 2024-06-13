nShift
Retailers risk lower cart conversions when they rely on limited carrier capacity
London (ots/PRNewswire) - New nShift report encourages online retailers to
transform the delivery experience with multi-carrier capability
Online retailers risk reputational damage and lower cart conversions if they
attempt to outsource their delivery experience to just one or a small group of
carrier companies. This is the warning from nShift , the world's leading
provider of delivery and experience management ( DMXM ) solutions.
A new nShift guide explores how deliveries hold the keys to helping retailers
stand out from the crowd, keeping customers happy, and unlocking efficiencies.
Some 70% of online shoppers agree that a choice of delivery options at checkout
is important.1
transform the delivery experience with multi-carrier capability
Online retailers risk reputational damage and lower cart conversions if they
attempt to outsource their delivery experience to just one or a small group of
carrier companies. This is the warning from nShift , the world's leading
provider of delivery and experience management ( DMXM ) solutions.
A new nShift guide explores how deliveries hold the keys to helping retailers
stand out from the crowd, keeping customers happy, and unlocking efficiencies.
Some 70% of online shoppers agree that a choice of delivery options at checkout
is important.1
" Creating customer choice and unlocking efficiencies: the power of
multi-carrier delivery management (https://nshift.com/the-power-of-multi-carrier
-delivery-management-download-the-guide) ", the new nShift guide, details the
benefits to retailers of supporting multiple carrier companies.
1) Increased conversions - shoppers expect to find the shipping solution they
seek. For some, price is paramount. Others would prefer to collect their
delivery from a pick up/drop off (PUDO) locker. When retailers team-up with a
range of carriers, they can pick and choose which specific shipping solutions
suit the customer
2) Boost delivery capacity - working with a range of transport partners makes it
easier to respond to shifting patterns of behavior and scale up during the
all-important peak season
3) Improve delivery quality and efficiency - when deploying a range of carriers,
businesses can compare performance across the board. This gives the retailer
real data to negotiate rates and identify the best options for customers
4) Grow beyond borders - shipping internationally requires relationships with
carrier companies that serve the relevant territories. And to create real
consumer choice in each market, retailers are likely to want to work with more
than one carrier partner in each country
5) Build the brand and remarket to customers - when using a range of delivery
providers, it makes sense for vendors to manage customer communications
directly, to ensure consistency. Because people tend to open these messages more
than other communications from retailers, they create a perfect opportunity to
weave in product plugs
Sean-Sherwin Smith , Product Director, Post Purchase at nShif t said, "In a
world of constantly rising consumer expectations, the delivery experience
matters more than ever. By grasping the opportunities and creating integrated
delivery and experience management, retailers can transform deliveries from a
world of boxes to a world of opportunity.
"Multi-carrier capability powers an outstanding delivery experience. It enables
retailers to offer real consumer choice, boost capacity and build their brand
with shoppers. It empowers retailers' logistics teams to make informed
comparisons between carrier companies, drive up quality and negotiate better
rates."
Multi-carrier capability is at the heart of nShift's DMXM suite of solutions. It
provides enterprise-grade delivery management with a library of 1000+ ready-made
carrier connections . nShift can connect retailers and consumers to over one
million PUDO (pick up / drop off) locations. Retailers can automate the
carrier-booking and label-printing process. This helps retailers send out more
parcels, work with more carriers, and tightly control the delivery experience.
nShift Checkout enables retailers to seamlessly display different delivery
options. It can be set up to reflect the look and feel of the retailer's web
shop. Icons can be used to badge different delivery options.
nShift has recently updated its checkout software. The latest version of nShift
Checkout enables retailers to offer personalized delivery options for each
customer. This includes the ability to A/B test different delivery options so
that they can discover what their customers really want. This creates useful
data to increase conversions at checkout and negotiate the right arrangements
with carrier companies.
1 Shopper Unlocked: inside the mind of 1,000 consumers
(https://nshift.com/retail-week-shopper-unlocked) , Retail Week and nShift
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-retaile
rs-risk-lower-cart-conversions-when-they-rely-on-limited-carrier-capacity-302171
836.html
