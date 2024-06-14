PIERER Mobility adjusts guidance for 2024 due to slowing momentum in core motorcycle markets in the USA and Europe, as well as disruptions in the bicycle market

Sales figures expected to fall short of expectations this year after three years of above-average success

Dealers will need to reduce inventories, leading to negative impact on EBIT and financial result

Expect a decline in sales of 10% to 15% for motorcycles and bicycles in 2024

Anticipate balanced to slightly positive EBIT in Motorcycles division, but significantly negative EBIT in Bicycle division

Restructuring of Bicycle division complete, with expected EBIT of € -110 to € -130 million for 2024

The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 34,25EUR and was down -4,60 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,15 % since publication.





