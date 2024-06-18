    checkAd

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to
    the investment industry, with particular expertise in private equity, private
    credit, hedge funds, debt restructuring, and special situations, is pleased to
    announce a series of promotions and welcome two additions to the team.

    Peter Hewer, who joined the firm in March last year, has been promoted to
    Partner. Peter brings 20 years' experience advising private and public companies
    on strategic communications, with a particular focus on transactions,
    fundraising and high-profile crisis management.

    Teresa Berezowski has been promoted to Director after five years at Greenbrook.
    She will continue advising clients on positioning and communications strategies
    across M&A, special situations, and sovereign debt restructurings.

    Hanne Mortazavi and Long Tran, who both joined in 2023, have been promoted to
    Senior Associate roles. Hanne and Long work across a range of private equity,
    private debt and hedge fund clients, advising them on all aspects of their
    reputation.

    Greenbrook is also pleased to welcome Cecilie Oerting as a Director and Natasha
    Bragoli as a Consultant. Cecilie has a wealth of experience and was most
    recently at Brunswick Group in Singapore and London, advising multinational
    companies across sectors including finance, technology and consumer, on matters
    of corporate reputation and resilience.

    Natasha joins the team with five years' experience in strategic and corporate
    communications, most recently at Powerscourt. She holds a first-class degree in
    English from Cambridge University.

    Andrew Honnor, Managing Partner of Greenbrook, said: "We are delighted to
    announce several promotions, alongside welcoming Cecilie and Natasha into our
    specialist team. As we continue to show market leadership in a challenging
    environment, it's a privilege to continue serving our clients with such an
    exceptional and talented group."

