Key Highlights of DNO Control:- Regulatory Compliance: DNO Control ensures that all EV charging stationscomply with Germany's stringent regulations, providing CPOs with peace of mindand operational efficiency.- Advanced Technological Integration: Featuring interfaces for digital inputs,current loop output, and MQTT modules, our solution supports a wide range ofcontrol and monitoring applications.- Geographic Relevance: While the initial rollout focuses on Germany, DNOControl is also applicable in other European countries with similar regulatoryframeworks, including Austria, Switzerland, and Denmark.- Industry Collaboration: Developed in collaboration with local Germancustomers, this technology showcases our commitment to deliveringstate-of-the-art solutions that meet current market demands."DNO Control represents a significant milestone in our journey to empower CPOswith tools that simplify regulatory compliance and enhance operationalcapabilities," said Max Brandt, CEO of FLEXECHARGE. "This feature not onlyaddresses current needs in Germany but also positions us to support broaderEuropean compliance requirements."Join us at the Power2Drive trade show in Munich to learn more about how DNOControl can revolutionize your EV charging operations. For more information orto schedule a demo, do not hesitate to reach out to our Media contact.---About FLEXECHARGE:FLEXeCHARGE was founded in 2019 by Robert Brehm, who had spent over 10 yearsresearching energy management as part of his PhD, and Jan Köster, a seasonedsales professional within the technology industry. CEO Max Brandt subsequentlyjoined the company, providing a solid background in entrepreneurship andprevious industry experience with the BMW Group. The energy tech company, whoseheadquarters is in Copenhagen, is on a mission to transform sustainable mobilityby seamlessly integrating EV charging with the grid. FLEXECHARGE aims to createa smarter, greener transportation ecosystem that benefits all. For moreinformation, visit: https://www.flexecharge.com/