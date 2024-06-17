    checkAd

     65  0 Kommentare Renowned Public Health Expert Prof. Siegal Sadetzki Joins Briya

    Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Briya (http://www.briya.com/) , a leading
    medical data retrieval network, proudly announces the appointment of Prof.
    Siegal Sadetzki as Chief Epidemiology Officer. With over three decades of
    experience in public health and epidemiology, Prof. Sadetzki brings a wealth of
    expertise to Briya's mission of making medical data accessible for research at
    scale and assisting hospitals in optimizing their data utilization.

    Briya's CEO and Co-founder, David Lazerson, expressed his enthusiasm about Prof.
    Sadetzki joining the team, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Prof. Sadetzki
    to Briya. With Prof. Sadetzki's deep insights into global research processes, we
    will be able to bring even more value to our clients. Together, we are creating
    the data retrieval network of the future, powering impactful research with
    extensive data from multiple sources, easily and efficiently."

    With Prof. Sadetzki joining the Briya team and helping design data cleansing and
    medical evaluation processes, life science companies can be assured that the
    data they receive is of the highest quality, providing a comprehensive view of
    the patient journey. This enables them to expedite research timelines, obtain
    more accurate results, allocate resources more efficiently for clinical studies,
    and develop data-driven market strategies.

    Prof. Sadetzki (MD, MPH) is certified in Public Health and Epidemiology with
    extensive national and international experience in academia, research, and
    policy formulation. She managed public health services, including health
    promotion, prevention programs, vaccination, outbreak response, One Health, and
    environmental health for the Israeli Ministry of Health, playing a key role in
    the COVID-19 pandemic response. Previously working with the World Health
    Organization and international health organizations, Prof. Sadetzki developed
    strategies for preparedness and readiness for biological, chemical, and
    radio-nuclear emergencies (BCRN). A full professor at Tel-Aviv University, with
    over 25 years of leading epidemiological studies, Prof. Sadetzki secured over 37
    grants, totaling 9 million USD. Prof. Sadetzki published over 170 peer-reviewed
    articles, focusing on cancer epidemiology and radiation health effects and led
    teams in research management, translating scientific findings into public health
    policies and guidelines, and serving on numerous expert committees.

    Prof. Siegal Sadetzki commented on her decision to join Briya, saying, "I am
    excited to be part of Briya's visionary team, leveraging cutting-edge technology
    to harness the power of healthcare data. We have the potential to change the
    game of data retrieval, I am looking forward to being part of a solution for so
    many of the challenges I encountered throughout my career."

    Briya's global healthcare data network facilitates real-time, compliant, secure
    data sharing and collaboration. With Sadetzki on board, Briya aims to accelerate
    its mission of empowering stakeholders to make their medical data more
    impactful.

    About Briya: Briya's global healthcare data network taps into the potential of
    patient-level data, powering seamless collaboration between hospitals, clinics,
    health systems, researchers, and life sciences organizations worldwide. Through
    this comprehensive solution, data sharing is securely and compliantly
    facilitated in real-time, enabling standardization and harmonization of
    longitudinal data from diverse sources and systems.. By leveraging Briya's
    expansive network, organizations establish themselves as pioneers in research
    and innovation, and open up new avenues for revenue and impact.

    Contact:

    mailto:contact@briya.com

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/renowned-publi
    c-health-expert-prof-siegal-sadetzki-joins-briya-302174145.html

    Contact:

    +615-917-2004

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175413/5803418
    OTS: Briya



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Renowned Public Health Expert Prof. Siegal Sadetzki Joins Briya Briya (http://www.briya.com/) , a leading medical data retrieval network, proudly announces the appointment of Prof. Siegal Sadetzki as Chief Epidemiology Officer. With over three decades of experience in public health and epidemiology, Prof. …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer