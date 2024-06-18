Introducing DNO Control
Ensuring Compliance for Charge Point Operators in Germany
Munich, Germany (ots) - We are excited to announce the launch of our latest
technological innovation, the "DNO Control" feature, designed specifically to
support Charge Point Operators (CPOs) in achieving regulatory compliance in
Germany.
Our DNO Control solution addresses the critical need for regulatory adherence in
the rapidly evolving electric vehicle (EV) charging industry. This feature
ensures compliance with the VDE-AR-N 4100 regulations and §14a of the German
Energy Industry Act (EnWG), enabling seamless operation and integration of
charging infrastructure.
Key Highlights of DNO Control:
- Regulatory Compliance: DNO Control ensures that all EV charging stations
comply with Germany's stringent regulations, providing CPOs with peace of mind
and operational efficiency.
- Advanced Technological Integration: Featuring interfaces for digital inputs,
current loop output, and MQTT modules, our solution supports a wide range of
control and monitoring applications.
- Geographic Relevance: While the initial rollout focuses on Germany, DNO
Control is also applicable in other European countries with similar regulatory
frameworks, including Austria, Switzerland, and Denmark.
- Industry Collaboration: Developed in collaboration with local German
customers, this technology showcases our commitment to delivering
state-of-the-art solutions that meet current market demands.
"DNO Control represents a significant milestone in our journey to empower CPOs
with tools that simplify regulatory compliance and enhance operational
capabilities," said Max Brandt, CEO of FLEXECHARGE. "This feature not only
addresses current needs in Germany but also positions us to support broader
European compliance requirements."
Join us at the Power2Drive trade show in Munich to learn more about how DNO
Control can revolutionize your EV charging operations. For more information or
to schedule a demo, do not hesitate to reach out to our Media contact.
---
About FLEXECHARGE:
FLEXeCHARGE was founded in 2019 by Robert Brehm, who had spent over 10 years
researching energy management as part of his PhD, and Jan Köster, a seasoned
sales professional within the technology industry. CEO Max Brandt subsequently
joined the company, providing a solid background in entrepreneurship and
previous industry experience with the BMW Group. The energy tech company, whose
headquarters is in Copenhagen, is on a mission to transform sustainable mobility
by seamlessly integrating EV charging with the grid. FLEXECHARGE aims to create
a smarter, greener transportation ecosystem that benefits all. For more
information, visit: https://www.flexecharge.com/
Pressekontakt:
Christophe Lephilibert
mailto:christophe@flexecharge.com
+4521804862
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175128/5803961
OTS: FLEXECHARGE
