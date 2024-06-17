Gigaset AG i.L. reappointed Mr. Ran Tao for 12 months and Mr. Guoyu Du and Mr. Sean Hsin Jan Fang for 4 months as interim members of the Management Board - Appointments made in the context of ongoing negotiations with Gold Gear Investment (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. for a possible investor solution - Dr. Magnus Ekerot's Management Board mandate will be terminated by the end of June 20th, 2024 - Mr. Ran Tao will become the new Chairman of the Management Board starting June 21st, 2024 - Negotiations with Gold Gear are ongoing with the aim of satisfying the creditors of Gigaset AG i.L. - Timing of finding an investor solution and presenting an insolvency plan is still uncertain and depends on resolving preliminary issues

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Gigaset is on 30.08.2024.

The price of Gigaset at the time of the news was 0,0316EUR and was down -7,87 % compared with the previous day.





