München (ots) - Golfstrom, the leading solar-as-a-service platform, proudlyannounces the launch of Golfstrom 2.0. This new version introduces exciting newfeatures designed to help solar installation companies enhance their offeringsthrough innovative lease-to-own options.Golfstrom 2.0 is the result of our ongoing efforts to revolutionize the solarindustry in Germany and drive the energy transition forward. With our upgradedplatform, we now offer a range of new and improved features that significantlystreamline the workflow of solar installers while boosting their salescapabilities:- Automatic Proposal Extraction : Our platform automatically extracts proposals,saving valuable time and resources.- Unlimited Lease-to-Own Creation : Custom lease-to-own offers can be createdwith just a few clicks, providing customers with flexible and attractivefinancing options.- Comprehensive User Support : Our support team is always ready to assist userswith any questions or challenges they may encounter.- Additional Sales Support Materials : Golfstrom 2.0 generates automaticallytailored sales support materials to meet the specific needs of customers.- Financing for Over 200 Components : Our platform enables the financing of over200 different components, significantly increasing the diversity andflexibility of offered solutions.With the demand for residential solar systems currently 40% lower compared to ayear ago, customers are actively seeking out financing solutions. Golfstromaddresses this need head-on, empowering solar installation companies to offercompetitive and flexible financing options. "This is an absolute no-brainer",said an early adopter of Golfstrom 2.0, highlighting the platform's intuitiveand valuable features."With Golfstrom, we are setting a new standard in the solar industry. Ourinnovative platform supports solar installation companies in enhancing theirefficiency, expanding their customer base, and ultimately maximizing the use ofsolar energy," explains Caspar Bayer , CEO of Golfstrom. "We are confident thatour development will make a significant contribution to the energy transition."In celebration of the launch, the first ten users of Golfstrom 2.0 will receivecomplimentary access to all features and integration into their existing solarplanning tools. Seize this exclusive chance to transform your solar installationbusiness.For more information about Golfstrom or to schedule a demo, visit our website athttp://www.golfstrom.solar or contact us at mailto:presse@golfstrom.solar .About Golfstrom:Golfstrom is a leading financing platform dedicated to making solar energyaccessible to everyone. We work closely with regional solar installers to drivethe expansion of solar energy and unlock untapped potential. Our vision is aworld with 100% decentralized, renewable energy, achieved through sharedcommitment and innovation.Pressekontakt:Christian ZellmerCOO Golfstrom Energy GmbHEmail: mailto:presse@golfstrom.solarPhone: +49 (0) 89 693113 80