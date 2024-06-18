    checkAd

    Solar Leasing with Golfstrom 2.0  37  0 Kommentare The Financing Backbone to Support Solar Installation Companies in Germany (FOTO)

    München (ots) - Golfstrom, the leading solar-as-a-service platform, proudly
    announces the launch of Golfstrom 2.0. This new version introduces exciting new
    features designed to help solar installation companies enhance their offerings
    through innovative lease-to-own options.

    Golfstrom 2.0 is the result of our ongoing efforts to revolutionize the solar
    industry in Germany and drive the energy transition forward. With our upgraded
    platform, we now offer a range of new and improved features that significantly
    streamline the workflow of solar installers while boosting their sales
    capabilities:

    - Automatic Proposal Extraction : Our platform automatically extracts proposals,
    saving valuable time and resources.
    - Unlimited Lease-to-Own Creation : Custom lease-to-own offers can be created
    with just a few clicks, providing customers with flexible and attractive
    financing options.
    - Comprehensive User Support : Our support team is always ready to assist users
    with any questions or challenges they may encounter.
    - Additional Sales Support Materials : Golfstrom 2.0 generates automatically
    tailored sales support materials to meet the specific needs of customers.
    - Financing for Over 200 Components : Our platform enables the financing of over
    200 different components, significantly increasing the diversity and
    flexibility of offered solutions.

    With the demand for residential solar systems currently 40% lower compared to a
    year ago, customers are actively seeking out financing solutions. Golfstrom
    addresses this need head-on, empowering solar installation companies to offer
    competitive and flexible financing options. "This is an absolute no-brainer",
    said an early adopter of Golfstrom 2.0, highlighting the platform's intuitive
    and valuable features.

    "With Golfstrom, we are setting a new standard in the solar industry. Our
    innovative platform supports solar installation companies in enhancing their
    efficiency, expanding their customer base, and ultimately maximizing the use of
    solar energy," explains Caspar Bayer, CEO of Golfstrom. "We are confident that
    our development will make a significant contribution to the energy transition."

    In celebration of the launch, the first ten users of Golfstrom 2.0 will receive
    complimentary access to all features and integration into their existing solar
    planning tools. Seize this exclusive chance to transform your solar installation
    business.

    For more information about Golfstrom or to schedule a demo, visit our website at
    http://www.golfstrom.solar or contact us at mailto:presse@golfstrom.solar .

    About Golfstrom:

    Golfstrom is a leading financing platform dedicated to making solar energy
    accessible to everyone. We work closely with regional solar installers to drive
    the expansion of solar energy and unlock untapped potential. Our vision is a
    world with 100% decentralized, renewable energy, achieved through shared
    commitment and innovation.

    Pressekontakt:

    Christian Zellmer
    COO Golfstrom Energy GmbH
    Email: mailto:presse@golfstrom.solar
    Phone: +49 (0) 89 693113 80

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175415/5803547
    OTS: Golfstrom Energy GmbH



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Solar Leasing with Golfstrom 2.0 The Financing Backbone to Support Solar Installation Companies in Germany (FOTO) Golfstrom, the leading solar-as-a-service platform, proudly announces the launch of Golfstrom 2.0. This new version introduces exciting new features designed to help solar installation companies enhance their offerings through innovative …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer