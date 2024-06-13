    checkAd

    June 13, 2024 - Vancouver, BC, Canada – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSX:AG) (FSE:FMV) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce positive drilling results from its 2024 exploration program at the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine located in Durango State, Mexico. The drill program was designed to test new silver and gold mineral targets, add Mineral Resources, and convert Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves.

     

    “We are very pleased with the positive exploration results that we continue to achieve at San Dimas in 2024,” stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. “The recent drilling has continued to highlight San Dimas’ 71,867 hectare prospectivity through the intersection of significant gold and silver mineralization. Drilling to convert Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resources at Perez, Santa Regina and Elia has, in multiple cases, returned better than expected results. Resource expansion drilling has confirmed the Perez vein remains open to the east and west, the Sinaloa mineralized system is open down-dip, and the Santa Teresa mineralization is open for approximately one kilometre to the west.” 

     

    DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS

     

    Select highlights from the Company’s ongoing exploration program at San Dimas include the following high-grade intercepts:

     

    Perez Vein Highlights (true width):

     

    -          PE24_297: 7.36 g/t Au and 1,129 g/t Ag over 6.72 metres (“m”);

    -          PE24_309: 10.87 g/t Au and 1,034 g/t Ag over 7.88 m;

    -          PE23_294: 1.99 g/t Au and 440 g/t Ag over 6.08 m.

     

    Sinaloa-Elia Vein System Highlights (true width):

     

    -          SIN24_092: 39.28 g/t Au and 1,905 g/t Ag over 1.76 m;

    -          EL24_266: 20.41 g/t Au and 1,702 g/t Ag over 2.15 m;

    -          EL24_265: 10.46 g/t Au and 879 g/t Ag over 0.92 m.

     

    Santa Regina Vein Highlights (true width):

     

    -          SRE23_287: 13.24 g/t Au and 1,501 g/t Ag over 0.94 m;

    -          SRE23_282: 9.44 g/t Au and 1,069 g/t Ag over 1.34 m;

    -          SRE23_293: 9.27 g/t Au and 849 g/t Ag over 1.52 m.

     

    Santa Teresa Vein Highlights (true width):

     

    -          STA24_029: 4.86 g/t Au and 511 g/t Ag over 2.18 m;

    -          STA23_028: 4.10 g/t Au and 79 g/t Ag over 2.09 m.

     

    SAN DIMAS EXPLORATION RESULTS

     

    Exploration drilling at San Dimas intersected significant gold and silver mineralization in multiple veins focused in the central and western regions of the property. Four areas are highlighted here: Perez, Sinaloa-Elia, Santa Regina and Santa Teresa (see Figure 1 below).

     

    Figure 1: San Dimas District Vein Occurrence Map and Highlighted Target Areas

     

    Drilling for the Perez vein extended gold and silver mineralization up-dip on several ore shoots, further defining a recently identified mineralized shoot to the east. Step-out drilling in the easternmost extension of the vein confirmed vein continuity. The Perez vein exploration potential remains open both to the east and west (see Figure 2). Select drill hole assay grades and true width intervals of the vein intersections are highlighted below:

     

    -          PE24_297: 7.36 g/t Au and 1,129 g/t Ag over 6.72 m;

    -          PE24_309: 10.87 g/t Au and 1,034 g/t Ag over 7.88 m;

    -          PE23_294: 1.99 g/t Au and 440 g/t Ag over 6.08 m;

    -          PE24_289: 3.26 g/t Au and 381 gpt Ag over 2.79 m.

     

    At the historic Sinaloa–Elia vein system located in the western portion of the property, drilling intersected several intervals of gold and silver mineralized veins. Resource conversion drilling confirms and further delineates mineralization below the historic Sinaloa vein with several intercepts returning better than expected values. Expansionary drilling below historic mining at Elia intersected two significant vein intercepts, highlighting down-dip potential (see Figure 3). Select drill hole assay grades and true width intervals of the Sinaloa-Elia vein system intersections are highlighted below:

     

    -          SIN24_092: 39.28 g/t Au and 1,905 g/t Ag over 1.76 m;

    -          EL24_266: 20.41 g/t Au and 1,702 g/t Ag over 2.15 m;

    -          EL24_265: 10.46 g/t Au and 879 g/t Ag over 0.92 m.

