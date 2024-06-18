The Komax Group is experiencing a challenging market environment with uncertainties and excess capacity, leading to reduced customer investments and postponed projects.

Since the end of 2023, the Komax Group has faced a subdued order intake, particularly in Europe and Asia, except for positive market development in India.

The Komax Group started 2024 with a solid order backlog of CHF 208.2 million, but order intake and revenues were down 20% in the first five months of 2024 compared to the previous year.

The decline in revenues is mainly due to lower levels of volume business, but there is still potential for increasing automation levels among customers. The Komax Group expects a modestly positive EBIT for 2024.

To align with the volatile market, the Komax Group has reduced costs by not replacing staff, downsizing, streamlining its product portfolio, and optimizing distribution and organizational structures.

The Komax Group is strengthening its position in the Chinese market by acquiring a 56% stake in Hosver, a leading manufacturer of machines for processing high-voltage cables in China, effective 1 July 2024.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Komax Holding is on 13.08.2024.

