    checkAd

     93  0 Kommentare GameChange Solar to Showcase the Value Add of its Genius Tracker Power Performance Enhancements at Intersolar Europe (FOTO)

    Norwalk, CT (ots) - GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar
    trackers and fixed-tilt racking systems, is set to make a splash at Intersolar
    Europe, the premiere exhibition for Europe's solar industry beginning June 19 in
    Munich.

    Our mission is clear: make solar energy more affordable through cutting-edge
    innovations that maximize energy production. This year, we shine the spotlight
    on the Genius Tracker(TM), a standout solar tracker that has helped GameChange
    Solar rank among the top three tracker companies worldwide. One key to its
    success is its power performance enhancements.

    SmartStow provides energy gains of up to 3.15% over a 45-degree stow and 0.73%
    over a 0-degree stow . It intelligently positions tracker tables to withstand
    high winds, adjusting angles to balance efficiency and safety as wind speeds
    rise.

    PowerBoost adds up to 5.49% yearly energy gains. This smart algorithm optimizes
    solar plant production during backtracking by eliminating row-to-row shading and
    dynamically adjusting tracking angles to optimize energy production based on
    site topography.

    WeatherSmart boosts energy gains by 6.02% during overcast days by stowing tables
    flat to capture more diffuse light - a feature that has captured industry
    interest.

    "Our proprietary algorithms, validated by comprehensive analysis and third-party
    data, are proven to maximize energy generation, a top priority for every solar
    project owner," said Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar.

    Join us June 19-21 at booth A6.520 for an opportunity to see the Genius Tracker
    in action in our in-booth demo room.

    About GameChange Solar

    GameChange is a leading global provider of solar tracker solutions used in
    utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around
    the world. We have delivered over 30 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems
    that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through
    superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our
    products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across
    the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging
    weather conditions.

    GameChange Solar is headquartered in the US, with regional offices, factories,
    and service/training centers in Spain, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, South Africa,
    UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Australia, and China.

    For more information, please visit GameChange Solar
    (http://www.gamechangesolar.com) .

    Pressekontakt:

    Lisa Andrews
    Director of Marketing
    GameChange Solar
    mailto:lisa.andrews@gamechangesolar.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133983/5803751
    OTS: GameChange Solar



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    GameChange Solar to Showcase the Value Add of its Genius Tracker Power Performance Enhancements at Intersolar Europe (FOTO) GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar trackers and fixed-tilt racking systems, is set to make a splash at Intersolar Europe, the premiere exhibition for Europe's solar industry beginning June 19 in Munich. Our mission is clear: …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer