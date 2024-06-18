Solar Leasing with Golfstrom 2.0
The Financing Backbone to Support Solar Installation Companies in Germany (FOTO)
München (ots) - Golfstrom, the leading solar-as-a-service platform, proudly
announces the launch of Golfstrom 2.0. This new version introduces exciting new
features designed to help solar installation companies enhance their offerings
through innovative lease-to-own options.
Golfstrom 2.0 is the result of our ongoing efforts to revolutionize the solar
industry in Germany and drive the energy transition forward. With our upgraded
platform, we now offer a range of new and improved features that significantly
streamline the workflow of solar installers while boosting their sales
capabilities:
- Automatic Proposal Extraction : Our platform automatically extracts proposals,
saving valuable time and resources.
- Unlimited Lease-to-Own Creation : Custom lease-to-own offers can be created
with just a few clicks, providing customers with flexible and attractive
financing options.
- Comprehensive User Support : Our support team is always ready to assist users
with any questions or challenges they may encounter.
- Additional Sales Support Materials : Golfstrom 2.0 generates automatically
tailored sales support materials to meet the specific needs of customers.
- Financing for Over 200 Components : Our platform enables the financing of over
200 different components, significantly increasing the diversity and
flexibility of offered solutions.
With the demand for residential solar systems currently 40% lower compared to a
year ago, customers are actively seeking out financing solutions. Golfstrom
addresses this need head-on, empowering solar installation companies to offer
competitive and flexible financing options. "This is an absolute no-brainer",
said an early adopter of Golfstrom 2.0, highlighting the platform's intuitive
and valuable features.
"With Golfstrom, we are setting a new standard in the solar industry. Our
innovative platform supports solar installation companies in enhancing their
efficiency, expanding their customer base, and ultimately maximizing the use of
solar energy," explains Caspar Bayer, CEO of Golfstrom. "We are confident that
our development will make a significant contribution to the energy transition."
In celebration of the launch, the first ten users of Golfstrom 2.0 will receive
complimentary access to all features and integration into their existing solar
planning tools. Seize this exclusive chance to transform your solar installation
business.
For more information about Golfstrom or to schedule a demo, visit our website at
http://www.golfstrom.solar or contact us at mailto:presse@golfstrom.solar .
About Golfstrom:
Golfstrom is a leading financing platform dedicated to making solar energy
accessible to everyone. We work closely with regional solar installers to drive
the expansion of solar energy and unlock untapped potential. Our vision is a
world with 100% decentralized, renewable energy, achieved through shared
commitment and innovation.
Pressekontakt:
Christian Zellmer
COO Golfstrom Energy GmbH
Email: mailto:presse@golfstrom.solar
Phone: +49 (0) 89 693113 80
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175415/5803547
OTS: Golfstrom Energy GmbH
