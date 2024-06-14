PIERER Mobility AG: Revolutionizing the Future of Mobility
Facing headwinds in the US and European motorcycle markets and disruptions in the bicycle sector, PIERER Mobility revises its 2024 outlook, predicting a 10-15% sales drop and significant financial impacts.
Foto: eyewave - stock.adobe.com
- PIERER Mobility adjusts guidance for 2024 due to slowing momentum in core motorcycle markets in the USA and Europe, as well as disruptions in the bicycle market
- Sales figures expected to fall short of expectations this year after three years of above-average success
- Dealers will need to reduce inventories, leading to negative impact on EBIT and financial result
- Expect a decline in sales of 10% to 15% for motorcycles and bicycles in 2024
- Anticipate balanced to slightly positive EBIT in Motorcycles division, but significantly negative EBIT in Bicycle division
- Restructuring of Bicycle division complete, with expected EBIT of € -110 to € -130 million for 2024
The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 34,25EUR and was down -4,60 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,15 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
-4,46 %
-3,75 %
-3,49 %
-23,45 %
-52,39 %
-51,75 %
-31,62 %
-36,48 %
-85,02 %
ISIN:AT0000KTMI02WKN:A2JKHY
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte