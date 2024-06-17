Cicor Technologies Revamps Goodwill Accounting Policy for Better Financial Clarity
Cicor Technologies Ltd. is set to revise its accounting approach for goodwill, aligning with Swiss GAAP FER 30 from January 1, 2024. This shift aims to streamline stakeholder communication and impacts key financial metrics.
Foto: Cicor Management AG
- Cicor Technologies Ltd. changes its accounting policy for the treatment of goodwill in consolidated financial statements.
- From January 1, 2024, goodwill from acquisitions will be offset directly against shareholders' equity at the time of acquisition, following Swiss GAAP FER 30.
- Previously, goodwill was capitalized and amortized over five years; prior periods will be restated accordingly.
- Core EBIT, Core net profit, and Core earnings per share, which excluded goodwill amortization, will no longer be reported.
- These changes will simplify communication with stakeholders and will be applied in the half-year report 2024, published on July 24, 2024.
- Cicor Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of electronic solutions, with approximately 3,200 employees at 19 locations, serving industries like medical, industrial, and aerospace & defense.
