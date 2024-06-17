SAF-HOLLAND SE Boosts 2024 EBIT Margin Outlook
SAF-HOLLAND SE raises its 2024 adjusted EBIT margin forecast to 10%, driven by a strong start to the year, a favorable product mix, cost adjustments, and synergies from the Haldex acquisition.
Foto: SAF Holland
- SAF-HOLLAND SE increases outlook for adjusted EBIT margin for the 2024 fiscal year - Adjusted EBIT margin expected to be around 10% for 2024 fiscal year - Business performance from January through May 2024 influenced the outlook adjustment - Factors contributing to increased profitability include favorable product mix, cost adjustments, and synergies from Haldex acquisition - Group sales and capex ratio outlook remains unchanged - Half-Year Financial Report for 2024 scheduled for August 8, 2024, with a conference call for investors and analysts on that day.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SAF-HOLLAND is on 08.08.2024.
The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 17,000EUR and was up +6,38 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.429,39PKT (+0,43 %).
Lesen Sie auch
+5,13 %
-6,86 %
-9,29 %
-14,51 %
+38,10 %
+23,42 %
+66,79 %
+39,10 %
-40,00 %
ISIN:DE000SAFH001WKN:SAFH00
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte