PIERER Mobility Updates Guidance Amid Global Challenges
Facing the dual challenges of high interest rates in the USA and a volatile European market, our company is implementing strategic measures to navigate the turbulent economic landscape.
- Sales fall short of expectations due to high interest rates in the USA and volatile market environment in Europe.
- Comprehensive measures include tighter cost management, reduction of production volumes in Austria, expansion of supply chain in India and China, and realignment of the bicycle division.
- Dealers need to reduce inventories, leading to high working capital and negative impact on EBIT and financial results.
- Production costs in Europe have risen, necessitating a reduction in production volumes and tightening of cost management.
- Expansion of supply chain in India and China to secure competitiveness due to fragile supplier industry in Europe.
- Realignment of the bicycle division continues, with expected negative EBIT of €-110 to €-130 million for 2024 due to extraordinary impairment and restructuring requirements.
