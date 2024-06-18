Munich (ots) - Gautam Solar, a leader in Indian Solar Panel Manufacturing is

going to showcase Next-gen N-type TOPCon Solar Panels at Intersolar Europe 2024

to be held in Munich, Germany from 19th to 21st June, 2024.



Gautam Solar's latest line of Solar Panels is available in power range of 580 Wp

- 590 Wp and feature 144 Half-Cut Cells with maximum efficiency up to 22.84%.

Visitors at Messe München Centre can visit Booth No. A1.509 to experience the

cutting-edge Solar Panels on display.





Using a combination of pioneering German Technology (N-type TOPCon technologywas first developed by Fraunhofer ISE) and State-of-the-art Manufacturing at itsfactories in India, Gautam Solar's high-efficiency Solar Panels are ideal forDevelopers and EPC Companies working on Commercial & Industrial (C&I) andUtility-scale Projects.These Bifacial Panels with dimensions of 2278 mm × 1134 mm × 35 mm, produceextra power from the rear side, between 10% - 30% (depending upon installationand weather) when compared to Monofacial Panels. With PERC (Passivation EmitterRear Contact) reaching limits of efficiency, the usage of TOPCon (Tunnel OxidePassivated Contact) technology allows Gautam Solar's Panels to cross efficiencyof 22%.Gautam Mohanka, CEO of Gautam Solar explains the advantages of Glass-to-Glassconfiguration over Glass-to-Backsheet configuration, "Using G2G structure allowsus to provide 30 years performance warranty over the standard 25 years warrantyfor G2B panels. G2G structure with 2.0 mm glass on both sides provides muchbetter mechanical load handling and abrasion resistance, prevents formation ofmicro-cracks and protects cells from degradation caused by moisture, salt mistand PID."He adds, "Our latest Solar Panel is ideal for the European Market, where theweather gets really harsh for significant time periods, with many regionsexperiencing heavy snowfall in winters and high wind speeds. Our panels whichare certified as per European (EN/CE) and other Global Standards (UL and IEC),make for perfect fit for developers and EPC companies which are looking to moveaway from cheap Chinese Solar Panels, which are flooding the market."About Gautam SolarGautam Solar ( http://www.gautamsolar.com ) is a leading Indian Solar ModuleManufacturer with 27+ years of solar industry experience. It has a total of 4factories, 3 in the state of Uttarakhand and 1 in Haryana, both in India. Withits corporate office in New Delhi, India, Gautam Solar is in process ofexpanding its solar module capacity to 2.5 GWp this calendar year and to 5 GWpin FY2025-26. Using the latest machines and technology, Gautam Solar's solarpanels are manufactured using First-hand top line machines. It has multiplePatents & IPs registered in its name and is known for its technically superiorand innovative solar modules.