Dubai is increasingly becoming a global center for artificial intelligence. Tothis end, the metropolis of the day after tomorrow on the Gulf has pledged totrain one million people in AI prompting over the next three years. It is thefirst program of its kind in the world."We want to be the most future-ready city and continue to prepare for the AI eraby developing expertise and skills that support global technological change andput Dubai at the forefront of innovation," said the Chairman of the Board ofTrustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan binMohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at the launch of the 'One Million AI Prompters'initiative in Dubai. DFF oversees the AI prompt program.The United Arab Emirates, in which Dubai is the most important emirate alongsideAbu Dhabi, is preparing for the post-oil era and wants to transform itself froman oil state into an AI power. By 2031, 40 percent of the gross domestic productis to be generated with artificial intelligence. To this end, the UAE isinvesting billions, has appointed the world's first Minister of State for AI, isattracting scientists to the Gulf, and is providing massive support forstart-ups.AI prompt engineering is critical to getting the best out of generative AI. Itinvolves understanding the capabilities, limitations, and nuances of AI modelsand is predicted to be one of the most important skills in the future workplace.'One Million AI Prompters', the first-of-its-kind prompt engineering initiative,that prepares expertise and competencies in AI prompt engineering, whichinvolves crafting precise and effective instructions for AI systems to achievedesired outcomes in various tasks, ranging from generating creative content tosolving complex challenges."We want to show people that there is a full spectrum of use cases. Whether youare technical or non-technical, you can utilize these tools," said Omar AlOlama, the UAE´s Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy, and Remote WorkApplications. He also highlighted the importance of developing practical promptengineering skills, as these are crucial for the workforce of tomorrow and forenhancing quality of life through AI. Al Olama was appointed as the world'sfirst AI Minister of State in the UAE in 2017.World Championship in AI Prompt in DubaiTo launch the 'One Million AI Prompters' initiative, the first Global PromptEngineering Championship was recently held in Dubai. Participants competed incategories beyond traditional coding, such as literature and art, highlightingthe broad applicability of AI tools. In AI, a prompt refers to a specificrequest to a language model (e.g. ChatGPT or others) that can provide the userwith an answer or solution.The Global Prompt Engineering Championship received thousands of entries fromaround 100 countries. Thirty finalists from 13 countries qualified to come toDubai to compete for the title of best prompt engineer in the competition'sthree categories. The winners were Australian Megan Fowkes in the art categoryIndian Ajay Cyril, 33, for coding, and Aditya Nair, 34, in literature. The DubaiCentre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) provided one million dirhams,approximately 273,000 US dollars, in prize money for the three winners.Global competition around the United Arab EmiratesThe UAE is increasingly being courted as a strategic partner by global techgiants. Microsoft, Google, and IBM already took part in the first championshipwith workshops. However, other companies and countries have also expressedinterest in AI collaborations. There has been an AI university in the UAE since2019 and the sovereign wealth fund Mubadala has set up a $100 billion AI fund.Microsoft recently invested $1.5 billion in G42, the leading UAE-basedartificial intelligence (AI) technology holding company. The US software giantrecognizes the Gulf state's leading role in the development of artificialintelligence: "This strategic investment will enhance the UAE's position as aglobal AI hub and provide further opportunities for partners and customers toinnovate and grow".