Infineon receives German Brand Award for "Corporate Brand of the Year" (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - Today, Infineon Technologies AG received the German Brand Award
in the renowned "Best of Category" as "Excellent Brands - Corporate Brand of the
Year". The German Council of Design recognizes Infineon's exceptional brand
development, highlighting the company's dedication to establishing a consistent
brand that harmonizes seamlessly with its corporate strategy.
"To receive the German Brand Award as Corporate Brand of the Year is a special
recognition for Infineon's brand development over the past years," said Andreas
Urschitz, Member of the Management Board and Chief Marketing Officer of
Infineon. "We are a global technology and thought leader with a clear vision and
decisive actions. As a company, we are dedicated to driving decarbonization and
digitalization through our solutions and in our business areas, together with
our customers and partners. This commitment is deeply rooted in our corporate
strategy, our brand, and within the entire global Infineon team."
The award underlines Infineon's commitment to excellence and innovation in brand
strategy and design. It also reflects a strategic and decisive approach in the
brand and corporate strategy, which ultimately enhances the company's market
presence with its audience.
The jury of the German Brand Award, which consists of members of the German
Council of Design, acknowledged Infineon's brand identity that resonates with
its target audience while continuously staying true to its core values and
vision. The jury's statement states: "Infineon has been a strong brand for 25
years - and also 'Corporate Brand of the Year' in 2024. The semiconductor
manufacturer has decisively developed its strategy and design to link the brand
even more closely with the corporate strategy. The close integration, including
vision, mission and values, is exemplary and contributes to an outstanding
positioning. Only a few companies in the competitive arena have such a
consistent and distinctive brand. The dedicated 360-degree brand development
and, above all, implementation is credible and has a high unique selling point."
The German Brand Award is the award for successful brand management, initiated
by Germany's design and brand authority. Judged by a top-tier jury of experts
from brand management and brand science, the German Brand Award discovers,
presents and honors unique brands and brand makers.
About Infineon
Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and
IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and
solutions. The company has around 58,600 employees worldwide and generated
revenue of about EUR16.3 billion in the 2023 fiscal year (ending 30 September).
Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in
the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol:
IFNNY).
Further information is available at http://www.infineon.com
This press release is available online at http://www.infineon.com/press
Contact:
Agnes Toan (Americas)
+1 408 250 1814
mailto:agnes.toan@infineon.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/17888/5800592
OTS: Infineon Technologies AG
ISIN: DE0006231004
Follow us: X (https://twitter.com/Infineon) - Facebook
Contact:
Agnes Toan (Americas)
+1 408 250 1814
mailto:agnes.toan@infineon.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/17888/5800592
OTS: Infineon Technologies AG
ISIN: DE0006231004
Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,33 % und einem Kurs von 38,20EUR auf Tradegate (13. Juni 2024, 13:39 Uhr) gehandelt.
