    Munich, Germany (ots) - We are excited to announce the launch of our latest
    technological innovation, the "DNO Control" feature, designed specifically to
    support Charge Point Operators (CPOs) in achieving regulatory compliance in
    Germany.

    Our DNO Control solution addresses the critical need for regulatory adherence in
    the rapidly evolving electric vehicle (EV) charging industry. This feature
    ensures compliance with the VDE-AR-N 4100 regulations and §14a of the German
    Energy Industry Act (EnWG), enabling seamless operation and integration of
    charging infrastructure.

    Key Highlights of DNO Control:

    - Regulatory Compliance: DNO Control ensures that all EV charging stations
    comply with Germany's stringent regulations, providing CPOs with peace of mind
    and operational efficiency.

    - Advanced Technological Integration: Featuring interfaces for digital inputs,
    current loop output, and MQTT modules, our solution supports a wide range of
    control and monitoring applications.

    - Geographic Relevance: While the initial rollout focuses on Germany, DNO
    Control is also applicable in other European countries with similar regulatory
    frameworks, including Austria, Switzerland, and Denmark.

    - Industry Collaboration: Developed in collaboration with local German
    customers, this technology showcases our commitment to delivering
    state-of-the-art solutions that meet current market demands.

    "DNO Control represents a significant milestone in our journey to empower CPOs
    with tools that simplify regulatory compliance and enhance operational
    capabilities," said Max Brandt, CEO of FLEXECHARGE. "This feature not only
    addresses current needs in Germany but also positions us to support broader
    European compliance requirements."

    Join us at the Power2Drive trade show in Munich to learn more about how DNO
    Control can revolutionize your EV charging operations. For more information or
    to schedule a demo, do not hesitate to reach out to our Media contact.

    ---

    About FLEXECHARGE:

    FLEXeCHARGE was founded in 2019 by Robert Brehm, who had spent over 10 years
    researching energy management as part of his PhD, and Jan Köster, a seasoned
    sales professional within the technology industry. CEO Max Brandt subsequently
    joined the company, providing a solid background in entrepreneurship and
    previous industry experience with the BMW Group. The energy tech company, whose
    headquarters is in Copenhagen, is on a mission to transform sustainable mobility
    by seamlessly integrating EV charging with the grid. FLEXECHARGE aims to create
    a smarter, greener transportation ecosystem that benefits all. For more
    information, visit: https://www.flexecharge.com/

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175128/5803961
    OTS: FLEXECHARGE