     

    Resource conversion drilling at Santa Regina has returned significant intercepts while locally growing the Inferred Mineral Resource (see Figure 4). Drill hole assay grades and true width intervals of the Santa Regina vein intersections are highlighted below:

     

    -          SRE23_287: 13.24 g/t Au and 1,501 g/t Ag over 0.94 m;

    -          SRE23_282: 9.44 g/t Au and 1,069 g/t Ag over 1.34 m;

    -          SRE23_293: 9.27 g/t Au also returned and 849 g/t Ag over 1.52 m.

     

    Expansionary drilling of the Santa Teresa vein has returned significant intercepts in the eastern and western extensions of the historic mine. Early results from the western extension drilling have confirmed vein continuity and prospectivity in this direction where approximately 1 kilometre of strike length of potential remains untested (see Figure 5). Drill hole assay grades and true width intervals of the Santa Teresa vein intersections are highlighted below:

     

    -          STA24_029: 4.86 g/t Au and 511 g/t Ag over 2.18 m;

    -          STA23_028: 4.10 g/t Au and 79 g/t Ag over 2.09 m.

     

    Figure 2: Perez Vein Vertical Long Section Looking North

     

    Figure 3: Sinaloa-Elia Vein System Vertical Long Section Looking North

     

    Figure 4: Santa Regina Vein Vertical Long Section Looking North

     

    Figure 5: Santa Teresa Vein Vertical Long Section Looking North

     

    Table 1:  Summary of Significant Silver and Gold Drill Hole Intercepts at San Dimas

     

    Bin

    Target

    Target Type

    Significant Intercept

    From

    (m)

    Length (m)

    True Length (m)

    Au (gpt)

    Ag (gpt)

    AgEq

    (gpt)

    GPE23_003

    Guadalupe

    Resource addition

    295.70

    1.50

    1.36

    1.99

    293

    452

    GPE23_006

    Guadalupe

    Resource addition

    271.70

    0.80

    0.75

    0.84

    175

    242

    GPE23_006

    String zone

    Resource addition

    428.40

    0.95

    0.91

    1.24

    196

    296

    CN24_004

    Carmen

    Resource addition

    440.65

    1.00

    0.94

    1.18

    166

    261

    EL24_265

    Elia

    Resource addition

    397.30

    1.30

    0.92

    10.46

    879

    1716

    EL24_266

    Elia

    Resource addition

    461.50

    4.00

    2.15

    20.41

    1702

    3336

    ORO24_109

    El Oro

    Resource conversion

    286.10

    1.60

    1.13

    2.79

    61

    285

    ORO24_111

    El Oro

    Resource conversion

    221.70

    0.95

    0.94

    9.78

    1311

    2093

    ORO24_115

    El Oro

    Resource conversion

    355.65

    1.05

    0.71

    2.39

    299

    490

    PE23_267

    Perez

    Resource conversion

    194.25

    1.60

    0.74

    1.05

    145

    229

    PE23_272

    Perez

    Resource conversion

    184.35

    1.45

    1.19

    3.52

    368

    649

    PE23_273

    Perez

    Resource conversion

    287.55

    3.35

    2.37

    1.50

    240

    360

    PE24_283

    Perez

    Resource addition

    185.70

    1.10

    0.95

    0.93

    197

    272

    PE24_289

    Perez

    Resource conversion

    290.45

    6.60

    2.79

    3.26

    381

    641

    PE24_289

    Perez

    Resource conversion

    300.35

    3.35

    1.42

    2.85

    153

    381

    PE24_294

    Perez

    Resource conversion

    258.80

    10.60

    6.08

    1.99

    440

    599

    PE24_296

    Perez

    Resource addition

    276.85

    2.95

    1.47

    6.50

    590

    1110

    PE24_297

    Perez

    Resource conversion

    344.40

    8.20

    6.72

    7.36

    1129

    1717

    PE24_304

    Perez

    Resource addition

    280.70

    1.35

    0.95

    2.71

    285

    502

    PE24_306

    Perez

    Resource conversion

    231.00

    1.70

    0.85

    0.86

    191

    260

    PE24_306

    Perez

    Resource conversion

    234.47

    2.23

    1.28

    11.53

    1158

    2081

    PE24_309

    Perez

    Resource addition

    255.55

    16.00

    7.88

    10.87

    1034

    1904

    PE24_311

    Perez

    Resource conversion

    325.55

    1.50

    1.41

    4.78

    550

    932

    PE24_315

    Perez

    Resource conversion

    239.60

    3.30

    1.89

    2.23

    395

    573

    SIN23_087

    Sinaloa

    Resource conversion

    58.95

    1.20

    1.01

    12.34

    196

    1183

    SIN23_087

    Sinaloa

    Resource conversion

    278.75

    1.35

    1.20

    4.90

    271

    664

    SIN23_087

    Sinaloa

    Resource conversion

    312.65

    2.15

    2.08

    4.26

    255

    596

    SIN24_091

    Sinaloa (FW)

    Resource conversion

    239.85

    0.85

    0.70

    9.65

    1017

    1788

    SIN24_091

    Sinaloa

    Resource conversion

    288.20

    2.00

    1.73

    2.50

    188

    389

    SIN24_091

    Sinaloa

    Resource conversion

    292.35

    1.10

    0.95

    9.13

    582

    1312

    SIN24_092

    Sinaloa

    Resource conversion

    257.70

    1.85

    1.76

    39.28

    1905

    5047

    SIN24_092

    Sinaloa (HW)

    Resource conversion

    288.40

    1.20

    1.04

    3.43

    238

    512

    ST23_028

    Santa Teresa

    Resource addition

    343.30

    2.55

    2.09

    4.10

    79

    407

    ST24_029

    Santa Teresa

    Resource addition

    141.50

    2.35

    2.18

    4.86

    511

    900

    ROS23_035

    Macho Bayo

    Resource addition

    398.40

    1.10

    0.90

    3.81

    262

    567

    ROS23_037

    Rosario

    Resource addition

    369.20

    0.80

    0.70

    3.45

    378

    654

    SRE23_274

    Santa Regina

    Resource conversion

    242.65

    2.05

    1.78

    3.85

    392

    700

    SRE23_274

    Santa Regina

    Resource conversion

    295.45

    1.15

    1.04

    3.37

    339

    609

    SRE23_279

    Santa Regina

    Resource conversion

    234.05

    1.40

    0.99

    5.48

    622

    1061

    SRE23_280

    Santa Regina

    Resource conversion

    228.80

    1.35

    1.16

    5.32

    551

    976

    SRE23_281

    Santa Regina

    Resource conversion

    237.15

    1.10

    0.84

    6.61

    855

    1384

    SRE23_281

    String zone

    Resource conversion

    266.55

    1.65

    1.43

    4.12

    683

    1013

    SRE24_282

    Santa Regina (HW)

    Resource conversion

    259.00

    1.50

    1.34

    9.44

    1069

    1824

    SRE24_283

    Santa Regina

    Resource conversion

    247.60

    0.95

    0.70

    10.59

    1055

    1902

    SRE24_286

    Santa Regina

    Resource conversion

    246.15

    0.90

    0.78

    2.45

    345

    541

    SRE24_287

    Santa Regina (HW)

    Resource conversion

    261.50

    1.15

    0.94

    13.24

    1501

    2559

    SRE24_287

    Santa Regina

    Resource conversion

    308.80

    1.40

    1.27

    4.02

    457

    779

    SRE24_289

    String zone

    Resource conversion

    260.55

    1.55

    1.27

    1.76

    182

    323

    SRE24_289

    Santa Regina (HW)

    Resource conversion

    296.90

    2.50

    2.05

    3.42

    361

    635

    SRE24_289

    Santa Regina

    Resource conversion

    315.55

    1.20

    0.98

    1.38

    233

    343

    SRE24_293

    Santa Regina

    Resource conversion

    280.35

    2.15

    1.52

    9.27

    849

    1590

    SRE24_295

    Santa Regina

    Resource conversion

    301.50

    1.20

    1.09

    1.50

    185

    305

    Notes:

    1. All holes are Diamond Drill; AgEq grade = silver grade (g/t) + [gold grade (g/t)*80].
    2. From and Length indicated in metres, true width of the intercept is calculated per drill hole and vein angles.
    3. See Table A1 for details regarding drill hole locations, sample type, azimuth, dip and total depth.

     

    Gold and silver drill hole intercepts were composited using the length weighted averages of uncapped sample assays, a 190 g/t AgEq minimum grade, and a minimum composite length of 0.7 m (true width). A maximum one metre below the minimum grade was allowed as internal dilution and a single sample below the minimum but above 100 g/t AgEq was allowed in the hanging or footwall to achieve minimum true width in select cases. True width of intercepts is calculated based on current understanding of drill hole and vein angle geometry.

     

    First Majestic’s drilling programs follow established QA/QC insertion protocols with standards, blanks and duplicates introduced to the sample stream. After geological logging, all drill core samples are cut in half. One half of the core is submitted to the laboratory for analysis and the remaining half is retained on-site for verification and reference purposes.

     

    Core samples were submitted to First Majestic’s owned and operated Central Laboratory (ISO 9001:2015) or to SGS (ISO/IEC 17025:2017), and independent third-party laboratory.

     

    At the Central Lab, gold is analyzed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA13), and by fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-13-Au, ASAG-15-Au). Results above 10 g/t gold are analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14). Silver is analyzed by 3-Acid digest atomic absorption finish (AAG-13) or by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-13-Ag). Results above 200 g/t silver are analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14).  

     

    At SGS, gold is analyzed by 30 g fire assay atomic absorption finish (GE-FAA30V5). Results above 10 g/t gold are analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (GO-FAG30V). Silver is analyzed by 3-acid digest atomic absorption finish (GE-AAS33E50). Results above 100 g/t silver are analyzed by fire assay gravimetric finish (GO-FAG37V).

     

    For further information concerning QA/QC and data verification matters, key assumptions, parameters, and methods used by the Company to estimate Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Company’s business and the potential development of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, see the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form available at www.sedarplus.ca.

     

    QUALIFIED PERSON

     

    Gonzalo Mercado, P. Geo., the Company’s Vice President of Exploration and Technical Services and a “Qualified Person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Mercado has verified the exploration data contained in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying such information.

     

    ABOUT FIRST MAJESTIC

     

    First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States.  The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada, U.S.A.

     

    First Majestic is proud to own and operate its own minting facility, First Mint, LLC, and to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public.  Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at www.firstmint.com, at some of the lowest premiums available.

     

    For further information, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com.  You can contact us by e-mail at info@firstmajestic.com, or by telephone at 1.866.529.2807.

     

    FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

    "signed"

    Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

     

    Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

     

    This news release contains “forward‐looking information” and “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “forward‐looking statements”). These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “forecast”, “potential”, “target”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".

     

    Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

     

    The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

     

    Cautionary Note to United States Investors

     

    The Company is a “foreign private issuer” as defined in Rule 3b-4 under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is eligible to rely upon the Canada-U.S. Multi-Jurisdictional Disclosure System, and is therefore permitted to prepare the technical information contained herein in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of the securities laws currently in effect in the United States. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

     

    Technical disclosure contained in this news release has not been prepared in accordance with the requirements of United States securities laws and uses terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada with certain estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

     

    NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning the issuer's material mineral projects.

