Net sales increased by 13% to 17.0 million EUR in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023.

Operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were 0.5 million EUR.

Order backlog increased to 35.3 million EUR as of March 31, 2024.

Investments are being made in new 10 Gigabit and 100 Gigabit systems, available by the end of 2024.

The new Carbon Capturing & Bio-Energy division generated its first revenues and made investments in biomass and systems.

aconnic AG plans moderate revenue growth of 5-10% for the 2024 financial year.

The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at UET United Electronic Technology is on 30.06.2024.

The price of UET United Electronic Technology at the time of the news was 1,1150EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





