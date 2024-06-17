Renowned Public Health Expert Prof. Siegal Sadetzki Joins Briya
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Briya (http://www.briya.com/) , a leading
medical data retrieval network, proudly announces the appointment of Prof.
Siegal Sadetzki as Chief Epidemiology Officer. With over three decades of
experience in public health and epidemiology, Prof. Sadetzki brings a wealth of
expertise to Briya's mission of making medical data accessible for research at
scale and assisting hospitals in optimizing their data utilization.
Briya's CEO and Co-founder, David Lazerson, expressed his enthusiasm about Prof.
Sadetzki joining the team, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Prof. Sadetzki
to Briya. With Prof. Sadetzki's deep insights into global research processes, we
will be able to bring even more value to our clients. Together, we are creating
the data retrieval network of the future, powering impactful research with
extensive data from multiple sources, easily and efficiently."
medical data retrieval network, proudly announces the appointment of Prof.
Siegal Sadetzki as Chief Epidemiology Officer. With over three decades of
experience in public health and epidemiology, Prof. Sadetzki brings a wealth of
expertise to Briya's mission of making medical data accessible for research at
scale and assisting hospitals in optimizing their data utilization.
Briya's CEO and Co-founder, David Lazerson, expressed his enthusiasm about Prof.
Sadetzki joining the team, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Prof. Sadetzki
to Briya. With Prof. Sadetzki's deep insights into global research processes, we
will be able to bring even more value to our clients. Together, we are creating
the data retrieval network of the future, powering impactful research with
extensive data from multiple sources, easily and efficiently."
With Prof. Sadetzki joining the Briya team and helping design data cleansing and
medical evaluation processes, life science companies can be assured that the
data they receive is of the highest quality, providing a comprehensive view of
the patient journey. This enables them to expedite research timelines, obtain
more accurate results, allocate resources more efficiently for clinical studies,
and develop data-driven market strategies.
Prof. Sadetzki (MD, MPH) is certified in Public Health and Epidemiology with
extensive national and international experience in academia, research, and
policy formulation. She managed public health services, including health
promotion, prevention programs, vaccination, outbreak response, One Health, and
environmental health for the Israeli Ministry of Health, playing a key role in
the COVID-19 pandemic response. Previously working with the World Health
Organization and international health organizations, Prof. Sadetzki developed
strategies for preparedness and readiness for biological, chemical, and
radio-nuclear emergencies (BCRN). A full professor at Tel-Aviv University, with
over 25 years of leading epidemiological studies, Prof. Sadetzki secured over 37
grants, totaling 9 million USD. Prof. Sadetzki published over 170 peer-reviewed
articles, focusing on cancer epidemiology and radiation health effects and led
teams in research management, translating scientific findings into public health
policies and guidelines, and serving on numerous expert committees.
Prof. Siegal Sadetzki commented on her decision to join Briya, saying, "I am
excited to be part of Briya's visionary team, leveraging cutting-edge technology
to harness the power of healthcare data. We have the potential to change the
game of data retrieval, I am looking forward to being part of a solution for so
many of the challenges I encountered throughout my career."
Briya's global healthcare data network facilitates real-time, compliant, secure
data sharing and collaboration. With Sadetzki on board, Briya aims to accelerate
its mission of empowering stakeholders to make their medical data more
impactful.
About Briya: Briya's global healthcare data network taps into the potential of
patient-level data, powering seamless collaboration between hospitals, clinics,
health systems, researchers, and life sciences organizations worldwide. Through
this comprehensive solution, data sharing is securely and compliantly
facilitated in real-time, enabling standardization and harmonization of
longitudinal data from diverse sources and systems.. By leveraging Briya's
expansive network, organizations establish themselves as pioneers in research
and innovation, and open up new avenues for revenue and impact.
Contact:
mailto:contact@briya.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/renowned-publi
c-health-expert-prof-siegal-sadetzki-joins-briya-302174145.html
Contact:
+615-917-2004
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175413/5803418
OTS: Briya
medical evaluation processes, life science companies can be assured that the
data they receive is of the highest quality, providing a comprehensive view of
the patient journey. This enables them to expedite research timelines, obtain
more accurate results, allocate resources more efficiently for clinical studies,
and develop data-driven market strategies.
Prof. Sadetzki (MD, MPH) is certified in Public Health and Epidemiology with
extensive national and international experience in academia, research, and
policy formulation. She managed public health services, including health
promotion, prevention programs, vaccination, outbreak response, One Health, and
environmental health for the Israeli Ministry of Health, playing a key role in
the COVID-19 pandemic response. Previously working with the World Health
Organization and international health organizations, Prof. Sadetzki developed
strategies for preparedness and readiness for biological, chemical, and
radio-nuclear emergencies (BCRN). A full professor at Tel-Aviv University, with
over 25 years of leading epidemiological studies, Prof. Sadetzki secured over 37
grants, totaling 9 million USD. Prof. Sadetzki published over 170 peer-reviewed
articles, focusing on cancer epidemiology and radiation health effects and led
teams in research management, translating scientific findings into public health
policies and guidelines, and serving on numerous expert committees.
Prof. Siegal Sadetzki commented on her decision to join Briya, saying, "I am
excited to be part of Briya's visionary team, leveraging cutting-edge technology
to harness the power of healthcare data. We have the potential to change the
game of data retrieval, I am looking forward to being part of a solution for so
many of the challenges I encountered throughout my career."
Briya's global healthcare data network facilitates real-time, compliant, secure
data sharing and collaboration. With Sadetzki on board, Briya aims to accelerate
its mission of empowering stakeholders to make their medical data more
impactful.
About Briya: Briya's global healthcare data network taps into the potential of
patient-level data, powering seamless collaboration between hospitals, clinics,
health systems, researchers, and life sciences organizations worldwide. Through
this comprehensive solution, data sharing is securely and compliantly
facilitated in real-time, enabling standardization and harmonization of
longitudinal data from diverse sources and systems.. By leveraging Briya's
expansive network, organizations establish themselves as pioneers in research
and innovation, and open up new avenues for revenue and impact.
Contact:
mailto:contact@briya.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/renowned-publi
c-health-expert-prof-siegal-sadetzki-joins-briya-302174145.html
Contact:
+615-917-2004
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175413/5803418
OTS: Briya
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen