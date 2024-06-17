SAF-HOLLAND SE increases outlook for adjusted EBIT margin for the 2024 fiscal year - Adjusted EBIT margin expected to be around 10% for 2024 fiscal year - Business performance from January through May 2024 influenced the outlook adjustment - Factors contributing to increased profitability include favorable product mix, cost adjustments, and synergies from Haldex acquisition - Group sales and capex ratio outlook remains unchanged - Half-Year Financial Report for 2024 scheduled for August 8, 2024, with a conference call for investors and analysts on that day.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SAF-HOLLAND is on 08.08.2024.

The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 17,000EUR and was up +6,38 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.429,39PKT (+0,43 %).





