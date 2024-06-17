Revenue and EBIT forecast for fiscal year 2023/24 reduced due to slower recovery of equipment business.

Preliminary revenue for the first 8 months of FY 2023/24 is €1,258 million, down 3% from the previous year.

Preliminary EBIT for the first 8 months is €135 million, down 26% from the previous year.

New revenue forecast for FY 2023/24 is around €2,000 million, excluding DORC acquisition contribution.

New EBIT forecast for FY 2023/24 is between €215 million and €265 million, significantly lower than the previous target.

Management is taking measures to reduce operating expenses and targets renewed growth for FY 2024/25.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Carl Zeiss Meditec is on 06.08.2024.

The price of Carl Zeiss Meditec at the time of the news was 81,38EUR and was down -3,73 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 78,35EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,72 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.646,95PKT (-0,20 %).





