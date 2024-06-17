Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Briya (http://www.briya.com/) , a leading

With Prof. Sadetzki joining the Briya team and helping design data cleansing andmedical evaluation processes, life science companies can be assured that thedata they receive is of the highest quality, providing a comprehensive view ofthe patient journey. This enables them to expedite research timelines, obtainmore accurate results, allocate resources more efficiently for clinical studies,and develop data-driven market strategies.Prof. Sadetzki (MD, MPH) is certified in Public Health and Epidemiology withextensive national and international experience in academia, research, andpolicy formulation. She managed public health services, including healthpromotion, prevention programs, vaccination, outbreak response, One Health, andenvironmental health for the Israeli Ministry of Health, playing a key role inthe COVID-19 pandemic response. Previously working with the World HealthOrganization and international health organizations, Prof. Sadetzki developedstrategies for preparedness and readiness for biological, chemical, andradio-nuclear emergencies (BCRN). A full professor at Tel-Aviv University, withover 25 years of leading epidemiological studies, Prof. Sadetzki secured over 37grants, totaling 9 million USD. Prof. Sadetzki published over 170 peer-reviewedarticles, focusing on cancer epidemiology and radiation health effects and ledteams in research management, translating scientific findings into public healthpolicies and guidelines, and serving on numerous expert committees.Prof. Siegal Sadetzki commented on her decision to join Briya, saying, "I amexcited to be part of Briya's visionary team, leveraging cutting-edge technologyto harness the power of healthcare data. We have the potential to change thegame of data retrieval, I am looking forward to being part of a solution for somany of the challenges I encountered throughout my career."Briya's global healthcare data network facilitates real-time, compliant, securedata sharing and collaboration. With Sadetzki on board, Briya aims to accelerateits mission of empowering stakeholders to make their medical data moreimpactful.About Briya: Briya's global healthcare data network taps into the potential ofpatient-level data, powering seamless collaboration between hospitals, clinics,health systems, researchers, and life sciences organizations worldwide. Throughthis comprehensive solution, data sharing is securely and compliantlyfacilitated in real-time, enabling standardization and harmonization oflongitudinal data from diverse sources and systems.. By leveraging Briya'sexpansive network, organizations establish themselves as pioneers in researchand innovation, and open up new avenues for revenue and impact.Contact:mailto:contact@briya.comView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/renowned-public-health-expert-prof-siegal-sadetzki-joins-briya-302174145.htmlContact:+615-917-2004Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175413/5803418OTS: Briya