     

    APPENDIX – DRILL HOLE DETAILS

     

    Table A1: Drill Hole Location, Sample Type, Azimuth, Dip and Total Depth

     

    Drillhole

    East

    North

    Elevation

    Azimuth

    Dip

    Depth (m)

    Type

    GPE23_003

    398324

    2666358

    572

    148

    -13

    507

    Core

    GPE23_006

    398324

    2666358

    572

    171

    6

    483

    Core

    CN24_004

    398324

    2666359

    572

    181

    -13

    549

    Core

    EL24_265

    400317

    2667086

    549

    191

    -30

    501

    Core

    EL24_266

    400317

    2667087

    550

    204

    -28

    513

    Core

    ORO24_109

    404187

    2665505

    509

    277

    15

    309

    Core

    ORO24_111

    404186

    2665505

    509

    282

    14

    249

    Core

    ORO24_115

    404186

    2665504

    510

    277

    25

    372

    Core

    PE23_267

    398560

    2671170

    831

    317

    -23

    246

    Core

    PE23_272

    398560

    2671169

    830

    296

    -12

    243

    Core

    PE23_273

    399019

    2671354

    844

    320

    -31

    327

    Core

    PE24_283

    399592

    2671895

    859

    9

    -36

    381

    Core

    PE24_289

    398697

    2671242

    831

    352

    43

    324

    Core

    PE24_294

    398698

    2671242

    831

    9

    36

    294

    Core

    PE24_296

    398696

    2671242

    831

    323

    42

    324

    Core

    PE24_297

    399019

    2671353

    844

    292

    31

    372

    Core

    PE24_304

    398696

    2671241

    831

    310

    37

    309

    Core

    PE24_306

    398696

    2671242

    831

    313

    33

    267

    Core

    PE24_309

    398696

    2671242

    831

    330

    42

    312

    Core

    PE24_311

    398698

    2671242

    831

    358

    44

    338

    Core

    PE24_315

    399314

    2671670

    859

    9

    -10

    273

    Core

    SIN23_087

    399888

    2666329

    562

    291

    -6

    354

    Core

    SIN24_091

    399888

    2666329

    562

    298

    -7

    321

    Core

    SIN24_092

    399889

    2666329

    562

    300

    -5

    318

    Core

    ST23_028

    398456

    2667240

    556

    314

    -23

    396

    Core

    ST24_029

    397881

    2667261

    578

    310

    13

    453

    Core

    ROS23_035

    399812

    2665304

    950

    162

    25

    900

    Core

    ROS23_037

    399811

    2665305

    950

    172

    -28

    951

    Core

    SRE23_274

    399696

    2670823

    842

    158

    21

    360

    Core

    SRE23_279

    399697

    2670823

    842

    150

    20

    300

    Core

    SRE23_280

    399696

    2670823

    842

    158

    19

    342

    Core

    SRE23_281

    399696

    2670823

    842

    165

    18

    291

    Core

    SRE24_282

    399697

    2670823

    843

    157

    26

    366

    Core

    SRE24_283

    399696

    2670823

    842

    168

    22

    306

    Core

    SRE24_286

    399695

    2670823

    842

    162

    22

    270

    Core

    SRE24_287

    399695

    2670823

    842

    165

    27

    339

    Core

    SRE24_289

    399695

    2670823

    842

    164

    25

    345

    Core

    SRE24_293

    399695

    2670824

    842

    177

    27

    363

    Core

    SRE24_295

    399695

    2670823

    842

    179

    25

    327

    Core

    Notes:

    1. All Collar coordinates are determined using total station equipment after hole completion with WGS84, Zone 13 (metres) as the reference system.

     



