Munich (ots) - Today, Infineon Technologies AG received the German Brand Awardin the renowned "Best of Category" as "Excellent Brands - Corporate Brand of theYear". The German Council of Design recognizes Infineon's exceptional branddevelopment, highlighting the company's dedication to establishing a consistentbrand that harmonizes seamlessly with its corporate strategy."To receive the German Brand Award as Corporate Brand of the Year is a specialrecognition for Infineon's brand development over the past years," said AndreasUrschitz, Member of the Management Board and Chief Marketing Officer ofInfineon. "We are a global technology and thought leader with a clear vision anddecisive actions. As a company, we are dedicated to driving decarbonization anddigitalization through our solutions and in our business areas, together withour customers and partners. This commitment is deeply rooted in our corporatestrategy, our brand, and within the entire global Infineon team."The award underlines Infineon's commitment to excellence and innovation in brandstrategy and design. It also reflects a strategic and decisive approach in thebrand and corporate strategy, which ultimately enhances the company's marketpresence with its audience.The jury of the German Brand Award, which consists of members of the GermanCouncil of Design, acknowledged Infineon's brand identity that resonates withits target audience while continuously staying true to its core values andvision. The jury's statement states: "Infineon has been a strong brand for 25years - and also 'Corporate Brand of the Year' in 2024. The semiconductormanufacturer has decisively developed its strategy and design to link the brandeven more closely with the corporate strategy. The close integration, includingvision, mission and values, is exemplary and contributes to an outstandingpositioning. Only a few companies in the competitive arena have such aconsistent and distinctive brand. The dedicated 360-degree brand developmentand, above all, implementation is credible and has a high unique selling point."The German Brand Award is the award for successful brand management, initiatedby Germany's design and brand authority. Judged by a top-tier jury of expertsfrom brand management and brand science, the German Brand Award discovers,presents and honors unique brands and brand makers.About InfineonInfineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems andIoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products andsolutions. The company has around 58,600 employees worldwide and generatedrevenue of about EUR16.3 billion in the 2023 fiscal year (ending 30 September).Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and inthe USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol:IFNNY).

