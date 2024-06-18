GameChange Solar to Showcase the Value Add of its Genius Tracker Power Performance Enhancements at Intersolar Europe (FOTO)
Norwalk, CT (ots) - GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar
trackers and fixed-tilt racking systems, is set to make a splash at Intersolar
Europe, the premiere exhibition for Europe's solar industry beginning June 19 in
Munich.
Our mission is clear: make solar energy more affordable through cutting-edge
innovations that maximize energy production. This year, we shine the spotlight
on the Genius Tracker(TM), a standout solar tracker that has helped GameChange
Solar rank among the top three tracker companies worldwide. One key to its
success is its power performance enhancements.
SmartStow provides energy gains of up to 3.15% over a 45-degree stow and 0.73%
over a 0-degree stow . It intelligently positions tracker tables to withstand
high winds, adjusting angles to balance efficiency and safety as wind speeds
rise.
PowerBoost adds up to 5.49% yearly energy gains. This smart algorithm optimizes
solar plant production during backtracking by eliminating row-to-row shading and
dynamically adjusting tracking angles to optimize energy production based on
site topography.
WeatherSmart boosts energy gains by 6.02% during overcast days by stowing tables
flat to capture more diffuse light - a feature that has captured industry
interest.
"Our proprietary algorithms, validated by comprehensive analysis and third-party
data, are proven to maximize energy generation, a top priority for every solar
project owner," said Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar.
Join us June 19-21 at booth A6.520 for an opportunity to see the Genius Tracker
in action in our in-booth demo room.
About GameChange Solar
GameChange is a leading global provider of solar tracker solutions used in
utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around
the world. We have delivered over 30 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems
that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through
superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our
products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across
the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging
weather conditions.
GameChange Solar is headquartered in the US, with regional offices, factories,
and service/training centers in Spain, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, South Africa,
UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Australia, and China.
For more information, please visit GameChange Solar
(http://www.gamechangesolar.com) .
