RLogit 24 -S: R-LOGITECH Strikes Key Deal with Noteholders for Transactional Framework
R-LOGITECH has struck a preliminary deal with a group of noteholders, outlining a new financial framework. Key points include a secured loan of up to EUR 20 million and an extension of the 2024 Notes' maturity.
- R-LOGITECH reached an agreement in principle with an ad hoc group of noteholders for an overall transactional framework - Revised terms of the 2024 Notes include new money of up to EUR 20 million provided as a secured loan - All noteholders may have the opportunity to participate in the new money through subscription of new money notes - Proceeds from asset sales will be distributed to noteholders according to a distribution waterfall - Interest on the Notes will continue to accrue at the current rate and be paid in kind - Maturity of the 2024 Notes will be extended to mirror the maturity date of the New Money Instrument, expected to be 1.5 years with the possibility of extension under certain circumstances
The price of RLogit 24 -S at the time of the news was 5,55EUR and was down -1,25 % compared with the previous day.
