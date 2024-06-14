United Internet AG: Unexpected Non-Cash Hit on Tele Columbus Investment
United Internet AG has opted out of further investments in Kublai GmbH, following a significant dilution of its stake. This decision stems from a capital increase and a valuation dispute with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Inc.
- United Internet AG has decided not to make further investments in Kublai GmbH, which holds around 95% of Tele Columbus AG shares.
- United Internet's stake in Kublai was diluted from 40% to around 5% due to a capital increase in Q1 2024, leading to a non-cash impairment loss of approximately EUR 185 million.
- Hilbert Management GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Inc., subscribed to the full capital increase of EUR 300 million, causing the dilution.
- United Internet has the option until June 17, 2024, to increase its stake back to 40% by acquiring shares from MSI for EUR 120 million.
- United Internet believes the valuation of Tele Columbus AG used for the capital increase is too low and will initiate anti-dilution proceedings to review MSI's valuation, potentially entitling them to EUR 300 million in compensation.
- The decision not to invest further in Kublai is due to a disagreement between MSI and United Internet regarding Kublai's future financing.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at United Internet is on 08.08.2024.
The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 20,005EUR and was down -1,89 % compared with the previous day.
3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,980EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.685,55PKT (-1,72 %).
