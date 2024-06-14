    checkAd

    Dubai, UAE (ots) - - One million people will be trained with AI within three
    years

    - By 2031, 40% of GDP is to be generated with AI

    - Global giants such as Microsoft, Google, and IBM are at the start

    Dubai is increasingly becoming a global center for artificial intelligence. To
    this end, the metropolis of the day after tomorrow on the Gulf has pledged to
    train one million people in AI prompting over the next three years. It is the
    first program of its kind in the world.

    "We want to be the most future-ready city and continue to prepare for the AI era
    by developing expertise and skills that support global technological change and
    put Dubai at the forefront of innovation," said the Chairman of the Board of
    Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin
    Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at the launch of the 'One Million AI Prompters'
    initiative in Dubai. DFF oversees the AI prompt program.

    The United Arab Emirates, in which Dubai is the most important emirate alongside
    Abu Dhabi, is preparing for the post-oil era and wants to transform itself from
    an oil state into an AI power. By 2031, 40 percent of the gross domestic product
    is to be generated with artificial intelligence. To this end, the UAE is
    investing billions, has appointed the world's first Minister of State for AI, is
    attracting scientists to the Gulf, and is providing massive support for
    start-ups.

    AI prompt engineering is critical to getting the best out of generative AI. It
    involves understanding the capabilities, limitations, and nuances of AI models
    and is predicted to be one of the most important skills in the future workplace.

    'One Million AI Prompters', the first-of-its-kind prompt engineering initiative,
    that prepares expertise and competencies in AI prompt engineering, which
    involves crafting precise and effective instructions for AI systems to achieve
    desired outcomes in various tasks, ranging from generating creative content to
    solving complex challenges.

    "We want to show people that there is a full spectrum of use cases. Whether you
    are technical or non-technical, you can utilize these tools," said Omar Al
    Olama, the UAE´s Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy, and Remote Work
    Applications. He also highlighted the importance of developing practical prompt
    engineering skills, as these are crucial for the workforce of tomorrow and for
    enhancing quality of life through AI. Al Olama was appointed as the world's
    first AI Minister of State in the UAE in 2017.

    World Championship in AI Prompt in Dubai

    To launch the 'One Million AI Prompters' initiative, the first Global Prompt
    Engineering Championship was recently held in Dubai. Participants competed in
    categories beyond traditional coding, such as literature and art, highlighting
    the broad applicability of AI tools. In AI, a prompt refers to a specific
    request to a language model (e.g. ChatGPT or others) that can provide the user
    with an answer or solution.

    The Global Prompt Engineering Championship received thousands of entries from
    around 100 countries. Thirty finalists from 13 countries qualified to come to
    Dubai to compete for the title of best prompt engineer in the competition's
    three categories. The winners were Australian Megan Fowkes in the art category
    Indian Ajay Cyril, 33, for coding, and Aditya Nair, 34, in literature. The Dubai
    Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) provided one million dirhams,
    approximately 273,000 US dollars, in prize money for the three winners.

    Global competition around the United Arab Emirates

    The UAE is increasingly being courted as a strategic partner by global tech
    giants. Microsoft, Google, and IBM already took part in the first championship
    with workshops. However, other companies and countries have also expressed
    interest in AI collaborations. There has been an AI university in the UAE since
    2019 and the sovereign wealth fund Mubadala has set up a $100 billion AI fund.

    Microsoft recently invested $1.5 billion in G42, the leading UAE-based
    artificial intelligence (AI) technology holding company. The US software giant
    recognizes the Gulf state's leading role in the development of artificial
    intelligence: "This strategic investment will enhance the UAE's position as a
    global AI hub and provide further opportunities for partners and customers to
    innovate and grow".

