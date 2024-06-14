United Internet AG has decided not to make further investments in Kublai GmbH, which holds around 95% of Tele Columbus AG shares.

United Internet's stake in Kublai was diluted from 40% to around 5% due to a capital increase in Q1 2024, leading to a non-cash impairment loss of approximately EUR 185 million.

Hilbert Management GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Inc., subscribed to the full capital increase of EUR 300 million, causing the dilution.

United Internet has the option until June 17, 2024, to increase its stake back to 40% by acquiring shares from MSI for EUR 120 million.

United Internet believes the valuation of Tele Columbus AG used for the capital increase is too low and will initiate anti-dilution proceedings to review MSI's valuation, potentially entitling them to EUR 300 million in compensation.

The decision not to invest further in Kublai is due to a disagreement between MSI and United Internet regarding Kublai's future financing.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at United Internet is on 08.08.2024.

The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 20,005EUR and was down -1,89 % compared with the previous day.

3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,980EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.685,55PKT (-1,72 %).





