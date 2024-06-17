    checkAd

    Munich (ots) - The latest solutions from the leading supplier of power supply
    and energy storage systems: Anker SOLIX will present its latest innovations at
    the stand and at a dedicated event

    Anker SOLIX (https://www.anker.com/eu-de/anker-solix?ref=naviMenu_pps) , one of
    the leading brands in the increasingly popular solar energy storage systems,
    will present two of its latest energy storage solutions at Intersolar 2024
    (https://www.intersolar.de/start) , the leading solar trade fair in Munich. The
    Anker SOLIX X1 energy storage system and the Anker SOLIX Solarbank 2 Series,
    which will be presented to the public in Europe for the first time, will
    celebrate their premiere.

    Representatives of the press and regular visitors to the trade fair can see the
    latest product developments for themselves at the Anker SOLIX stand (stand
    number 319) at Messe München from June 19 to 21, 2024.

    Interested editors can contact mailto:ankersolix@schwartzpr.de to arrange an
    appointment with the Anker SOLIX experts.

    Anker SOLIX X1 Energy Storage System: Powerful, efficient and modular power
    solution

    The modern all-in-one energy solution from Anker SOLIX X1 features a stackable
    and compact modular battery design, wide temperature range performance and an
    innovative energy optimizer. This combination aims to redefine residential
    backup power, offering significant cost savings and increased energy
    independence.

    "Soaring energy bills, power outages and the shift toward eco-friendly living
    are driving more people to residential solar energy backup," said Shaun Xiong,
    General Manager of Anker SOLIX. "You need a way to store that energy - and the
    Anker SOLIX X1 is the answer. With Anker's experience in battery technology, the
    X1 delivers excellent off-grid performance, especially in extreme cold or heat.
    We want to provide a way for homeowners to store and manage residential energy
    use for a more sustainable future."

    The Anker SOLIX X1 Home Energy Storage System is crafted to provide residential
    developers with a comprehensive and scalable energy storage system for smart
    homes in German, France, Italy and Spain. The Anker SOLIX X1 boasts a sleek
    design and advanced features ensuring a steady and sustainable power supply.

    Anker SOLIX Solarbank 2 series: DIY solar and storage solution

    Just a few weeks ago, Anker SOLIX launched the latest iteration of its smart
    solar and storage solutions, the Solarbank 2 series. The new Solarbank 2 Plus
    and Solarbank 2 Pro set new standards in terms of performance, efficiency and
    simplicity when utilizing solar power. The focus model of the series -- the
