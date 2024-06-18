Norwalk, CT (ots) - GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar

trackers and fixed-tilt racking systems, is set to make a splash at Intersolar

Europe, the premiere exhibition for Europe's solar industry beginning June 19 in

Munich.



Our mission is clear: make solar energy more affordable through cutting-edge

innovations that maximize energy production. This year, we shine the spotlight

on the Genius Tracker(TM), a standout solar tracker that has helped GameChange

Solar rank among the top three tracker companies worldwide. One key to its

success is its power performance enhancements.





SmartStow provides energy gains of up to 3.15% over a 45-degree stow and 0.73%over a 0-degree stow . It intelligently positions tracker tables to withstandhigh winds, adjusting angles to balance efficiency and safety as wind speedsrise.PowerBoost adds up to 5.49% yearly energy gains. This smart algorithm optimizessolar plant production during backtracking by eliminating row-to-row shading anddynamically adjusting tracking angles to optimize energy production based onsite topography.WeatherSmart boosts energy gains by 6.02% during overcast days by stowing tablesflat to capture more diffuse light - a feature that has captured industryinterest."Our proprietary algorithms, validated by comprehensive analysis and third-partydata, are proven to maximize energy generation, a top priority for every solarproject owner," said Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar.Join us June 19-21 at booth A6.520 for an opportunity to see the Genius Trackerin action in our in-booth demo room.About GameChange SolarGameChange is a leading global provider of solar tracker solutions used inutility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects aroundthe world. We have delivered over 30 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systemsthat combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value throughsuperior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Ourproducts enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement acrossthe sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damagingweather conditions.GameChange Solar is headquartered in the US, with regional offices, factories,and service/training centers in Spain, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, South Africa,UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Australia, and China.For more information, please visit GameChange Solar(http://www.gamechangesolar.com) .Pressekontakt:Lisa AndrewsDirector of MarketingGameChange Solarmailto:lisa.andrews@gamechangesolar.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133983/5803751OTS: GameChange Solar