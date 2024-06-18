    checkAd

    Munich (ots) - Gautam Solar, a leader in Indian Solar Panel Manufacturing is
    going to showcase Next-gen N-type TOPCon Solar Panels at Intersolar Europe 2024
    to be held in Munich, Germany from 19th to 21st June, 2024.

    Gautam Solar's latest line of Solar Panels is available in power range of 580 Wp
    - 590 Wp and feature 144 Half-Cut Cells with maximum efficiency up to 22.84%.
    Visitors at Messe München Centre can visit Booth No. A1.509 to experience the
    cutting-edge Solar Panels on display.

    Using a combination of pioneering German Technology (N-type TOPCon technology
    was first developed by Fraunhofer ISE) and State-of-the-art Manufacturing at its
    factories in India, Gautam Solar's high-efficiency Solar Panels are ideal for
    Developers and EPC Companies working on Commercial & Industrial (C&I) and
    Utility-scale Projects.

    These Bifacial Panels with dimensions of 2278 mm × 1134 mm × 35 mm, produce
    extra power from the rear side, between 10% - 30% (depending upon installation
    and weather) when compared to Monofacial Panels. With PERC (Passivation Emitter
    Rear Contact) reaching limits of efficiency, the usage of TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide
    Passivated Contact) technology allows Gautam Solar's Panels to cross efficiency
    of 22%.

    Gautam Mohanka, CEO of Gautam Solar explains the advantages of Glass-to-Glass
    configuration over Glass-to-Backsheet configuration, "Using G2G structure allows
    us to provide 30 years performance warranty over the standard 25 years warranty
    for G2B panels. G2G structure with 2.0 mm glass on both sides provides much
    better mechanical load handling and abrasion resistance, prevents formation of
    micro-cracks and protects cells from degradation caused by moisture, salt mist
    and PID."

    He adds, "Our latest Solar Panel is ideal for the European Market, where the
    weather gets really harsh for significant time periods, with many regions
    experiencing heavy snowfall in winters and high wind speeds. Our panels which
    are certified as per European (EN/CE) and other Global Standards (UL and IEC),
    make for perfect fit for developers and EPC companies which are looking to move
    away from cheap Chinese Solar Panels, which are flooding the market."

    About Gautam Solar

    Gautam Solar ( http://www.gautamsolar.com ) is a leading Indian Solar Module
    Manufacturer with 27+ years of solar industry experience. It has a total of 4
    factories, 3 in the state of Uttarakhand and 1 in Haryana, both in India. With
    its corporate office in New Delhi, India, Gautam Solar is in process of
    expanding its solar module capacity to 2.5 GWp this calendar year and to 5 GWp
    in FY2025-26. Using the latest machines and technology, Gautam Solar's solar
    panels are manufactured using First-hand top line machines. It has multiple
    Patents & IPs registered in its name and is known for its technically superior
    and innovative solar modules.

