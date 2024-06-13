    checkAd

    Munich (ots) - Today, Infineon Technologies AG received the German Brand Award
    in the renowned "Best of Category" as "Excellent Brands - Corporate Brand of the
    Year". The German Council of Design recognizes Infineon's exceptional brand
    development, highlighting the company's dedication to establishing a consistent
    brand that harmonizes seamlessly with its corporate strategy.

    "To receive the German Brand Award as Corporate Brand of the Year is a special
    recognition for Infineon's brand development over the past years," said Andreas
    Urschitz, Member of the Management Board and Chief Marketing Officer of
    Infineon. "We are a global technology and thought leader with a clear vision and
    decisive actions. As a company, we are dedicated to driving decarbonization and
    digitalization through our solutions and in our business areas, together with
    our customers and partners. This commitment is deeply rooted in our corporate
    strategy, our brand, and within the entire global Infineon team."

    The award underlines Infineon's commitment to excellence and innovation in brand
    strategy and design. It also reflects a strategic and decisive approach in the
    brand and corporate strategy, which ultimately enhances the company's market
    presence with its audience.

    The jury of the German Brand Award, which consists of members of the German
    Council of Design, acknowledged Infineon's brand identity that resonates with
    its target audience while continuously staying true to its core values and
    vision. The jury's statement states: "Infineon has been a strong brand for 25
    years - and also 'Corporate Brand of the Year' in 2024. The semiconductor
    manufacturer has decisively developed its strategy and design to link the brand
    even more closely with the corporate strategy. The close integration, including
    vision, mission and values, is exemplary and contributes to an outstanding
    positioning. Only a few companies in the competitive arena have such a
    consistent and distinctive brand. The dedicated 360-degree brand development
    and, above all, implementation is credible and has a high unique selling point."

    The German Brand Award is the award for successful brand management, initiated
    by Germany's design and brand authority. Judged by a top-tier jury of experts
    from brand management and brand science, the German Brand Award discovers,
    presents and honors unique brands and brand makers.

    About Infineon

    Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and
    IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and
    solutions. The company has around 58,600 employees worldwide and generated
    revenue of about EUR16.3 billion in the 2023 fiscal year (ending 30 September).
    Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in
    the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol:
    IFNNY).

    Further information is available at http://www.infineon.com

    This press release is available online at http://www.infineon.com/press

