London (ots/PRNewswire) - Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to

the investment industry, with particular expertise in private equity, private

credit, hedge funds, debt restructuring, and special situations, is pleased to

announce a series of promotions and welcome two additions to the team.



Peter Hewer, who joined the firm in March last year, has been promoted to

Partner. Peter brings 20 years' experience advising private and public companies

on strategic communications, with a particular focus on transactions,

fundraising and high-profile crisis management.





Teresa Berezowski has been promoted to Director after five years at Greenbrook.She will continue advising clients on positioning and communications strategiesacross M&A, special situations, and sovereign debt restructurings.Hanne Mortazavi and Long Tran, who both joined in 2023, have been promoted toSenior Associate roles. Hanne and Long work across a range of private equity,private debt and hedge fund clients, advising them on all aspects of theirreputation.Greenbrook is also pleased to welcome Cecilie Oerting as a Director and NatashaBragoli as a Consultant. Cecilie has a wealth of experience and was mostrecently at Brunswick Group in Singapore and London, advising multinationalcompanies across sectors including finance, technology and consumer, on mattersof corporate reputation and resilience.Natasha joins the team with five years' experience in strategic and corporatecommunications, most recently at Powerscourt. She holds a first-class degree inEnglish from Cambridge University.Andrew Honnor, Managing Partner of Greenbrook, said: "We are delighted toannounce several promotions, alongside welcoming Cecilie and Natasha into ourspecialist team. As we continue to show market leadership in a challengingenvironment, it's a privilege to continue serving our clients with such anexceptional and talented group."Contact detailsBella LahdoGreenbrook+44 20 7952 2000mailto:blahdo@greenbrookadvisory.comPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440731/Greenbrook_team.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199914/Greenbrook_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greenbrook-announces-series-of-promotions-and-team-expansion-302174531.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171387/5803658OTS: Greenbrook