Munich (ots) - The latest solutions from the leading supplier of power supply

and energy storage systems: Anker SOLIX will present its latest innovations at

the stand and at a dedicated event



Anker SOLIX (https://www.anker.com/eu-de/anker-solix?ref=naviMenu_pps) , one of

the leading brands in the increasingly popular solar energy storage systems,

will present two of its latest energy storage solutions at Intersolar 2024

(https://www.intersolar.de/start) , the leading solar trade fair in Munich. The

Anker SOLIX X1 energy storage system and the Anker SOLIX Solarbank 2 Series,

which will be presented to the public in Europe for the first time, will

celebrate their premiere.





Representatives of the press and regular visitors to the trade fair can see thelatest product developments for themselves at the Anker SOLIX stand (standnumber 319) at Messe München from June 19 to 21, 2024.Interested editors can contact mailto:ankersolix@schwartzpr.de to arrange anappointment with the Anker SOLIX experts.Anker SOLIX X1 Energy Storage System: Powerful, efficient and modular powersolutionThe modern all-in-one energy solution from Anker SOLIX X1 features a stackableand compact modular battery design, wide temperature range performance and aninnovative energy optimizer. This combination aims to redefine residentialbackup power, offering significant cost savings and increased energyindependence."Soaring energy bills, power outages and the shift toward eco-friendly livingare driving more people to residential solar energy backup," said Shaun Xiong,General Manager of Anker SOLIX. "You need a way to store that energy - and theAnker SOLIX X1 is the answer. With Anker's experience in battery technology, theX1 delivers excellent off-grid performance, especially in extreme cold or heat.We want to provide a way for homeowners to store and manage residential energyuse for a more sustainable future."The Anker SOLIX X1 Home Energy Storage System is crafted to provide residentialdevelopers with a comprehensive and scalable energy storage system for smarthomes in German, France, Italy and Spain. The Anker SOLIX X1 boasts a sleekdesign and advanced features ensuring a steady and sustainable power supply.Anker SOLIX Solarbank 2 series: DIY solar and storage solutionJust a few weeks ago, Anker SOLIX launched the latest iteration of its smartsolar and storage solutions, the Solarbank 2 series. The new Solarbank 2 Plusand Solarbank 2 Pro set new standards in terms of performance, efficiency andsimplicity when utilizing solar power. The focus model of the series -- the