    London (ots/PRNewswire) - New nShift report encourages online retailers to
    transform the delivery experience with multi-carrier capability

    Online retailers risk reputational damage and lower cart conversions if they
    attempt to outsource their delivery experience to just one or a small group of
    carrier companies. This is the warning from nShift , the world's leading
    provider of delivery and experience management ( DMXM ) solutions.

    A new nShift guide explores how deliveries hold the keys to helping retailers
    stand out from the crowd, keeping customers happy, and unlocking efficiencies.
    Some 70% of online shoppers agree that a choice of delivery options at checkout
    is important.1

    " Creating customer choice and unlocking efficiencies: the power of
    multi-carrier delivery management (https://nshift.com/the-power-of-multi-carrier
    -delivery-management-download-the-guide) ", the new nShift guide, details the
    benefits to retailers of supporting multiple carrier companies.

    1) Increased conversions - shoppers expect to find the shipping solution they
    seek. For some, price is paramount. Others would prefer to collect their
    delivery from a pick up/drop off (PUDO) locker. When retailers team-up with a
    range of carriers, they can pick and choose which specific shipping solutions
    suit the customer

    2) Boost delivery capacity - working with a range of transport partners makes it
    easier to respond to shifting patterns of behavior and scale up during the
    all-important peak season

    3) Improve delivery quality and efficiency - when deploying a range of carriers,
    businesses can compare performance across the board. This gives the retailer
    real data to negotiate rates and identify the best options for customers

    4) Grow beyond borders - shipping internationally requires relationships with
    carrier companies that serve the relevant territories. And to create real
    consumer choice in each market, retailers are likely to want to work with more
    than one carrier partner in each country

    5) Build the brand and remarket to customers - when using a range of delivery
    providers, it makes sense for vendors to manage customer communications
    directly, to ensure consistency. Because people tend to open these messages more
    than other communications from retailers, they create a perfect opportunity to
    weave in product plugs

    Sean-Sherwin Smith , Product Director, Post Purchase at nShif t said, "In a
    world of constantly rising consumer expectations, the delivery experience
    matters more than ever. By grasping the opportunities and creating integrated
    delivery and experience management, retailers can transform deliveries from a
    world of boxes to a world of opportunity.

    "Multi-carrier capability powers an outstanding delivery experience. It enables
    retailers to offer real consumer choice, boost capacity and build their brand
    with shoppers. It empowers retailers' logistics teams to make informed
    comparisons between carrier companies, drive up quality and negotiate better
    rates."

    Multi-carrier capability is at the heart of nShift's DMXM suite of solutions. It
    provides enterprise-grade delivery management with a library of 1000+ ready-made
    carrier connections . nShift can connect retailers and consumers to over one
    million PUDO (pick up / drop off) locations. Retailers can automate the
    carrier-booking and label-printing process. This helps retailers send out more
    parcels, work with more carriers, and tightly control the delivery experience.

    nShift Checkout enables retailers to seamlessly display different delivery
    options. It can be set up to reflect the look and feel of the retailer's web
    shop. Icons can be used to badge different delivery options.

    nShift has recently updated its checkout software. The latest version of nShift
    Checkout enables retailers to offer personalized delivery options for each
    customer. This includes the ability to A/B test different delivery options so
    that they can discover what their customers really want. This creates useful
    data to increase conversions at checkout and negotiate the right arrangements
    with carrier companies.

    1 Shopper Unlocked: inside the mind of 1,000 consumers
    (https://nshift.com/retail-week-shopper-unlocked) , Retail Week and nShift

