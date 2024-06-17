    checkAd

     13  0 Kommentare Major Shakeup: Gigaset AG i.L. Announces New Management Board

    Gigaset AG i.L. has extended the interim appointments of Mr. Ran Tao, Mr. Guoyu Du, and Mr. Sean Hsin Jan Fang amid ongoing negotiations with Gold Gear Investment for a potential investor solution.

    • Gigaset AG i.L. reappointed Mr. Ran Tao for 12 months and Mr. Guoyu Du and Mr. Sean Hsin Jan Fang for 4 months as interim members of the Management Board - Appointments made in the context of ongoing negotiations with Gold Gear Investment (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. for a possible investor solution - Dr. Magnus Ekerot's Management Board mandate will be terminated by the end of June 20th, 2024 - Mr. Ran Tao will become the new Chairman of the Management Board starting June 21st, 2024 - Negotiations with Gold Gear are ongoing with the aim of satisfying the creditors of Gigaset AG i.L. - Timing of finding an investor solution and presenting an insolvency plan is still uncertain and depends on resolving preliminary issues

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Gigaset is on 30.08.2024.

    The price of Gigaset at the time of the news was 0,0316EUR and was down -7,87 % compared with the previous day.


    Lesen Sie auch

    Gigaset

    +16,96 %
    -28,64 %
    -36,61 %
    -26,23 %
    -95,23 %
    -92,90 %
    -93,02 %
    -97,13 %
    -82,30 %
    ISIN:DE0005156004WKN:515600





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Major Shakeup: Gigaset AG i.L. Announces New Management Board Gigaset AG i.L. has extended the interim appointments of Mr. Ran Tao, Mr. Guoyu Du, and Mr. Sean Hsin Jan Fang amid ongoing negotiations with Gold Gear Investment for a potential investor solution.