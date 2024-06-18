Heidelberg Pharma AG Boosts Outlook with New Guidance Update
Heidelberg Pharma AG has revised its financial outlook for the year, projecting lower sales and income. Despite this, the company remains financially secure until mid-2025, with promising prospects in cancer drug development.
- Heidelberg Pharma AG has adjusted its guidance for the current fiscal year, expecting lower sales and other income between EUR 9.0 million and EUR 12.0 million, with operating expenses between EUR 36.0 million and EUR 40.0 million, resulting in an operating result between EUR -25.5 million and EUR -29.5 million
- Cash requirements for 2024 are anticipated to be between EUR 18.0 million and EUR 22.0 million, with monthly cash consumption ranging between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 1.8 million
- The company's financing is secured until mid-2025 based on existing planning and available funds
- Heidelberg Pharma expects a further payment of USD 75.0 million from HealthCare Royalty, ensuring financing until the end of 2026
- Heidelberg Pharma develops novel drugs based on its ADC technologies for cancer treatment, using the mushroom toxin Amanitin in cancer therapy
- Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and more information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Heidelberg Pharma is on 20.06.2024.
The price of Heidelberg Pharma at the time of the news was 2,8200EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A11QVV0
