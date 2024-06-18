Greenbrook announces series of promotions and team expansion
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to
the investment industry, with particular expertise in private equity, private
credit, hedge funds, debt restructuring, and special situations, is pleased to
announce a series of promotions and welcome two additions to the team.
Peter Hewer, who joined the firm in March last year, has been promoted to
Partner. Peter brings 20 years' experience advising private and public companies
on strategic communications, with a particular focus on transactions,
fundraising and high-profile crisis management.
Teresa Berezowski has been promoted to Director after five years at Greenbrook.
She will continue advising clients on positioning and communications strategies
across M&A, special situations, and sovereign debt restructurings.
Hanne Mortazavi and Long Tran, who both joined in 2023, have been promoted to
Senior Associate roles. Hanne and Long work across a range of private equity,
private debt and hedge fund clients, advising them on all aspects of their
reputation.
Greenbrook is also pleased to welcome Cecilie Oerting as a Director and Natasha
Bragoli as a Consultant. Cecilie has a wealth of experience and was most
recently at Brunswick Group in Singapore and London, advising multinational
companies across sectors including finance, technology and consumer, on matters
of corporate reputation and resilience.
Natasha joins the team with five years' experience in strategic and corporate
communications, most recently at Powerscourt. She holds a first-class degree in
English from Cambridge University.
Andrew Honnor, Managing Partner of Greenbrook, said: "We are delighted to
announce several promotions, alongside welcoming Cecilie and Natasha into our
specialist team. As we continue to show market leadership in a challenging
environment, it's a privilege to continue serving our clients with such an
exceptional and talented group."
Contact details
Bella Lahdo
Greenbrook
+44 20 7952 2000
mailto:blahdo@greenbrookadvisory.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440731/Greenbrook_team.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199914/Greenbrook_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greenbrook-ann
ounces-series-of-promotions-and-team-expansion-302174531.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171387/5803658
OTS: Greenbrook
