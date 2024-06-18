Komax Holding Triumphs Over Market Challenges: A Success Story
The Komax Group is navigating a turbulent market landscape marked by uncertainties and excess capacity, leading to decreased customer investments and delayed projects. Despite a solid order backlog, the first five months of 2024 saw a 20% drop in order intake and revenues. The company is adapting by cutting costs and streamlining operations, while also expanding its footprint in China with a strategic acquisition.
- The Komax Group is experiencing a challenging market environment with uncertainties and excess capacity, leading to reduced customer investments and postponed projects.
- Since the end of 2023, the Komax Group has faced a subdued order intake, particularly in Europe and Asia, except for positive market development in India.
- The Komax Group started 2024 with a solid order backlog of CHF 208.2 million, but order intake and revenues were down 20% in the first five months of 2024 compared to the previous year.
- The decline in revenues is mainly due to lower levels of volume business, but there is still potential for increasing automation levels among customers. The Komax Group expects a modestly positive EBIT for 2024.
- To align with the volatile market, the Komax Group has reduced costs by not replacing staff, downsizing, streamlining its product portfolio, and optimizing distribution and organizational structures.
- The Komax Group is strengthening its position in the Chinese market by acquiring a 56% stake in Hosver, a leading manufacturer of machines for processing high-voltage cables in China, effective 1 July 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Komax Holding is on 13.08.2024.
The price of Komax Holding at the time of the news was 147,20EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 147,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,07 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
Aktuelle Themen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.